Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #17, 2021
Posted on 28 April 2021 by doug_bostrom
"CO2 is plant food." No.
Despite propaganda to the contrary CO2 isn't "plant food," any more than sugar is "food" for us humans. CO2 is a metabolic requirement for plants, an input among many to a complex metabolism evolved and tuned to work with what it "knows." Plants are adapted for less than 400 ppm of CO2 and when this level is exceeded strange effects can happen in terms of health and function of plants themselves. But it turns out that unexpected outcomes are even larger than we thought. In CO2 physiological effect can cause rainfall decrease as strong as large-scale deforestation in the Amazon,
96 articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
The Role of Atmospheric Feedbacks in Abrupt Winter Arctic Sea Ice Loss in Future Warming Scenarios
Hankel & Tziperman 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0558.1
Mechanism for the Spatial Pattern of the Amplitude Changes in Tropical Intraseasonal and Interannual Variability under Global Warming
Zhang et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0885.1
CO2 physiological effect can cause rainfall decrease as strong as large-scale deforestation in the Amazon
Observations of climate change, effects
Global-scale patterns of observed sea surface salinity intensified since the 1870s
Accelerating permafrost collapse on the eastern Tibetan Plateau
Gao et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf7f0
Historical Trends in the Trade Wind Inversion in the tropical North Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean
Observational analysis of decadal and long-term hydroclimate drivers in the Mediterranean region: role of the ocean–atmosphere system and anthropogenic forcing
Surface temperature?related variations in the East Asian summer monsoon during three warming stages
Canadian In Situ Snow Cover Trends for 1955–2017 Including an Assessment of the Impact of Automation
Brown et al 2021 Atmosphere-Ocean
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/07055900.2021.1911781
Evolution of the firn pack of Kaskawulsh Glacier, Yukon: meltwater effects, densification, and the development of a perennial firn aquifer
Increasing maximum lake surface temperature under climate change
Dokulil et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03085-1
Global changes in the spatial extents of precipitation extremes
Tan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf462
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, climate inputs, effects
Is temperature still the most limiting factor for growth in northern boreal forests?
Constraining global terrestrial gross primary productivity in a global carbon assimilation system with OCO-2 chlorophyll fluorescence data
Top-of-permafrost ground ice indicated by remotely sensed late-season subsidence
Zwieback et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-312
Global distribution of methane emissions: a comparative inverse analysis of observations from the TROPOMI and GOSAT satellite instruments
Estimating global aerodynamic parameters in 1982–2017 using remote-sensing data and a turbulent transfer model
Liu et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112428
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
The Response of Extratropical Transition of Tropical Cyclones to Climate Change: Quasi-Idealized Numerical Experiments
Jung & Lackmann 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0543.1
Assessment of potential risks induced by increasing extreme precipitation under climate change
Population exposure to compound dry and hot events in China under 1.5 and 2 °C global warming
Projected incremental changes to extreme wind-driven wave heights for the twenty-first century
Dynamics of the Mediterranean droughts from 850 to 2099 CE in the Community Earth System Model
Kim & Raible 2021 Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-887-2021
Analyzing the effects of sea ice melting and atmospheric heat transport on the warming around arctic based on comparable analysis and coupling modes
Wu et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105630
Projected changes in the mean and intra-seasonal variability of the Indian summer monsoon in the RegCM CORDEX-CORE simulations under higher warming conditions
Shahi et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05771-3
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Challenges and potential solutions in statistical downscaling of precipitation
The performance of CORDEX-EA-II simulations in simulating seasonal temperature and elevation-dependent warming over the Tibetan Plateau
Uncertainty of land surface model and land use data on WRF model simulations over China
Cryosphere & climate change
The Role of Atmospheric Feedbacks in Abrupt Winter Arctic Sea Ice Loss in Future Warming Scenarios
Hankel & Tziperman 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0558.1
Modeling the retreat of the Aneto Glacier (Spanish Pyrenees) since the Little Ice Age, and its accelerated shrinkage over recent decades
Climate and ice sheet evolutions from the last glacial maximum to the pre-industrial period with an ice sheet – climate coupled model
Accelerating permafrost collapse on the eastern Tibetan Plateau
Gao et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf7f0
Top-of-permafrost ground ice indicated by remotely sensed late-season subsidence
Zwieback et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-312
Canadian In Situ Snow Cover Trends for 1955–2017 Including an Assessment of the Impact of Automation
Brown et al 2021 Atmosphere-Ocean
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/07055900.2021.1911781
Evolution of the firn pack of Kaskawulsh Glacier, Yukon: meltwater effects, densification, and the development of a perennial firn aquifer
Sea level & climate change
Quantifying the potential future contribution to global mean sea level from the Filchner-Ronne basin, Antarctica
Paleoclimate
Climate-induced treeline mortality during the termination of the Little Ice Age in the Greater Yellowstone Ecoregion, USA
Biology & climate change
Projected shifts in loggerhead sea turtle thermal habitat in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean due to climate change
Marine biodiversity refugia in a climate?sensitive subarctic shelf
Altered precipitation dynamics lead to a shift in herbivore dynamical regime
Predicted climate?induced reductions in scavenging in eastern North America
Is temperature still the most limiting factor for growth in northern boreal forests?
Omega-3 nutraceuticals, climate change and threats to the environment: The cases of Antarctic krill and Calanus finmarchicus
Prado-Cabrero & Nolan 2021 Ambio
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01472-z
Arctic tundra shrubification: a review of mechanisms and impacts on ecosystem carbon balance
Distinct inter? and intra?specific vulnerability of coastal species to global change
Cross?generational response of a tropical sea urchin to global change and a selection event in a 43?month mesocosm study
Detection of signals linked to climate change, land-cover change and climate oscillators in Tropical Montane Cloud Forests
Los et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112431
Timing of forest fine root production advances with reduced snow cover in northern Japan: implications for climate-induced change in understory and overstory competition
Projected effects of ocean warming on an iconic pelagic fish and its fishery
Moltó et al 2021 Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-88171-1
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Predictors of global carbon dioxide emissions: Do stringent environmental policies matter?
Critical adjustment of land mitigation pathways for assessing countries’ climate progress
Background conditions for an urban greenhouse gas network in the Washington, DC, and Baltimore metropolitan region
The role of termite CH4 emissions on the ecosystem scale: a case study in the Amazon rainforest
Drivers of greenhouse gas emissions in ASEAN + 6 countries: a new look
Constraining global terrestrial gross primary productivity in a global carbon assimilation system with OCO-2 chlorophyll fluorescence data
A more complete accounting of greenhouse gas emissions and sequestration in urban landscapes
Arctic tundra shrubification: a review of mechanisms and impacts on ecosystem carbon balance
The impact of SF6 sinks on age of air climatologies and trends
Global distribution of methane emissions: a comparative inverse analysis of observations from the TROPOMI and GOSAT satellite instruments
Reviews and syntheses: Enhancing research and monitoring of land-to-atmosphere greenhouse gases exchange in developing countries
Kim et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-85
Hypersaline tidal flats as important “blue carbon” systems: a case study from three ecosystems
Brown et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-2527-2021
Carbon dioxide dynamics of Bhalswa Lake: a human-impacted urban wetland of Delhi, India
Joshi & Siddaiah 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01430-z
Variations of carbon allocation and turnover time across tropical forests
Yang et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography
DOI: 10.1111/geb.13302
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Tree planting: A double?edged sword to fight climate change in an era of megafires
Hermoso et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15625
Effects of Earth system feedbacks on the potential mitigation of large-scale tropical forest restoration
Optimal Carbon Storage in Mixed-Species Size-Structured Forests
Assmuth et al 2021 Environmental and Resource Economics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10640-021-00559-9
Black carbon
Method to Quantify the Black Carbon Aerosol Light Absorption Enhancement with Entropy and Diversity Measures
Zhao et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-336
Aerosols
Aerosol radiative forcings induced by substantial changes in anthropogenic emissions in China from 2008 to 2016
Liu & Matsui 2021 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-5965-2021
Decarbonization
Russia's political discourse on the EU’s energy transition (2014–2019) and its effect on EU-Russia energy relations
Efficiency and dependence in the European electricity transition
Percebois & Pommeret 2021 Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112300
Environmental protection and economic efficiency of low-carbon pilot cities in China
Yao & Shen 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01431-y
Climate change communications & cognition
Measuring pro-environmental behavior using the carbon emission task
Perceptions of Climate Risk and Use of Climate Risk Information by Natural Resource Conservation Stakeholders Participating in ADVANCE Projects in Asia and Latin America
De Mel et al 2021 Weather, Climate, and Society,
DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-20-0010.1
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Managing extreme weather and climate change in UK agriculture: Impacts, attitudes and action among farmers and stakeholders
Managing climate risk in livestock production in South Africa: how might improved tailored forecasting contribute ?
Climate resilience programmes and technical efficiency: evidence from the smallholder dairy farmers in the Brazilian semi-arid region
Projected effects of ocean warming on an iconic pelagic fish and its fishery
Moltó et al 2021 Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-88171-1
Modeling the effects of crop management on food barley production under a midcentury changing climate in northern Ethiopia
Araya et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100308
To till or not to till in a temperate ecosystem? Implications for climate change mitigation
EVANS et al 2009 Nordiskt Medicinskt Arkiv
Open Access DOI: 10.1007/978-3-540-72816-0_21679
Hydrology & climate change
Do small and large floods have the same drivers of change? A regional attribution analysis in Europe
Bertola et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/hess-2020-396
Analysis of indicators of climate extremes and projection of groundwater recharge in the northern part of the Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil
Evaluating adaptation to drought in a changing climate: experience at the local scale in the Aconcagua Valley
Assessing the impacts of climate change on irrigation diversion water requirement in the Philippines
Aridity Changes and Related Climatic Drivers in the Drylands of China during 1960–2019
Drainage basin reorganization and endorheic-exorheic transition triggered by climate change and human intervention
Lu et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103494
Projected Evolution of Drought Characteristics in Vietnam Based on CORDEX?SEA downscaled CMIP5 data
Nguyen?Ngoc?Bich et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7150
How Moist and Dry Intrusions Control the Local Hydrologic Cycle in Present and Future Climates
Smith et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0780.1
Risk variation of reservoir regulation during flood season based on bivariate statistical approach under climate change: a case study in the Chengbihe reservoir, China
Wang et al 2021 Natural Hazards
DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04746-1
Current and future flood risk of new build homes across different socio-economic neighbourhoods in England and Wales
Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation
Climate Value at Risk and Expected Shortfall for Bitcoin market
Economic assessment of the development of CO 2 direct reduction technologies in long-term climate strategies of the Gulf countries
The dynamic impacts of CO2 emissions from different sources on Pakistan’s economic progress: a roadmap to sustainable development
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Human population, social justice, and climate policy
Equitable mitigation to achieve the 1.5 °C goal in the Mediterranean Basin
Alcaraz et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-233150/v1
Combining ambitious climate policies with efforts to eradicate poverty
Alignment of municipal climate change and urban forestry policies: A Canadian perspective
The role of UK local government in delivering on net zero carbon commitments: You've declared a Climate Emergency, so what's the plan?
Gudde et al 2021 Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112245
From the Paris Agreement to corporate climate commitments: evaluation of seven methods for setting ‘science-based’ emission targets
Bjørn et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe57b
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Perspectives on transformational change in climate risk management and adaptation
Deubelli & Mechler 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd42d
Equity, inclusion, and justice as criteria for decision-making on climate adaptation in cities
More than planning: Diversity and drivers of institutional adaptation under climate change in 96 major cities
Evaluation of flood damage reduction throughout Japan from adaptation measures taken under a range of emissions mitigation scenarios
Climate change impacts on human culture
Reshaping ties to land: a systematic review of the psychosocial and cultural impacts of Pacific climate-related mobility
Other
Pathologies of Climate Governance: International Relations, National Politics and Human Nature
Global changes in oceanic mesoscale currents over the satellite altimetry record
Martínez-Moreno et al 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01006-9
On the anomalous development of the extremely intense positive Arctic Oscillation of the 2019–2020 winter
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Resilience to Extreme Rainfall Starts with Science
Wright et al 2021 Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-20-0267.1
Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
Comments