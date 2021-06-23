Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #25, 2021

Posted on 23 June 2021 by doug_bostrom

Avoiding unintended consequences of mitigation

For the layperson it's not very difficult to imagine scenarios where effective mitigation of CO2 (and some other GHGs) will involve economic dislocation or at least rearrangements that may reverberate with other stressors to drive vulnerable societies farther in the the direction of unrest. An easy example would be a developing nation with a fragile system of governance and an incomplete export economy relying heavily on fossil fuels finding itself suddenly without a market for its only significant export. Or, an older and more mature political economy may find itself with a vast pool of workers previously employed with maintenance-hungry internal combustion powered automobiles and idled over a period of a decade. In each case the positive of mitigation produces a potential liability— if that hazard is overlooked. It isn't, and we have only to listen in order to have an inkling of how to do better. In a vastly more subtle (and better informed, more informative) exploration than our examples here, Gilmore & Buhaug first review what's known about positive or negative ripple effects of mitigation into general civic life and then suggest research pathways to further illumination of this important topic. Climate mitigation policies and the potential pathways to conflict: Outlining a research agenda is written in admirably accessible fashion and in keeping with its thrust is drenched with interesting references ot prior work.

127 Articles

Observations of climate change, effects

Anthropogenic and climatic contributions to observed carbon system trends in the Northeast Pacific

Franco et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006829

Emergence of seasonal delay of tropical rainfall during 1979–2019

Song et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01066-x

Dwindling Relevance of Large Volcanic Eruptions for Global Glacier Changes in the Anthropocene

Zemp & Marzeion Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092964

Observed increasing water constraint on vegetation growth over the last three decades

Jiao et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24016-9

Persistent freshening of the Arctic Ocean and changes in the North Atlantic salinity caused by Arctic sea ice decline

Li & Fedorov Fedorov Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05850-5 10.21203/rs.3.rs-584527/v1

Climatological Analysis of Freezing Level Height over China and its Implications using Homogenised In?Situ Data

Guo et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7260

Changes in the diurnal temperature range over East Asia from 1901 to 2018 and its relationship with precipitation

Sun et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-411321/v1 10.1007/s10584-021-03120-1

A persistent and intense marine heatwave in the Northeast Pacific during 2019–2020

Chen et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093239

Climate change is contributing to faster rates of lake ice loss in lakes around the Northern Hemisphere

Imrit & Sharma Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006134

Impact of climate change on atmospheric circulation, wind characteristics and wave in the western part of the Black Sea

Nojarov Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04869-5

Increased Impact of the Tibetan Plateau Spring Snow Cover to the Mei-yu Rainfall over the Yangtze River Valley after the 1990s DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04869-5

Strengthening Influence of El Niño on the Following Spring Precipitation over the Indochina Peninsula DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04869-5

Atmospheric Circumglobal Teleconnection Triggered by Spring Land Thermal Anomalies over West Asia and Its Possible Impacts on Early Summer Climate over Northern China

Yang et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0911.1

Changes in regional wet heatwave in Eurasia during summer (1979–2017)

Yu et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0745

Relationship of irrigated wheat yield with temperature in hot environments of Sudan

Musa et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03690-1

Hot extremes have become drier in the United States Southwest

McKinnon et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01076-9

Changes in the Subantarctic Mode Water Properties and Spiciness in the Southern Indian Ocean based on Argo Observations

ZHANG et al Journal of Physical Oceanography

DOI: 10.1175/jpo-d-20-0254.1

Multi-indices analysis of heavy precipitation changes in Anhui Province, China

Li et al Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

DOI: 10.1007/s00703-021-00810-4

Kerala floods in consecutive years - Its association with mesoscale cloudburst and structural changes in monsoon clouds over the west coast of India

Vijaykumar et al Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100339

Winter–spring warming in the North Atlantic during the last 2000 years: evidence from southwest Iceland

Richter et al Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-1363-2021

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

The EUMETSAT Polar System: 13+ Successful Years of Global Observations for Operational Weather Prediction and Climate Monitoring

Klaes et al Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-20-0082.1

Climate indices in historical climate reconstructions: a global state of the art

Nash et al Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-1273-2021 10.5194/cp-2020-126 10.5194/cp-2020-126-sc1

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Climate sensitivity indices and their relation with projected temperature change in CMIP6 models

Huusko et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0748

Future Changes in the Frequency of Extreme Droughts over China Based on Two Large Ensemble Simulations

Li et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0656.1

Future changes in precipitation extremes across China based on CMIP6 models

Xu et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7264

Change in soil organic carbon and its climate drivers over the Tibetan Plateau in CMIP5 earth system models

Li et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03631-y

How do CMIP6 models project changes in precipitation extremes over seasons and locations across the mid hills of Nepal?

Chhetri et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03698-7

Internal variability and temperature scaling of future sub-daily rainfall return levels over Europe

Poschlod & Ludwig Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0849

Drivers and projections of global surface temperature anomalies at the local scale

Benz et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0661

Contrasting the role of human- and lightning-caused wildfires on future fire regimes on a Central Oregon landscape

Barros et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac03da

Anthropogenic influences on the African easterly jet–African easterly wave system

Bercos-Hickey & Patricola Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05838-1

Pacific circulation response to eastern Arctic sea ice reduction in seasonal forecast simulations

Seidenglanz et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05830-9

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Warm Cloud Evolution, Precipitation, and Their Weak Linkage in HadGEM3: New Process-Level Diagnostics Using A-Train Observations

Takahashi et al Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

DOI: 10.1175/jas-d-20-0321.1

A Comprehensive Database of the Optical Properties of Irregular Aerosol Particles for Radiative Transfer Simulations

Saito et al Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

DOI: 10.1175/jas-d-20-0338.1

Aerosol-cloud interactions: The representation of heterogeneous ice activation in cloud models

Kärcher & Marcolli

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-511

Convection-Permitting Regional Climate Change Simulations for Understanding Future Climate and Informing Decision-Making in Africa DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-511

On the suitability of deep convolutional neural networks for continental-wide downscaling of climate change projections

Baño-Medina et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05847-0

The effect of resolution on vertical heat and carbon transports in a regional ocean circulation model of the Argentine Basin

Swierczek et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

DOI: 10.1029/2021jc017235

Large model structural uncertainty in global projections of urban heat waves

Zheng et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24113-9 10.31223/osf.io/f5pwa

Inter-model spread in the wintertime Arctic amplification in the CMIP6 models and the important role of internal climate variability

Ye & Messori Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103543

Introducing NARCliM1.5: evaluating the performance of regional climate projections for southeast Australia for 1950?2100

Nishant et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001833

Future climate change shaped by inter-model differences in Atlantic meridional overturning circulation response

Bellomo et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504664.3 10.1038/s41467-021-24015-w 10.1002/essoar.10504664.1 10.1002/essoar.10504664.2 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-8452

Surface temperature variability in climate models with large and small internal climate variability

Yeh et al Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society JOURNAL OF MECHANICS OF CONTINUA AND MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/qj.4112 10.26782/jmcms.spl.10/2020.06.00048

Robust Amazon precipitation projections in climate models that capture realistic land–atmosphere interactions

Baker et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfb2e

Cryosphere & climate change

Dwindling Relevance of Large Volcanic Eruptions for Global Glacier Changes in the Anthropocene

Zemp & Marzeion Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092964

Climate change is contributing to faster rates of lake ice loss in lakes around the Northern Hemisphere

Imrit & Sharma Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006134

Submarine Meltwater from Nioghalvfjerdsbræ (79 North Glacier), Northeast Greenland

Huhn et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

DOI: 10.1029/2021jc017224

Increased Impact of the Tibetan Plateau Spring Snow Cover to the Mei-yu Rainfall over the Yangtze River Valley after the 1990s DOI: 10.1029/2021jc017224

The impact of the freeze–melt cycle of land-fast ice on the distribution of dissolved organic matter in the Laptev and East Siberian seas (Siberian Arctic)

Hölemann et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3637-2021

Diverse Eurasian Winter Temperature Responses to Barents?Kara Sea Ice Anomalies of Different Magnitudes and Seasonality

Zhang & Screen Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092726

Methane cycling within sea ice: results from drifting ice during late spring, north of Svalbard

Verdugo et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2701-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-208

Sea level & climate change

A global analysis of extreme coastal water levels with implications for potential coastal overtopping

Almar et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24008-9

Rapid increases and extreme months in projections of United States high-tide flooding

Thompson et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01077-8

Uncertainty and bias in global to regional scale assessments of current and future coastal flood risk

Hinkel et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001882

Sea level rise outpaced by vertical dune toe translation on prograding coasts

van IJzendoorn et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92150-x

Paleoclimate

An energy budget approach to understand the Arctic warming during the Last Interglacial

Sicard et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-70

Pliocene evolution of the tropical Atlantic thermocline depth

van der Weijst et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-68 10.5194/cp-2021-68-supplement

Revised alkenone δ13C based CO2 estimates during the Plio-Pleistocene DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-68 10.5194/cp-2021-68-supplement

Biology & climate change, ocean acidification

Consequences of phenological shifts and a compressed breeding period in Magellanic penguins

Cappello & Boersma Ecology

DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3443

Plant phenological responses to experimental warming—A synthesis

Stuble et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15685

Molecular response of a sub-Antarctic population of the blue mussel (Mytilus edulis platensis) to a moderate thermal stress. DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15685

Physiology, Niche Characteristics and Extreme Events: Current and Future Habitat Suitability of a Rhodolith-Forming Species in the Southwestern Atlantic

Koerich et al Marine Environmental Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105394

Combined effects of seawater acidification and benzo(a)pyrene on the physiological performance of the marine bloom-forming diatom Skeletonema costatum DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105394

Detecting subtle change from dense Landsat time series: Case studies of mountain pine beetle and spruce beetle disturbance

Ye et al Remote Sensing of Environment

pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112560

Effects of climate variation on bird escape distances modulate community responses to global change

Díaz et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92273-1

Photoacclimation by phytoplankton determines the distribution of global subsurface chlorophyll maxima in the ocean

Masuda et al Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00201-y

Committed and projected future changes in global peatlands – continued transient model simulations since the Last Glacial Maximum

Müller & Joos Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3657-2021

Why are surface ocean pH and CaCO3 saturation state often out of phase in spatial patterns and seasonal cycles? DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3657-2021

How do climate modes shape the chlorophyll?a interannual variability in the tropical Atlantic?

Chenillat et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093769

Adaptation of Mediterranean forest species to climate: lessons from common garden experiments

Ramírez?Valiente et al Journal of Ecology

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13730

Resolving temperature limitation on spring productivity in an evergreen conifer forest using a model-data fusion framework

Stettz et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-152 10.5194/bg-2021-152-supplement

Impacts of ocean acidification on growth and toxin content of the marine diatoms Pseudo-nitzschia australis and P. fraudulenta DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-152 10.5194/bg-2021-152-supplement

Soil metabolome response to whole-ecosystem warming at the Spruce and Peatland Responses under Changing Environments experiment

Wilson et al Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2004192118

Climate and the latitudinal limits of subtropical reef development

Toth et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-87883-8

Tree growth and treeline responses to temperature: Different questions and concepts

Camarero et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15728

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Anthropogenic and climatic contributions to observed carbon system trends in the Northeast Pacific

Franco et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006829

Unaccounted CO2 leaks downstream of a large tropical hydroelectric reservoir

Calamita et al Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2026004118

Reviews and syntheses: Heterotrophic fixation of inorganic carbon – significant but invisible flux in environmental carbon cycling

Braun et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3689-2021

Joint CO2 Mole Fraction and Flux Analysis Confirms Missing Processes in CASA Terrestrial Carbon Uptake over North America

Feng et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505330.1

Anthropogenic and climatic contributions to observed carbon system trends in the Northeast Pacific

Franco et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006829

Contribution of microbial photosynthesis to peatland carbon uptake along a latitudinal gradient

Hamard et al Journal of Ecology

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13732 10.1111/1365-2745.13732/v1/review1 10.1111/1365-2745.13732/v1/review2 10.1111/1365-2745.13732/v2/review1 10.1111/1365-2745.13732/v2/review2 10.1111/1365-2745.13732/v1/decision1 10.1111/1365-2745.13732/v2/decision1 10.1111/1365-2745.13732/v3/decision1

Committed and projected future changes in global peatlands – continued transient model simulations since the Last Glacial Maximum

Müller & Joos Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3657-2021

Improved gridded ammonia emission inventory in China

Li et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-439 10.5194/acp-2021-439-supplement

The impact of the freeze–melt cycle of land-fast ice on the distribution of dissolved organic matter in the Laptev and East Siberian seas (Siberian Arctic)

Hölemann et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3637-2021

Russian forest sequesters substantially more carbon than previously reported

Schepaschenko et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92152-9

Methane cycling within sea ice: results from drifting ice during late spring, north of Svalbard

Verdugo et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2701-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-208

Relative importance of climatic variables, soil properties and plant traits to spatial variability in net CO 2 exchange across global forests and grasslands DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2701-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-208

Different responses of ecosystem CO2 and N2O emissions and CH4 uptake to seasonally asymmetric warming in an alpine grassland of the Tianshan DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2701-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-208

Comparative carbon footprint analysis of residents of wooden and non-wooden houses in Finland

Ottelin et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac06f9

Evaluating the climate impact of aviation emission scenarios towards the Paris agreement including COVID-19 effects

Grewe et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24091-y

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Asymmetry in the climate–carbon cycle response to positive and negative CO2 emissions

Zickfeld et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01061-2 10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-12790

Impact of carbon dioxide removal technologies on deep decarbonization of the electric power sector

Bistline & Blanford Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23554-6

Risk?based area of review estimation in overpressured reservoirs to support injection well storage facility permit requirements for CO2 storage projects DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23554-6

How public cognition influences public acceptance of CCUS in China: Based on the ABC (affect, behavior, and cognition) model of attitudes

Liu et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112390

Forest carbon trajectories: Consequences of alternative land-use scenarios in New England

Graham MacLean et al Global Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102310

Commercial afforestation can deliver effective climate change mitigation under multiple decarbonisation pathways

Forster et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24084-x

Geoengineering climate

Potential implications of solar radiation modification for achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals

Honegger et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09958-1

Black carbon

Exploring the uncertainties in the aviation soot-cirrus effect

Righi et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-329 10.5194/acp-2021-329-supplement

The outflow of Asian biomass burning carbonaceous aerosol into the UTLS in spring: Radiative effects seen in a global model

Chavan et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-494 10.5194/acp-2021-494-supplement

Understanding the surface temperature response and its uncertainty to CO2, CH4, black carbon and sulfate DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-494 10.5194/acp-2021-494-supplement

Aerosols

Understanding the surface temperature response and its uncertainty to CO2, CH4, black carbon and sulfate DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-494 10.5194/acp-2021-494-supplement

Decarbonization

Effects of decarbonization on the energy system and related employment effects in South Africa

Hanto et al Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.001

Impact of carbon dioxide removal technologies on deep decarbonization of the electric power sector

Bistline & Blanford Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23554-6

Climate change communications & cognition

Fighting the future: The politics of climate policy failure in Australia (2015–2020)

Crowley WIREs Climate Change

DOI: 10.1002/wcc.725

Anger Consensus Messaging Can Enhance Expectations for Collective Action and Support for Climate Mitigation

Sabherwal et al Journal of Environmental Psychology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101640

Political message matching and green behaviors: Strengths and boundary conditions for promoting high-impact behavioral change

Scharmer & Snyder Journal of Environmental Psychology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101643

Making the climate crisis personal through a focus on human health

Limaye Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03107-y

Climate-change beliefs and resilience to climate change in Bangladesh: is leadership making any difference?

Haque & Jahid Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00706-0

Using social media audience data to analyse the drivers of low-carbon diets

Eker et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf770

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Relationship of irrigated wheat yield with temperature in hot environments of Sudan

Musa et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03690-1

Modeling high-resolution climate change impacts on wheat and maize in Italy

Mereu et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100339

The impact of climate change on the productivity of conservation agriculture

Su et al Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01075-w 10.21203/rs.3.rs-63752/v1

Hydrology & climate change

Uncertainty and bias in global to regional scale assessments of current and future coastal flood risk

Hinkel et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001882

Changes in the diurnal temperature range over East Asia from 1901 to 2018 and its relationship with precipitation

Sun et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-411321/v1 10.1007/s10584-021-03120-1

Internal variability and temperature scaling of future sub-daily rainfall return levels over Europe

Poschlod & Ludwig Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0849

Streamflow stationarity in a changing world

Yang et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac08c1

Overall uncertainty of climate change impacts on watershed hydrology in China

Zhang et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7257

Establishing sustainable sediment budgets is critical for climate-resilient mega-deltas

Vasilopoulos et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac06fc

Cross-border climate vulnerabilities of the European Union to drought

Ercin et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23584-0

Kerala floods in consecutive years - Its association with mesoscale cloudburst and structural changes in monsoon clouds over the west coast of India

Vijaykumar et al Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100339

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Integrated perspective on translating biophysical to economic impacts of climate change

Piontek et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01065-y

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Designing flexible regulations to mitigate climate change: A cross-country comparative policy analysis

Rhodes et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112419

+++Climate mitigation policies and the potential pathways to conflict: Outlining a research agenda

Gilmore & Buhaug WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.722

Diversifying Chile’s climate action away from industrial plantations

Hoyos-Santillan et al Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.013

City footprints and SDGs provide untapped potential for assessing city sustainability

Wiedmann & Allen Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23968-2

The role of supreme audit institutions in energy accountability in EU countries

Su?kowski & Dobrowolski Energy Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112413

Climate change impacts on human health

Changes in regional wet heatwave in Eurasia during summer (1979–2017)

Yu et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0745

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

A plan evaluation framework for examining stakeholder policy preferences in resilience planning and management of urban systems

Li et al Environmental Science & Policy

pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.015

Uncertainty and bias in global to regional scale assessments of current and future coastal flood risk

Hinkel et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001882

Neighborhood change during managed retreat: buyouts, housing loss, and White flight

Martin & Nguyen Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00690-5

+++Climate-induced managed retreat in the U.S.: a review of current research

Dundon & Abkowitz Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100337

Climate change impacts on human culture

Understanding and responding to climate-driven non-economic loss and damage in the Pacific Islands

McNamara et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100336

Three emergencies of climate change: The case of Louisiana’s coast

Fazey et al Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.05.014

Historic narratives, myths and human behavior in times of climate change: A review from northern Europe's coastlands

Holzhausen & Grecksch WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.723

Other

The climate impact of COVID-19-induced contrail changes

Gettelman et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-9405-2021

The Impacts of the Early Outset of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Climate Change Research: implications for policy-making

Filho et al Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.008

Unusual west Arctic storm activity during winter 2020: Another collapse of the Beaufort High?

Ballinger et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092518

On the Settling Depth of Meltwater Escaping from beneath Antarctic Ice Shelves

Arnscheidt et al Journal of Physical Oceanography

DOI: 10.1175/jpo-d-20-0286.1

The Covid-19 shock on a low-carbon grid: Evidence from the nordics

Mauritzen Energy Policy SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112416 10.2139/ssrn.3805795

Influence of weather situation on non-CO2 aviation climate effects: the REACT4C climate change functions



Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-529-rc2

Empirical evidence for a global atmospheric temperature control system: physical structure

Leggett & Ball Tellus A: Dynamic Meteorology and Oceanography

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/16000870.2021.1926123

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Climate mitigation policies and the potential pathways to conflict: Outlining a research agenda

Gilmore & Buhaug WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.722

Convection-Permitting Regional Climate Change Simulations for Understanding Future Climate and Informing Decision-Making in Africa DOI: 10.1002/wcc.722

Antarctica’s Gateways and Gatekeepers: Polar scenarios in a polarising Anthropocene

Frame et al The Anthropocene Review

DOI: 10.1177/20530196211026341

Integrated perspective on translating biophysical to economic impacts of climate change

Piontek et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01065-y

Book reviews

Fire in the past and heat in the future

Lengyel Conservation Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13793

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.