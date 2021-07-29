Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #30, 2021

88 articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

Energetics of surface melt in West Antarctica

Ghiz et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Quantifying the Mechanisms of Atmospheric Circulation Response to Greenhouse Gas Increases in a Forcing–Feedback Framework

Zhang et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli

Observations of climate change, effects

Increasing probability of record-shattering climate extremes

Fischer et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558

Decadal changes of heatwave aspects and heat index over Egypt

Morsy & El Afandi Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704

The role of North West Equatorial Indian Ocean in modulating the variability of southwest monsoon rainfall over Kerala in a climate change perspective

Nair et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704

A Recent Increase in Long-Lived Heatwaves in China under the Joint Influence of South Asia and Western North Pacific Subtropical Highs

LI et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli

Accelerated Recent Warming and Temperature Variability over the Past Eight Centuries in the Central Asian Altai from Blue Intensity in Tree Rings

Davi et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl092933

Recent evidence for warmer and drier growing seasons in climate sensitive regions of Central America from multiple global data sets

Stewart et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7310

Rapid ecosystem-scale consequences of acute deoxygenation on a Caribbean coral reef

Johnson et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

Comparison of the distribution and phenology of Arctic Mountain plants between the early 20th and 21st centuries

MacDougall et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15767

Appraising the historical and projected spatiotemporal changes in the heat index in Bangladesh

Rahman et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.21203/rs.3.rs

Lightning occurrences and intensity over the Indian region: long-term trends and future projections

Chakraborty et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp

Increasing annual streamflow and groundwater storage in response to climate warming in the Yangtze River source region

Yi et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

Climate-driven phenological changes in the Russian Arctic derived from MODIS LAI time series 2000–2019

Shabanov et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

The recent emergence of Arctic Amplification

England et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1002/essoar.10507036.1

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

NASA CERES Spurious Calibration Drifts Corrected by Lunar Scans to Show the Sun is not Increasing Global Warming and allow Immediate CRF detection

Grant Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl092994

The Polar Radiant Energy in the Far Infrared Experiment: A New Perspective on Polar Longwave Energy Exchanges

L’Ecuyer et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams

Advances in quantifying power plant CO 2 emissions with OCO-2

Nassar et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112579

Modeling tree radial growth in a warming climate: where, when, and how much do potential evapotranspiration models matter?

Dannenberg Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

Using machine learning to analyze physical causes of climate change: A case study of U.S. Midwest extreme precipitation

Davenport & Diffenbaugh Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093787

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Changes in precipitation variability across time scales in multiple global climate model large ensembles

Wood et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

Hot spots of extreme precipitation change under 1.5 and 2?°C global warming scenarios

Xu et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100357

The impact of sea-ice loss on Arctic climate feedbacks and their role for Arctic Amplification

Jenkins & Dai Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094599

Antarctic Radiative and Temperature responses to a doubling of CO2

Freese & Cronin Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093676

Changes in extreme ocean wave heights under 1.5°C, 2°C, and 3°C global warming

Patra et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100358

Circulation adjustment in the Arctic and Atlantic in response to Greenland and Antarctic mass loss

Berk et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382

Coupled Climate Responses to Recent Australian Wildfire and COVID-19 Emissions Anomalies Estimated in CESM2

Fasullo et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl093841

Dissecting anvil cloud response to sea surface warming

Beydoun et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094049

FaIRv2.0.0: a generalized impulse response model for climate uncertainty and future scenario exploration

Leach et al. Geoscientific Model Development

Open Access pdf 10.5194/gmd

Impact of Surface forcing on simulating Sea Surface Temperature in the Indian Ocean – A study using Regional Ocean Modeling System (ROMS)

Tiwari et al. Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans

10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101243

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Assessment of the capability of CMIP6 global climate models to simulate Arctic cyclones

Song et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.007

Bjerknes compensation in a coupled global box model

Shi & Yang Yang Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382

A shallow thermocline bias in the southern tropical Pacific in CMIP5/6 models linked to double-ITCZ bias

Samuels et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093818

Diverse responses of global-mean surface temperature to external forcings and internal climate variability in observations and CMIP6 models

Rashid Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093194

Cryosphere & climate change

The impact of sea-ice loss on Arctic climate feedbacks and their role for Arctic Amplification

Jenkins & Dai Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094599

Onshore thermokarst primes subsea permafrost degradation

Angelopoulos et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093881

Warm and moist atmospheric flow caused a record minimum July sea ice extent of the Arctic in 2020

Liang et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Energetics of surface melt in West Antarctica

Ghiz et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Lateral thermokarst patterns in permafrost peat plateaus in northern Norway

Martin et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Changes in Supraglacial Lakes on George VI Ice Shelf, Antarctic Peninsula: 1973–2020

Barnes et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Sea level & climate change

Quantifying climate-induced drought risk to livelihood and mitigation actions in Balochistan

Ashraf et al. Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11069

Paleoclimate

A 350-year multiproxy record of climate-driven environmental shifts in the Amundsen Sea Polynya, Antarctica

Kim et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103589

The archaeology of climate change: The case for cultural diversity

Burke et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2108537118

Reorganization of Atlantic waters at sub-polar latitudes linked to deep water overflow in both glacial and interglacial climate states

Massive carbon storage in convergent margins initiated by subduction of limestone

Chen et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

Biology & climate change

Comparison of the distribution and phenology of Arctic Mountain plants between the early 20th and 21st centuries

MacDougall et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15767

Critical transitions and ecological resilience of large marine ecosystems in the Northwestern Pacific in response to global warming

Ma et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15815

Effect of long-term intergenerational exposure to ocean acidification on ompa and ompb transcripts expression in European seabass (Dicentrarchus labrax)

David et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105438

Projections of changes in ecosystem productivity under 1.5?°C and 2?°C global warming

Tian et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103588

Molecular underpinnings and biogeochemical consequences of enhanced diatom growth in a warming Southern Ocean

Jabre et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2107238118

Elevated atmospheric CO2 adversely affects a dung beetle’s development: Another potential driver of decline in insect numbers?

Tocco et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15804

Genetic and physiological traits conferring tolerance to ocean acidification in mesophotic corals

Scucchia et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15812

Contrasted patterns in climate change risk for Mediterranean fisheries

Pita et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15814

Long-term trends in atmospheric Quercus pollen related to climate change in southern Spain: a 25-year perspective

López-Orozco et al. Atmospheric Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118637

Rapid ecosystem-scale consequences of acute deoxygenation on a Caribbean coral reef

Johnson et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

Nighttime climate warming enhances inhibitory effects of atmospheric nitrogen deposition on the success of invasive Solidago canadensis

Wang et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584

Molecular mechanisms underlying responses of the Antarctic coral Malacobelemnon daytoni to ocean acidification

Servetto et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105430

Lateral subsurface flow modulates forest mortality risk to future climate and elevated CO 2

Long-term increases in pathogen seroprevalence in polar bears (Ursus maritimus) influenced by climate change

Pilfold et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15537

Vulnerability of the North Water ecosystem to climate change

Ribeiro et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

Climate-driven phenological changes in the Russian Arctic derived from MODIS LAI time series 2000–2019

Shabanov et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

Global assessment of marine and freshwater recreational fish reveals mismatch in climate change vulnerability and conservation effort

Nyboer et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15768

As the Arctic becomes boreal: ongoing shifts in a high-Arctic seabird community

Descamps & Strøm Ecology

10.1002/ecy.3485

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Technical note: Uncertainties in eddy covariance CO2 fluxes in a semi-arid sagebrush ecosystem caused by gap-filling approaches

Soil nutrients increase long-term soil carbon gains threefold on retired farmland

Seabloom et al. Global Change Biology

pdf 10.1111/gcb.15778

The effects of varying drought-heat signatures on terrestrial carbon dynamics and vegetation composition

Tschumi et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg

Effects of seasonal inundation on methane fluxes from forested freshwater wetlands

Hondula et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

The opportunity cost of delaying climate action: Peatland restoration and resilience to climate change

Glenk et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102323

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Leveraging scale economies and policy incentives: Carbon capture, utilization & storage in Gulf clusters

Waxman et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112452

Geoengineering climate

Proactive and reactive geoengineering: Engineering the climate and the lithosphere

Oomen & Meiske WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.732

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate change policy support, intended behaviour change, and their drivers largely unaffected by consensus messages in Germany

Tschötschel et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101655

Lifestyle decisions and climate mitigation: current action and behavioural intent of youth

Pickering et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027

Empirical testing of the visualizations of climate change mitigation scenarios with citizens: A comparison among Germany, Poland, and France

Xexakis & Trutnevyte Global Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102324

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Historical warming has increased U.S. crop insurance losses

Diffenbaugh et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

Carbon myopia: the urgent need for integrated social, economic and environmental action in the livestock sector

Harrison et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15816

Farmers’ preferences and willingness to pay for climate-smart agricultural technologies on rice production in Nigeria

Anugwa et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1953435

Evaluating the impact of projected climate on rice–wheat-groundnut cropping sequence in lower Gangetic plains of India: a study using multiple GCMs, DSSAT model, and long-term sequence analysis

Chandran et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704

Silvipastoral systems: how to use them for carbon neutral milk production?

Schettini et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1951843

Hydrology & climate change

The physiological effect of CO2 on the hydrological cycle in summer over Europe and land-atmosphere interactions

Boé Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584

Climate change economics

Discounting, Disagreement, and the Option to Delay

Guthrie Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640

What drives cooperation in carbon markets? Lessons from decision-makers in the Australia-EU ETS linking negotiations

Assessment of the economic impact of heat-related labor productivity loss: a systematic review

Zhao et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584

Climate change mitigation public policy research

After the vote: climate policy decision-making in the administrative state

Changing policy paradigms: How are the climate change mitigation-oriented policies evolving in Nepal and Bangladesh?

Baniya et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.025

Climate adaptation and climate mitigation do not undermine each other: A cross-cultural test in four countries

Urban et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101658

Electricity end-use and construction activity are key leverage points for co-controlling greenhouse gases and local pollution in China

Liu et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Exploring machine learning potential for climate change risk assessment

Zennaro et al. Earth-Science Reviews

10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103752

Navigating climate change adaptation assistance for communities: a case study of Newtok Village, Alaska

Ristroph Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13412

Impact of climate change adaptation on food security: evidence from semi-arid lands, Kenya

Ndiritu & Muricho

Open Access pdf 10.21203/rs.3.rs

Climate change impacts on human culture

Arctic shipping guidance from the CMIP6 ensemble on operational and infrastructural timescales

Other

Relative Contributions of Internal Atmospheric Variability and Surface Processes to the Interannual Variations in Wintertime Arctic Surface Air Temperatures

Wu et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli

Climate services for addressing climate change: Iindication of a climate livable city in China

Yu-Jie et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.006

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.