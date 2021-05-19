Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #20, 2021

Posted on 19 May 2021

Deep dive into shady finances of climate misinformers

Skeptical Science is dedicated to combating malformed and especially fake "skepticism" about climate science, so it's hardly necessary for us to explain the relevance to our mission of a paper exploring the headwaters of misinformation and cultivated confusion. Instead we'll let the introduction of Obstructing action: foundation funding and US climate change counter-movement organizations by Brulle et al speak for itself. The paper is open access and free to read.

In a 2016 congressional hearing on the climate crisis, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) held up a book entitled Why Scientists Disagree About Climate Change and asked: “Who funded this phony climate science denial textbook that the Heartland Institute published and mailed to thousands of schoolteachers around the country? ... We know it costs a lot of money to print [but] we don’t know who paid for it!” (SDC 2019). The publisher of the “textbook” was the Heartland Institute, a central organization in the Climate Change Counter-Movement (CCCM). The CCCM is a complex network of organizations that functions to obstruct climate action (Brulle 2020). Senator Whitehouse’s question points to the extensive network of anonymous funders that supports the CCCM. This anonymous funding allows unaccountable, unknown entities to promote climate misinformation and obstruct climate action. Several analyses have shown that this deliberate and organized effort to misdirect and distort public discussion of climate change drives widespread misunderstanding of climate science and legislative gridlock on the issue (NRC 2011, p. 35). For these ongoing efforts to continue, it is imperative that CCCM organizations mobilize sufficient financial resources (Jenkins 1983). Thus, an examination of the funding sources of the CCCM can provide a deeper understanding of the institutional dimensions of this effort. The effort to understand the financial support of the CCCM has been the topic of scholarly concern (Brulle 2014; Farrell 2015, 2016, 2019). The most extensive analysis was that of Brulle (2014). In his analysis, he found that over the time period 2003 to 2010, the majority of identifiable CCCM funding came from several conservative philanthropies and, increasingly, through Donors Trust, a donor-directed philanthropy designed to preserve funders’ anonymity. In this research, we revisit and update Brulle’s initial analysis. We double the timespan of the prior study, analyzing data from 2003 to 2018, add an analysis of the amount of unidentifiable funds supporting the CCCM, and considerably sharpen prior estimates by approximating the proportion of this funding that directly supports work on climate change.

117 Articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

The impact of increasing stratospheric radiative damping on the quasi-biennial oscillation period

Zhou et al 2021 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-7395-2021

The mechanism of increasing summer water vapor over the Tibetan Plateau

He et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034166

Observations of climate change, effects

Long term variability and trends of precipitable water vapor derived from GPS tropospheric path delays over the Eastern Mediterranean

Ziskin Ziv et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7205

Increased extreme rains intensify erosional nitrogen and phosphorus fluxes to the northern Gulf of Mexico in recent decades

Tan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf006

Changes in elevation and mass of Arctic glaciers and ice caps, 2010–2017

Tepes et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112481

A Holistic Assessment of 1979–2016 Global Cryospheric Extent

Peng et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001969

Critical slowing down suggests that the western Greenland Ice Sheet is close to a tipping point

Boers & Rypdal 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2024192118

Air pollution zone migrates south driven by East Asian winter monsoon and climate change

Zhao et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092672

Changes in the Reference Evapotranspiration and Contributions of Climate Factors over the Indo-China Peninsula during 1961—2017

Xu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7209

Fire in Paradise: Why the Pantanal is burning

Leal Filho et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.05.005

Economic damages from Hurricane Sandy attributable to sea level rise caused by anthropogenic climate change

Strauss et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22838-1

Evidence for an Increasing Role of Ocean Heat in Arctic Winter Sea Ice Growth

Ricker et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0848.1

Uneven warming likely contributed to declining near-surface wind speeds in northern China between 1961 and 2016

Zhang et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033637

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Remote sensing of lake ice phenology in Alaska

Zhang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf965

Sea Surface Temperature Intercomparison in the Framework of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)

Yang et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0793.1

CAFE60v1: A 60-Year Large Ensemble Climate Reanalysis. Part I: System Design, Model Configuration, and Data Assimilation

O’Kane et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0974.1

CAFE60v1: A 60-Year Large Ensemble Climate Reanalysis. Part II: Evaluation

O’Kane et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0518.1

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Future climate change hotspots under different 21st century warming scenarios

Fan et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002027

Evidence of anthropogenic impacts on global drought frequency, duration, and intensity

Chiang et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22314-w

Regional Imprints of Changes in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation in the Eddy-rich Ocean Model VIKING20X

Biastoch et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-2021-37

Sensitivity of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation and climate to tropical Indian Ocean warming

Ferster et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05813-w

A re-evaluation of the Earth's surface temperature response to radiative forcing

Young et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfa50

Historical and projected climate change over three major river basins in China from CMIP5 and CMIP6 models

Zhu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7206

On the decreases in North Atlantic significant wave heights from climate projections

Lemos et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05807-8

Storm-Scale Dynamical Changes of Extratropical Transition Events in Present-Day and Future High-Resolution Global Simulations

Michaelis & Lackmann 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0472.1

Projected changes in the climate of Pakistan using IPCC AR5-based climate models

Athar et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03651-8

Simulation and Projection of Summer Convective Afternoon Rainfall Activities over Southeast Asia in CMIP6 Models

Huang et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0788.1

Evaluation of Long-term Temperature Trend and Variability in CMIP6 Multimodel Ensemble

Duan et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093227

Variation of snow mass in a regional climate model downscaling simulation covering the Tianshan Mountains, Central Asia

Yang et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034183

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Reduced Complexity Model Intercomparison Project Phase 2: Synthesising Earth system knowledge for probabilistic climate projections

Nicholls et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504793.1

Observational constraints on low cloud feedback reduce uncertainty of climate sensitivity

Myers et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01039-0

Earth System Models are not capturing present-day tropical forest carbon dynamics

Koch et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001874

Comparison of CMIP6 and CMIP5 models in simulating mean and extreme precipitation over East Africa

Ayugi et al 2021

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/joc.7207

Cryosphere & climate change

Critical slowing down suggests that the western Greenland Ice Sheet is close to a tipping point

Boers & Rypdal 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2024192118

A Holistic Assessment of 1979–2016 Global Cryospheric Extent

Peng et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001969

Sources of Uncertainty in Greenland Surface Mass Balance in the 21st century

Holube et al 2021

DOI: 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-10213

Changes in elevation and mass of Arctic glaciers and ice caps, 2010–2017

Tepes et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112481

The role of Arctic gateways on sea ice and circulation in the Arctic and North Atlantic Oceans: a sensitivity study with an ocean-sea-ice model

Karami et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05798-6

Major Surface Melting over the Ross Ice Shelf Part I: Foehn Effect

Zou et al 2021 Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

DOI: 10.1002/qj.4104

Major Surface Melting over the Ross Ice Shelf Part II: Surface Energy Balance

Zou et al 2021 Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

DOI: 10.1002/qj.4105

Evidence for an Increasing Role of Ocean Heat in Arctic Winter Sea Ice Growth

Ricker et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0848.1

Sea level & climate change

Localized Scenarios and Latitudinal Patterns of Vertical and Lateral Resilience of Tidal Marshes to Sea-Level Rise in the Contiguous United States

Holmquist et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001804

Economic damages from Hurricane Sandy attributable to sea level rise caused by anthropogenic climate change

Strauss et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22838-1

Biology & climate change

Quantifying global potential for coral evolutionary response to climate change

Logan et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01037-2

Rapid phenological change differs across four trophic levels over 15 years

Morse 2021 Oecologia

DOI: 10.1007/s00442-021-04938-3

Forests buffer the climate-induced decline of body mass in a mountain herbivore

Reiner et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15711

Plant phenological responses to experimental warming – A synthesis

Stuble et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15685

Rapid functional shifts across high latitude forests over the last 65 years

Hisano et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15710

Revealing climatic impacts on the temporal and spatial variation in vegetation activity across China: Sensitivity and contribution

Ke-Wei et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.04.006

Spring Phenology Drives Range Shifts in a Migratory Arctic Ungulate with Key Implications for the Future

Severson et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15682

Regime shift tipping point in hare population collapse associated with climatic and agricultural change during the very early 20th century

Reid et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15652

Potential changes in the connectivity of marine protected areas driven by extreme ocean warming

Lima et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-89192-6

Using past interglacial temperature maxima to explore transgressions in modern Maldivian coral and Amphistegina bleaching thresholds

Stainbank et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-89697-0

Improved phenological escape can help temperate tree seedlings maintain demographic performance under climate change conditions

Lee & Ibáñez 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15678

Tree line advance reduces mixing and oxygen concentrations in arctic–alpine lakes through wind sheltering and organic carbon supply

Klaus et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15660

Climate change impact on the initial development of tropical forest species: a multi-model assessment

Montane species track rising temperatures better in the tropics than in the temperate zone

Freeman et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1101/2020.05.18.102848

Warming as a driver of vegetation loss in the Sonoran Desert of California

Hantson et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005942

GHG sources & sinks, flux

The Impacts of Climate and Wildfire on Ecosystem Gross Primary Productivity in Alaska

Madani et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006078

What are different measures of mobility telling us about surface transportation CO2 emissions during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dynamics of land use land cover and its impact on carbon stocks in Sub-Saharan Africa: an overview

Olorunfemi et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01484-z

Soil organic carbon in irrigated agricultural systems: a meta-analysis

Emde et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15680

Comparison of the carbon, water, and energy balances of mature stand and clear-fell stages in a British Sitka spruce forest and the impact of the 2018 drought

Xenakis et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108437

Carbon cycling in mature and regrowth forests globally

Anderson-Teixeira et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abed01

Separating autotrophic and heterotrophic soil CO2 effluxes in afforested peatlands

Earth System Models are not capturing present day tropical forest carbon dynamics

Koch et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001874

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Consumer acceptance of products from carbon capture and utilization

Lutzke et al 2018 Journal of Cleaner Production

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03110-3

Experimental investigations and developing multilayer neural network models for prediction of CO2 solubility in aqueous MDEA/PZ and MEA/MDEA/PZ blends

Diffusion coefficients of CO2–SO2–water and CO2–N2–water systems and their impact on the CO2 sequestration process: Molecular dynamics and dissolution process simulations

Measurements of the relative permeability to CO2-and-brine multiphase fluid of Paaratte formation at near-reservoir conditions

Effects of injection well operation conditions on CO2 storage capacity in deep saline aquifers

Black carbon

Distinct surface response to black carbon aerosols

Tang et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-186

The Direct Radiative Forcing Impact of Agriculture-emitted Black Carbon Associated with India's Green Revolution

Liu et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef001975

The impact of black carbon emissions from projected Arctic shipping on regional ice transport

Li et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503310.1

Aerosols

Disentangling the impacts of anthropogenic aerosols on terrestrial carbon cycle during 1850-2014

ZHANG et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002035

Decarbonization

Nuclear energy - The solution to climate change?

Muellner et al 2009 PsycEXTRA Dataset

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112363

Taking into account greenhouse gas emissions of electric vehicles for transportation de-carbonization

Gan et al 2021 Energy Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112353

Deep decarbonisation of buildings energy services through demand and supply transformations in a 1.5°C scenario

Levesque et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdf07

Climate change communications & cognition

Obstructing action: foundation funding and US climate change counter-movement organizations

Brulle et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03117-w

Influencing Climate Change Attitudes in the United States: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Rode et al 2020

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101623

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Large potential for crop production adaptation depends on available future varieties

Zabel et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15649

No historical evidence for increased vulnerability of French crop production to climatic hazards

Schauberger et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108453

Soil organic carbon in irrigated agricultural systems: a meta-analysis

Emde et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15680

Climate impact and adaptation to heat and drought stress of regional and global wheat production

Noleto Luz Pequeno et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd970

Greenhouse gas emission and mitigation potential from livestock production in the drylands of Northern Ethiopia

Menghistu et al 2021 Carbon Management

DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1921620

Long-term ecosystem carbon losses from silage maize-based forage cropping systems

Gamble et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108438

Crop-specific exposure to extreme temperature and moisture for the globe for the last half century

Jackson et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf8e0

Climatic and non-climatic vegetation cover changes in the rangelands of Africa

D'Adamo et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103516

Hydrology & climate change

Historical and future drought impacts in the Pacific islands and atolls

Iese et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03112-1

The feasibility of inter-basin water transfers to manage climate risk in England

Khadem et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100322

Saltwater intrusion into groundwater systems in the Mekong Delta and links to global change

Xiao et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.04.005

New drought projections over East Asia using evapotranspiration deficits from the CMIP6 warming scenarios

Kim et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001697

Climate Change and Changes in Compound Coastal-Riverine Flooding Hazard Along the U.S. Coasts

Ghanbari et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002055

How strongly are mean and extreme precipitation coupled?

Nishant et al 2021

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092075

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Sweden’s Climate Act – its origin and emergence

Karlsson 2021 Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1922339

Status quo bias and public policy: evidence in the context of carbon mitigation

Lang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abeeb0

Can the Paris Agreement deliver ambitious climate cooperation? An experimental investigation of the effectiveness of pledge-and-review and targeting short-lived climate pollutants

Cherry et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.05.004

China's climate ambition: Revisiting its First Nationally Determined Contribution and centering a just transition to clean energy

Carlson et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112350

Climate change impacts on human health

An intervention study of the rural elderly for improving exposure, risk perception and behavioral responses under high temperature

Lou et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfa4f

Assessing perceptions and priorities for health impacts of climate change within local Michigan health departments

Carter et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00679-0

An extreme heat event induced by Typhoon Lekima (2019) and its contributing factors

Zhao et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2021jd034760

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Governing for resilience: a new epoch in U.S. environmental policy and politics?

Fiack 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00685-2

Deciding how to make climate change adaptation decisions

Siders & Pierce 2021 Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.03.017

Introduction: Managed retreat and environmental justice in a changing climate

Siders & Ajibade 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00700-6

A society ill-equipped to deal with the effects of climate change on cultural heritage and landscape: a qualitative assessment of planning practices in transport infrastructure

Antonson et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03115-y

The role of multiple stressors in adaptation to climate change in the Canadian Arctic

Lede et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01769-z

Generational retreat: locally driven adaption to coastal hazard risk in two Indigenous communities in Fiji

Piggott-McKellar et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01780-4

Urban climate and resiliency: A synthesis report of state of the art and future research directions

González et al 2021 Urban Climate

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100858

Climate stress tests as a climate adaptation information tool in Dutch municipalities

de Klerk et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100318

Urban adaptation index: assessing cities readiness to deal with climate change

Neder et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03113-0

Participatory multi-criteria methods for adaptation to climate change

Baláž et al 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09955-4

The long goodbye on a disappearing, ancestral island: a just retreat from Isle de Jean Charles

Simms et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00682-5

Mapping and understanding the vulnerability of northern peatlands to permafrost thaw at scales relevant to community adaptation planning

Gibson et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe74b

Managing climate risks for a sustainable future: adaptation strategies and resilience building

Ji et al 2021 Sustainability Science

DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00971-6

Strategic retreat for resilient and equitable climate adaptation: the roles for conservation organizations

Kodis et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00692-3

Promoting equity in retreat through voluntary property buyout programs

Accounting for multisectoral dynamics in supporting equitable adaptation planning: A case study on the rice agriculture in the Vietnam Mekong Delta

Jafino et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505498.1

Enabling assessment of distributive justice through models for climate change planning: A review of recent advances and a research agenda

Jafino et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.721

Climate change impacts on human culture

Impacts of climate hazards on coastal livelihoods in Ghana: the case of Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra region

Darko et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01492-z

Other

Extreme Ice Crystal Events Linked to Biomass and Fossil Fuel Combustion

Raga et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-288

Social comfort zones for transformative conservation decisions in a changing climate

Hagerman et al 2021 Conservation Biology

DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13759

Is vulnerability to climate change gendered? And how? Insights from Egypt

Daoud 2021 Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01785-z

Innovative recycling or extended use? Comparing the global warming potential of different ownership and end-of-life scenarios for textiles

Cañeque et al 2017 Journal of Textile Design Research and Practice

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.4324/9780429489662-5

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

A well-timed shift from local to global agreements accelerates climate change mitigation

Karatayev et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23056-5

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

