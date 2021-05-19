Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #20, 2021
Deep dive into shady finances of climate misinformers
Skeptical Science is dedicated to combating malformed and especially fake "skepticism" about climate science, so it's hardly necessary for us to explain the relevance to our mission of a paper exploring the headwaters of misinformation and cultivated confusion. Instead we'll let the introduction of Obstructing action: foundation funding and US climate change counter-movement organizations by Brulle et al speak for itself. The paper is open access and free to read.
In a 2016 congressional hearing on the climate crisis, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) held up a book entitled Why Scientists Disagree About Climate Change and asked: “Who funded this phony climate science denial textbook that the Heartland Institute published and mailed to thousands of schoolteachers around the country? ... We know it costs a lot of money to print [but] we don’t know who paid for it!” (SDC 2019). The publisher of the “textbook” was the Heartland Institute, a central organization in the Climate Change Counter-Movement (CCCM). The CCCM is a complex network of organizations that functions to obstruct climate action (Brulle 2020). Senator Whitehouse’s question points to the extensive network of anonymous funders that supports the CCCM. This anonymous funding allows unaccountable, unknown entities to promote climate misinformation and obstruct climate action. Several analyses have shown that this deliberate and organized effort to misdirect and distort public discussion of climate change drives widespread misunderstanding of climate science and legislative gridlock on the issue (NRC 2011, p. 35).
For these ongoing efforts to continue, it is imperative that CCCM organizations mobilize sufficient financial resources (Jenkins 1983). Thus, an examination of the funding sources of the CCCM can provide a deeper understanding of the institutional dimensions of this effort. The effort to understand the financial support of the CCCM has been the topic of scholarly concern (Brulle 2014; Farrell 2015, 2016, 2019). The most extensive analysis was that of Brulle (2014). In his analysis, he found that over the time period 2003 to 2010, the majority of identifiable CCCM funding came from several conservative philanthropies and, increasingly, through Donors Trust, a donor-directed philanthropy designed to preserve funders’ anonymity. In this research, we revisit and update Brulle’s initial analysis. We double the timespan of the prior study, analyzing data from 2003 to 2018, add an analysis of the amount of unidentifiable funds supporting the CCCM, and considerably sharpen prior estimates by approximating the proportion of this funding that directly supports work on climate change.
117 Articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
The impact of increasing stratospheric radiative damping on the quasi-biennial oscillation period
Zhou et al 2021 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-7395-2021
The mechanism of increasing summer water vapor over the Tibetan Plateau
He et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034166
Observations of climate change, effects
Long term variability and trends of precipitable water vapor derived from GPS tropospheric path delays over the Eastern Mediterranean
Ziskin Ziv et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7205
Increased extreme rains intensify erosional nitrogen and phosphorus fluxes to the northern Gulf of Mexico in recent decades
Tan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf006
Changes in elevation and mass of Arctic glaciers and ice caps, 2010–2017
Tepes et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112481
A Holistic Assessment of 1979–2016 Global Cryospheric Extent
Peng et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001969
Critical slowing down suggests that the western Greenland Ice Sheet is close to a tipping point
Boers & Rypdal 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2024192118
Air pollution zone migrates south driven by East Asian winter monsoon and climate change
Zhao et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092672
Changes in the Reference Evapotranspiration and Contributions of Climate Factors over the Indo-China Peninsula during 1961—2017
Xu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7209
Fire in Paradise: Why the Pantanal is burning
Leal Filho et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.05.005
Economic damages from Hurricane Sandy attributable to sea level rise caused by anthropogenic climate change
Strauss et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22838-1
Evidence for an Increasing Role of Ocean Heat in Arctic Winter Sea Ice Growth
Ricker et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0848.1
Uneven warming likely contributed to declining near-surface wind speeds in northern China between 1961 and 2016
Zhang et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033637
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Remote sensing of lake ice phenology in Alaska
Zhang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf965
Sea Surface Temperature Intercomparison in the Framework of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)
Yang et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0793.1
CAFE60v1: A 60-Year Large Ensemble Climate Reanalysis. Part I: System Design, Model Configuration, and Data Assimilation
O’Kane et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0974.1
CAFE60v1: A 60-Year Large Ensemble Climate Reanalysis. Part II: Evaluation
O’Kane et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0518.1
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Future climate change hotspots under different 21st century warming scenarios
Fan et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002027
Evidence of anthropogenic impacts on global drought frequency, duration, and intensity
Chiang et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22314-w
Regional Imprints of Changes in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation in the Eddy-rich Ocean Model VIKING20X
Biastoch et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-2021-37
Sensitivity of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation and climate to tropical Indian Ocean warming
Ferster et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05813-w
A re-evaluation of the Earth's surface temperature response to radiative forcing
Young et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfa50
Historical and projected climate change over three major river basins in China from CMIP5 and CMIP6 models
Zhu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7206
On the decreases in North Atlantic significant wave heights from climate projections
Lemos et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05807-8
Storm-Scale Dynamical Changes of Extratropical Transition Events in Present-Day and Future High-Resolution Global Simulations
Michaelis & Lackmann 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0472.1
Projected changes in the climate of Pakistan using IPCC AR5-based climate models
Athar et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03651-8
Simulation and Projection of Summer Convective Afternoon Rainfall Activities over Southeast Asia in CMIP6 Models
Huang et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0788.1
Evaluation of Long-term Temperature Trend and Variability in CMIP6 Multimodel Ensemble
Duan et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093227
Variation of snow mass in a regional climate model downscaling simulation covering the Tianshan Mountains, Central Asia
Yang et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034183
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Reduced Complexity Model Intercomparison Project Phase 2: Synthesising Earth system knowledge for probabilistic climate projections
Nicholls et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504793.1
Observational constraints on low cloud feedback reduce uncertainty of climate sensitivity
Myers et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01039-0
Earth System Models are not capturing present-day tropical forest carbon dynamics
Koch et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001874
Comparison of CMIP6 and CMIP5 models in simulating mean and extreme precipitation over East Africa
Ayugi et al 2021
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/joc.7207
Cryosphere & climate change
Critical slowing down suggests that the western Greenland Ice Sheet is close to a tipping point
Boers & Rypdal 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2024192118
A Holistic Assessment of 1979–2016 Global Cryospheric Extent
Peng et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001969
Sources of Uncertainty in Greenland Surface Mass Balance in the 21st century
Holube et al 2021
DOI: 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-10213
Changes in elevation and mass of Arctic glaciers and ice caps, 2010–2017
Tepes et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112481
The role of Arctic gateways on sea ice and circulation in the Arctic and North Atlantic Oceans: a sensitivity study with an ocean-sea-ice model
Karami et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05798-6
Major Surface Melting over the Ross Ice Shelf Part I: Foehn Effect
Zou et al 2021 Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
DOI: 10.1002/qj.4104
Major Surface Melting over the Ross Ice Shelf Part II: Surface Energy Balance
Zou et al 2021 Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
DOI: 10.1002/qj.4105
Evidence for an Increasing Role of Ocean Heat in Arctic Winter Sea Ice Growth
Ricker et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0848.1
Sea level & climate change
Localized Scenarios and Latitudinal Patterns of Vertical and Lateral Resilience of Tidal Marshes to Sea-Level Rise in the Contiguous United States
Holmquist et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001804
Economic damages from Hurricane Sandy attributable to sea level rise caused by anthropogenic climate change
Strauss et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22838-1
Biology & climate change
Quantifying global potential for coral evolutionary response to climate change
Logan et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01037-2
Rapid phenological change differs across four trophic levels over 15 years
Morse 2021 Oecologia
DOI: 10.1007/s00442-021-04938-3
Forests buffer the climate-induced decline of body mass in a mountain herbivore
Reiner et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15711
Plant phenological responses to experimental warming – A synthesis
Stuble et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15685
Rapid functional shifts across high latitude forests over the last 65 years
Hisano et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15710
Revealing climatic impacts on the temporal and spatial variation in vegetation activity across China: Sensitivity and contribution
Ke-Wei et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.04.006
Spring Phenology Drives Range Shifts in a Migratory Arctic Ungulate with Key Implications for the Future
Severson et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15682
Regime shift tipping point in hare population collapse associated with climatic and agricultural change during the very early 20th century
Reid et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15652
Potential changes in the connectivity of marine protected areas driven by extreme ocean warming
Lima et al 2021 Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-89192-6
Using past interglacial temperature maxima to explore transgressions in modern Maldivian coral and Amphistegina bleaching thresholds
Stainbank et al 2021 Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-89697-0
Improved phenological escape can help temperate tree seedlings maintain demographic performance under climate change conditions
Lee & Ibáñez 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15678
Tree line advance reduces mixing and oxygen concentrations in arctic–alpine lakes through wind sheltering and organic carbon supply
Klaus et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15660
Climate change impact on the initial development of tropical forest species: a multi-model assessment
Montane species track rising temperatures better in the tropics than in the temperate zone
Freeman et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1101/2020.05.18.102848
Warming as a driver of vegetation loss in the Sonoran Desert of California
Hantson et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005942
GHG sources & sinks, flux
The Impacts of Climate and Wildfire on Ecosystem Gross Primary Productivity in Alaska
Madani et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006078
What are different measures of mobility telling us about surface transportation CO2 emissions during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Dynamics of land use land cover and its impact on carbon stocks in Sub-Saharan Africa: an overview
Olorunfemi et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01484-z
Soil organic carbon in irrigated agricultural systems: a meta-analysis
Emde et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15680
Comparison of the carbon, water, and energy balances of mature stand and clear-fell stages in a British Sitka spruce forest and the impact of the 2018 drought
Xenakis et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108437
Carbon cycling in mature and regrowth forests globally
Anderson-Teixeira et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abed01
Separating autotrophic and heterotrophic soil CO2 effluxes in afforested peatlands
Earth System Models are not capturing present day tropical forest carbon dynamics
Koch et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001874
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Consumer acceptance of products from carbon capture and utilization
Lutzke et al 2018 Journal of Cleaner Production
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03110-3
Experimental investigations and developing multilayer neural network models for prediction of CO2 solubility in aqueous MDEA/PZ and MEA/MDEA/PZ blends
Diffusion coefficients of CO2–SO2–water and CO2–N2–water systems and their impact on the CO2 sequestration process: Molecular dynamics and dissolution process simulations
Measurements of the relative permeability to CO2-and-brine multiphase fluid of Paaratte formation at near-reservoir conditions
Effects of injection well operation conditions on CO2 storage capacity in deep saline aquifers
Black carbon
Distinct surface response to black carbon aerosols
Tang et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-186
The Direct Radiative Forcing Impact of Agriculture-emitted Black Carbon Associated with India's Green Revolution
Liu et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef001975
The impact of black carbon emissions from projected Arctic shipping on regional ice transport
Li et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503310.1
Aerosols
Disentangling the impacts of anthropogenic aerosols on terrestrial carbon cycle during 1850-2014
ZHANG et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002035
Decarbonization
Nuclear energy - The solution to climate change?
Muellner et al 2009 PsycEXTRA Dataset
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112363
Taking into account greenhouse gas emissions of electric vehicles for transportation de-carbonization
Gan et al 2021 Energy Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112353
Deep decarbonisation of buildings energy services through demand and supply transformations in a 1.5°C scenario
Levesque et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdf07
Climate change communications & cognition
Obstructing action: foundation funding and US climate change counter-movement organizations
Brulle et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03117-w
Influencing Climate Change Attitudes in the United States: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Rode et al 2020
DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101623
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Large potential for crop production adaptation depends on available future varieties
Zabel et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15649
No historical evidence for increased vulnerability of French crop production to climatic hazards
Schauberger et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108453
Soil organic carbon in irrigated agricultural systems: a meta-analysis
Emde et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15680
Climate impact and adaptation to heat and drought stress of regional and global wheat production
Noleto Luz Pequeno et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd970
Greenhouse gas emission and mitigation potential from livestock production in the drylands of Northern Ethiopia
Menghistu et al 2021 Carbon Management
DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1921620
Long-term ecosystem carbon losses from silage maize-based forage cropping systems
Gamble et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108438
Crop-specific exposure to extreme temperature and moisture for the globe for the last half century
Jackson et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf8e0
Climatic and non-climatic vegetation cover changes in the rangelands of Africa
D'Adamo et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103516
Hydrology & climate change
Historical and future drought impacts in the Pacific islands and atolls
Iese et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03112-1
The feasibility of inter-basin water transfers to manage climate risk in England
Khadem et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100322
Saltwater intrusion into groundwater systems in the Mekong Delta and links to global change
Xiao et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.04.005
New drought projections over East Asia using evapotranspiration deficits from the CMIP6 warming scenarios
Kim et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001697
Climate Change and Changes in Compound Coastal-Riverine Flooding Hazard Along the U.S. Coasts
Ghanbari et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002055
How strongly are mean and extreme precipitation coupled?
Nishant et al 2021
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092075
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Sweden’s Climate Act – its origin and emergence
Karlsson 2021 Climate Policy
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1922339
Status quo bias and public policy: evidence in the context of carbon mitigation
Lang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abeeb0
Can the Paris Agreement deliver ambitious climate cooperation? An experimental investigation of the effectiveness of pledge-and-review and targeting short-lived climate pollutants
Cherry et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.05.004
China's climate ambition: Revisiting its First Nationally Determined Contribution and centering a just transition to clean energy
Carlson et al 2021 Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112350
Climate change impacts on human health
An intervention study of the rural elderly for improving exposure, risk perception and behavioral responses under high temperature
Lou et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfa4f
Assessing perceptions and priorities for health impacts of climate change within local Michigan health departments
Carter et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00679-0
An extreme heat event induced by Typhoon Lekima (2019) and its contributing factors
Zhao et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2021jd034760
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Governing for resilience: a new epoch in U.S. environmental policy and politics?
Fiack 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00685-2
Deciding how to make climate change adaptation decisions
Siders & Pierce 2021 Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.03.017
Introduction: Managed retreat and environmental justice in a changing climate
Siders & Ajibade 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00700-6
A society ill-equipped to deal with the effects of climate change on cultural heritage and landscape: a qualitative assessment of planning practices in transport infrastructure
Antonson et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03115-y
The role of multiple stressors in adaptation to climate change in the Canadian Arctic
Lede et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01769-z
Generational retreat: locally driven adaption to coastal hazard risk in two Indigenous communities in Fiji
Piggott-McKellar et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01780-4
Urban climate and resiliency: A synthesis report of state of the art and future research directions
González et al 2021 Urban Climate
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100858
Climate stress tests as a climate adaptation information tool in Dutch municipalities
de Klerk et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100318
Urban adaptation index: assessing cities readiness to deal with climate change
Neder et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03113-0
Participatory multi-criteria methods for adaptation to climate change
Baláž et al 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09955-4
The long goodbye on a disappearing, ancestral island: a just retreat from Isle de Jean Charles
Simms et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00682-5
Mapping and understanding the vulnerability of northern peatlands to permafrost thaw at scales relevant to community adaptation planning
Gibson et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe74b
Managing climate risks for a sustainable future: adaptation strategies and resilience building
Ji et al 2021 Sustainability Science
DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00971-6
Strategic retreat for resilient and equitable climate adaptation: the roles for conservation organizations
Kodis et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00692-3
Promoting equity in retreat through voluntary property buyout programs
Accounting for multisectoral dynamics in supporting equitable adaptation planning: A case study on the rice agriculture in the Vietnam Mekong Delta
Jafino et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505498.1
Enabling assessment of distributive justice through models for climate change planning: A review of recent advances and a research agenda
Jafino et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.721
Climate change impacts on human culture
Impacts of climate hazards on coastal livelihoods in Ghana: the case of Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra region
Darko et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01492-z
Other
Extreme Ice Crystal Events Linked to Biomass and Fossil Fuel Combustion
Raga et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-288
Social comfort zones for transformative conservation decisions in a changing climate
Hagerman et al 2021 Conservation Biology
DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13759
Is vulnerability to climate change gendered? And how? Insights from Egypt
Daoud 2021 Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01785-z
Innovative recycling or extended use? Comparing the global warming potential of different ownership and end-of-life scenarios for textiles
Cañeque et al 2017 Journal of Textile Design Research and Practice
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.4324/9780429489662-5
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
A well-timed shift from local to global agreements accelerates climate change mitigation
Karatayev et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23056-5
