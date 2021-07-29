Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #30, 2021
Posted on 29 July 2021 by doug_bostrom
88 articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
Energetics of surface melt in West Antarctica
Ghiz et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc
Quantifying the Mechanisms of Atmospheric Circulation Response to Greenhouse Gas Increases in a Forcing–Feedback Framework
Zhang et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli
Observations of climate change, effects
Increasing probability of record-shattering climate extremes
Fischer et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558
Decadal changes of heatwave aspects and heat index over Egypt
Morsy & El Afandi Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704
The role of North West Equatorial Indian Ocean in modulating the variability of southwest monsoon rainfall over Kerala in a climate change perspective
Nair et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704
Anthropogenic forcing and response yield observed positive trend in Earth’s energy imbalance
A Recent Increase in Long-Lived Heatwaves in China under the Joint Influence of South Asia and Western North Pacific Subtropical Highs
LI et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli
Accelerated Recent Warming and Temperature Variability over the Past Eight Centuries in the Central Asian Altai from Blue Intensity in Tree Rings
Davi et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl092933
Recent evidence for warmer and drier growing seasons in climate sensitive regions of Central America from multiple global data sets
Stewart et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7310
Rapid ecosystem-scale consequences of acute deoxygenation on a Caribbean coral reef
Johnson et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467
Comparison of the distribution and phenology of Arctic Mountain plants between the early 20th and 21st centuries
MacDougall et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15767
Appraising the historical and projected spatiotemporal changes in the heat index in Bangladesh
Rahman et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.21203/rs.3.rs
Lightning occurrences and intensity over the Indian region: long-term trends and future projections
Chakraborty et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp
Increasing annual streamflow and groundwater storage in response to climate warming in the Yangtze River source region
Yi et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748
Climate-driven phenological changes in the Russian Arctic derived from MODIS LAI time series 2000–2019
Shabanov et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748
The recent emergence of Arctic Amplification
England et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1002/essoar.10507036.1
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
NASA CERES Spurious Calibration Drifts Corrected by Lunar Scans to Show the Sun is not Increasing Global Warming and allow Immediate CRF detection
Grant Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl092994
The Polar Radiant Energy in the Far Infrared Experiment: A New Perspective on Polar Longwave Energy Exchanges
L’Ecuyer et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams
Advances in quantifying power plant CO2 emissions with OCO-2
Nassar et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112579
Modeling tree radial growth in a warming climate: where, when, and how much do potential evapotranspiration models matter?
Dannenberg Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748
Using machine learning to analyze physical causes of climate change: A case study of U.S. Midwest extreme precipitation
Davenport & Diffenbaugh Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093787
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Changes in precipitation variability across time scales in multiple global climate model large ensembles
Wood et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748
Hot spots of extreme precipitation change under 1.5 and 2?°C global warming scenarios
Xu et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100357
The impact of sea-ice loss on Arctic climate feedbacks and their role for Arctic Amplification
Jenkins & Dai Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094599
Antarctic Radiative and Temperature responses to a doubling of CO2
Freese & Cronin Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093676
Changes in extreme ocean wave heights under 1.5°C, 2°C, and 3°C global warming
Patra et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100358
Circulation adjustment in the Arctic and Atlantic in response to Greenland and Antarctic mass loss
Berk et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382
Coupled Climate Responses to Recent Australian Wildfire and COVID-19 Emissions Anomalies Estimated in CESM2
Fasullo et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl093841
Dissecting anvil cloud response to sea surface warming
Beydoun et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094049
FaIRv2.0.0: a generalized impulse response model for climate uncertainty and future scenario exploration
Leach et al. Geoscientific Model Development
Open Access pdf 10.5194/gmd
Impact of Surface forcing on simulating Sea Surface Temperature in the Indian Ocean – A study using Regional Ocean Modeling System (ROMS)
Tiwari et al. Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans
10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101243
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Assessment of the capability of CMIP6 global climate models to simulate Arctic cyclones
Song et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.007
Bjerknes compensation in a coupled global box model
Shi & Yang Yang Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382
A shallow thermocline bias in the southern tropical Pacific in CMIP5/6 models linked to double-ITCZ bias
Samuels et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093818
Diverse responses of global-mean surface temperature to external forcings and internal climate variability in observations and CMIP6 models
Rashid Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093194
Cryosphere & climate change
The impact of sea-ice loss on Arctic climate feedbacks and their role for Arctic Amplification
Jenkins & Dai Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094599
Onshore thermokarst primes subsea permafrost degradation
Angelopoulos et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093881
Warm and moist atmospheric flow caused a record minimum July sea ice extent of the Arctic in 2020
Liang et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc
Energetics of surface melt in West Antarctica
Ghiz et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc
Lateral thermokarst patterns in permafrost peat plateaus in northern Norway
Martin et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc
Changes in Supraglacial Lakes on George VI Ice Shelf, Antarctic Peninsula: 1973–2020
Barnes et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc
Sea level & climate change
Quantifying climate-induced drought risk to livelihood and mitigation actions in Balochistan
Ashraf et al. Natural Hazards
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11069
Paleoclimate
A 350-year multiproxy record of climate-driven environmental shifts in the Amundsen Sea Polynya, Antarctica
Kim et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103589
The archaeology of climate change: The case for cultural diversity
Burke et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2108537118
Massive carbon storage in convergent margins initiated by subduction of limestone
Chen et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467
Biology & climate change
Comparison of the distribution and phenology of Arctic Mountain plants between the early 20th and 21st centuries
MacDougall et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15767
Critical transitions and ecological resilience of large marine ecosystems in the Northwestern Pacific in response to global warming
Ma et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15815
Effect of long-term intergenerational exposure to ocean acidification on ompa and ompb transcripts expression in European seabass (Dicentrarchus labrax)
David et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105438
Projections of changes in ecosystem productivity under 1.5?°C and 2?°C global warming
Tian et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103588
Molecular underpinnings and biogeochemical consequences of enhanced diatom growth in a warming Southern Ocean
Jabre et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2107238118
Elevated atmospheric CO2 adversely affects a dung beetle’s development: Another potential driver of decline in insect numbers?
Tocco et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15804
Genetic and physiological traits conferring tolerance to ocean acidification in mesophotic corals
Scucchia et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15812
Contrasted patterns in climate change risk for Mediterranean fisheries
Pita et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15814
Long-term trends in atmospheric Quercus pollen related to climate change in southern Spain: a 25-year perspective
López-Orozco et al. Atmospheric Environment
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118637
Rapid ecosystem-scale consequences of acute deoxygenation on a Caribbean coral reef
Johnson et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467
Nighttime climate warming enhances inhibitory effects of atmospheric nitrogen deposition on the success of invasive Solidago canadensis
Wang et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584
Molecular mechanisms underlying responses of the Antarctic coral Malacobelemnon daytoni to ocean acidification
Servetto et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105430
Lateral subsurface flow modulates forest mortality risk to future climate and elevated CO 2
Long-term increases in pathogen seroprevalence in polar bears (Ursus maritimus) influenced by climate change
Pilfold et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15537
Vulnerability of the North Water ecosystem to climate change
Ribeiro et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467
Climate-driven phenological changes in the Russian Arctic derived from MODIS LAI time series 2000–2019
Shabanov et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748
Global assessment of marine and freshwater recreational fish reveals mismatch in climate change vulnerability and conservation effort
Nyboer et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15768
As the Arctic becomes boreal: ongoing shifts in a high-Arctic seabird community
Descamps & Strøm Ecology
10.1002/ecy.3485
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Technical note: Uncertainties in eddy covariance CO2 fluxes in a semi-arid sagebrush ecosystem caused by gap-filling approaches
Soil nutrients increase long-term soil carbon gains threefold on retired farmland
Seabloom et al. Global Change Biology
pdf 10.1111/gcb.15778
The effects of varying drought-heat signatures on terrestrial carbon dynamics and vegetation composition
Tschumi et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg
Effects of seasonal inundation on methane fluxes from forested freshwater wetlands
Hondula et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748
The opportunity cost of delaying climate action: Peatland restoration and resilience to climate change
Glenk et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102323
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Leveraging scale economies and policy incentives: Carbon capture, utilization & storage in Gulf clusters
Waxman et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112452
Geoengineering climate
Proactive and reactive geoengineering: Engineering the climate and the lithosphere
Oomen & Meiske WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.732
Climate change communications & cognition
Climate change policy support, intended behaviour change, and their drivers largely unaffected by consensus messages in Germany
Tschötschel et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101655
Lifestyle decisions and climate mitigation: current action and behavioural intent of youth
Pickering et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027
Empirical testing of the visualizations of climate change mitigation scenarios with citizens: A comparison among Germany, Poland, and France
Xexakis & Trutnevyte Global Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102324
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Historical warming has increased U.S. crop insurance losses
Diffenbaugh et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748
Carbon myopia: the urgent need for integrated social, economic and environmental action in the livestock sector
Harrison et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15816
Farmers’ preferences and willingness to pay for climate-smart agricultural technologies on rice production in Nigeria
Anugwa et al. Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.1953435
Evaluating the impact of projected climate on rice–wheat-groundnut cropping sequence in lower Gangetic plains of India: a study using multiple GCMs, DSSAT model, and long-term sequence analysis
Chandran et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704
Silvipastoral systems: how to use them for carbon neutral milk production?
Schettini et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1951843
Hydrology & climate change
The physiological effect of CO2 on the hydrological cycle in summer over Europe and land-atmosphere interactions
Boé Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584
Climate change economics
Discounting, Disagreement, and the Option to Delay
Guthrie Environmental and Resource Economics
10.1007/s10640
What drives cooperation in carbon markets? Lessons from decision-makers in the Australia-EU ETS linking negotiations
Assessment of the economic impact of heat-related labor productivity loss: a systematic review
Zhao et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584
Climate change mitigation public policy research
After the vote: climate policy decision-making in the administrative state
Changing policy paradigms: How are the climate change mitigation-oriented policies evolving in Nepal and Bangladesh?
Baniya et al. Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.025
Climate adaptation and climate mitigation do not undermine each other: A cross-cultural test in four countries
Urban et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101658
Electricity end-use and construction activity are key leverage points for co-controlling greenhouse gases and local pollution in China
Liu et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Exploring machine learning potential for climate change risk assessment
Zennaro et al. Earth-Science Reviews
10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103752
Navigating climate change adaptation assistance for communities: a case study of Newtok Village, Alaska
Ristroph Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13412
Impact of climate change adaptation on food security: evidence from semi-arid lands, Kenya
Ndiritu & Muricho
Open Access pdf 10.21203/rs.3.rs
Climate change impacts on human culture
Arctic shipping guidance from the CMIP6 ensemble on operational and infrastructural timescales
Other
Relative Contributions of Internal Atmospheric Variability and Surface Processes to the Interannual Variations in Wintertime Arctic Surface Air Temperatures
Wu et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli
Climate services for addressing climate change: Iindication of a climate livable city in China
Yu-Jie et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.006
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
