Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #39, 2021

Posted on 30 September 2021 by doug_bostrom

Mann maps future inquiry from past findings

Paleoclimate and especially retrievable records of paleoclimate in the form of proxies represent a grand opportunity left us by chance. Over the course of eons Earth's climate has wandered or not so infrequently been bent and battered into various extremes. As climate influences appear then persist or fade and even vanish over the course of time they mix with other often ephemeral factors, those in their own turn on various trajectories.

As part of the geophysical hubbub of Earh's climate records of various kinds and at various scales are created, not least by biological activity. All climate events and the paleorecords they leave behind are grand experiments on a scale we'd prefer not to dabble in, commemorated by contemporaneous "lab notes" written into the record. We end up with valuble signals that while recorded in arcane languages are available for us to read, if we only we know to look, and how.

Because the mechanisms affecting climate are differentiated in their causes and effects, given enough meticulous attention and serious effort more or less individual signatures of particular climate forcings are recoverable from what superficially appears to be an unpromising jumble but actually "only" needs careful collation.

By these means we can examine the effects of particular variables of climate forcing. In particular we can see what happens when the climate is "kicked," how it "wobbles," how quickly it finds equilibrium after a shock and how that settling point may be offset from priors. This can be precious information in the context of the climate predicament we've created.

There's arguably no person better qualified than Professor Michael Mann to produce a snapshot of where we stand with learning how to ask questions of paleoclimate data, what we've been answered so far, and what to ask next. Dr. Mann brings us up to speed on the former two items and then provides advice on where we might go next, in Beyond the hockey stick: Climate lessons from the Common Era. More specifically, Prof. Mann points out how much we have yet to learn about "dynamical mechanisms and responses" or what many of us might call "how does it wiggle if we hit it with a hammer?" Here we're not talking about a bowl of gelatin but rather Earth and major system components of Earth's climate. Paleoclimate records probably have a lot to say about this if only we know the language and can see it.

This paper's synopses of dynamic components involved with climate and leading to directions to take for further research are distinguished by lucidity of exposition and a juicy collection of references, the latter always a bonus. Dr. Mann walks us through features of Earth's climate system amenable to illumination via paleoclimate data, concluding with some refreshingly circumspect discussion of the ultimate power of paleoclimate research to help our understanding. Open access, free to read, easy to read.

Housekeeping: Why the author count?

A few weeks ago New Research began featuring a "contributing author" statistic. This number reflects the total number of coauthors contributing to a given week's collection of papers. A natural question is why this should be important.

There is a general assumption in the scientific communications community that when we say "peer-reviewed academic research," all readers will automatically snap off a salute, but why should members of the general public not obsessed with research publications understand the significant differences between academic publishing and more popular fare? What happens if we assume wrongly on this account? The objectives of publishing systems vary widely and commensurately so do means and methods but this is not necessarily understood by a reader.

A distinguishing feature of academic research publications is their inherently collaborative nature, and the breadth and depth of any given article's underpinnings. To disagree with an article in the Journal of Geophysical Research is not the same thing qualitatively or quantitatively as disagreeing with a review of an automobile published in Car and Driver. There's nothing "wrong" about either publication mode and objective but there's a vast gulf between the two. What happens when folks don't grasp this distinction?

Where can misunderstandings about research publications lead us? As it happens, the author of this week's featured article perhaps offers a case in point about failure to appreciate the gravity of hasty, ill-prepared disagreement with a fundamentally robust system of investigation and disclosure.

A lot of people are researching Earth's climate but few of these workers are familiar to many of us. Delve into domains such as paleoclimate and public familiarity dips very low indeed. Professor Michael Mann is more likely to ring a bell, and as it happens his beat is principally paleoclimate, with roots in dendrochronology. About 23 years ago Mann, Hughes and Bradley published "Global-scale temperature patterns and climate forcing over the past six centuries." Based on the best information at the time, "MBH98" data visualizations produced a searing climate change communication optic in the form of what became known as the "Hockey Stick" graph. The graph was an inevitability in the face of the data at hand yet took on a life of its own, as what can be fairly termed an explosive revelation. This intentionally dispassionate assessment and conveyance of data captivated emotions in all sorts of ways and in various quarters, and given Mann's particular context of lead author in a country and world actively at war with itself over climate matters, it's safe to say that Mann's prominence in the public eye ascended.

The dust still has not fully settled on the extensive broken furniture resulting from Mann et al's discovery in 1998, but while scarred by mistreatment Mann, Bradley and Hughes remain unscathed in the fundamental matter at hand: the validity of their original finding. Indeed as Mann points out in our highighted article, the original hockey stick is "longer and sturdier," replicated, refined and extended in a plethora of subsequent investigations finding the same basic signal recording in numerous paleorecords. It turns out that a small, energetic but crucially uninformed rabble of carpetbaggers, lawyers and politicians have no effective means to discredit the devestating graph that transfixed the public's attention and hence their own. Why is the subject of attack so durably high on the Mohs scale of hard findings? Not least because it was built very on solid foundations, leading us back to "why author numbers?"

Global-scale temperature patterns and climate forcing over the past six centuries derived direct support in 50 previously published works authored by 107 contributors. Those papers in turn have their own similar provenance, are bricks found worthy and added to a wall. Attempting to construct a logical, coherent and especially superior argument from a position of ignorance against such heft and bulk of genuine expertise seated in a tightly constructed monolith of consistency and successful description and explanation is a fool's errand, as the multi-tool jack-of-all-trades Ken Cuccinelli discovered. Similarly, dismissing Mann's latest work above as pointless would mean ignoring the inexorable research path of some 437 authors contributing to the 78 works cited by Mann in his review.

Our point with author counts is that unsupported argument with scientific publications is not a fair fight in the numeric sense. It's never "I'm arguing with this author." It's always "I'm arguing with hundreds,or thousands." There's no room for a solo act here; the inherent asymmetry of the fight lies in disproportionately huge numbers of "opponents." Author counts add up to statistical reliability; gambling against a large crowd of experts while holding a thin or empty hand will lose. But we may not even see this disparity and hence be able to understand its implications unless we're shown.

105 articles by 674 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Layered seawater intrusion and melt under grounded ice

Robel et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-262

Observations of climate change, effects

Understanding the cold season Arctic surface warming trend in recent decades

Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094878

Siberian environmental change: Synthesis of recent studies and opportunities for networking

Callaghan et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01626-7

Changes in the drought condition over northern East Asia and the connections with extreme temperature and precipitation indices

Sun et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103645

A link between surface air temperature and extreme precipitation over Russia from station and reanalysis data

Aleshina et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1cba

The Climatological Rise in Winter Temperature- and Dewpoint-Based Thaw Events and Their Impact on Snow Depth on Mount Washington, New Hampshire

Kelsey & Cinquino Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

10.1175/jamc-d-20-0254.1

Has the risk of a 1976 north-west European summer drought and heatwave event increased since the 1970s due to climate change?

Baker et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4172

A shift in the diurnal timing and intensity of deep convection over the Congo Basin during the past 40?years

Alber et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105869

(provisional link) Drivers of exceptional coastal warming in the northeastern United States

10.1038/s41558-021-01159-7

Multi-Decadal Change in Western US Nighttime Vapor Pressure Deficit

Chiodi et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl092830

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

A dynamically based method for estimating the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation at 26° N from satellite altimetry

Sanchez-Franks et al. Ocean Science

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-17-1321-2021

Footprint of Tropical Cyclone Cold Wakes on Top-of-atmosphere Radiation

Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094705

Evaluating consistency between total column CO2 retrievals from OCO-2 and the in situ network over North America: implications for carbon flux estimation

Rastogi et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-14385-2021

The Atmospheric Carbon and Transport (ACT)-America Mission

Davis et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10505721.1

The ERA5 Global Reanalysis: Preliminary Extension to 1950

Bell et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4174

Estimating the uncertainty of Australian area-average temperature anomalies

Grainger et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7392

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Global Hotspots for Future Absolute Temperature Extremes From CMIP6 Models

Ajjur & Al?Ghamdi Earth and Space Science

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ea001817

Global precipitation-related extremes at 1.5?°C and 2?°C of global warming targets: Projection and uncertainty assessment based on the CESM-LWR experiment

Ju et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105868

Double benefit of limiting global warming for tropical cyclone exposure

Geiger et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01157-9

The clear sky downwelling longwave radiation at the surface in current and future climates

Shakespeare & Roderick Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4176

Shutdown of Southern Ocean convection controls long-term greenhouse gas-induced warming

Gjermundsen et al. Nature Geoscience

10.1038/s41561-021-00825-x

Winter Euro-Atlantic climate modes: Future Scenarios from a CMIP6 Multi-Model Ensemble

Cusinato et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094532

The Interaction between the Nocturnal Amazonian Low-Level Jet and Convection in CESM

Bai & Schumacher Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0042.1

Absorbing aerosol decreases cloud cover in cloud-resolving simulations over Germany

Senf et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

Open Access 10.1002/qj.4169

(provisional link) Impacts of Arctic Sea Ice on Cold Season Atmospheric Variability and Trends Estimated from Observations and a Multimodel Large Ensemble

10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0578.1

(provisional link) Enhanced hydrological cycle increases ocean heat uptake and moderates transient climate change

10.1038/s41558-021-01152-0

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Snow reconciles observed and simulated phase partitioning and increases cloud feedback

Cesana et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094876

Combining CMIP data with a regional convection-permitting model and observations to project extreme rainfall under climate change

Klein et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac26f1

(provisional link) Assessing the potential for simplification in global climate model cloud microphysics



Agreement of analytical and simulation-based estimates of the required land depth in climate models

Steinert et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094273

Submesoscale flows impact Agulhas leakage in ocean simulations

Schubert et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00271-y

Causes of uncertainties in the representation of the Arabian Sea oxygen minimum zone in CMIP5 models

Schmidt et al. Geomar Datasets Ocean Science

Open Access pdf 10.3289/sw_1_2021

Tracer and observationally-derived constraints on diapycnal diffusivities in an ocean state estimate

Trossman et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-2021-87

Response of Northern Hemisphere Weather and Climate to Arctic Sea Ice Decline: Resolution Independence in Polar Amplification Model Intercomparison Project (PAMIP) Simulations

Streffing et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-19-1005.1

Approximating the Internal Variability of Bias-Corrected Global Temperature Projections with Spatial Stochastic Generators

Hu & Castruccio Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0083.1

Cryosphere & climate change

Causes and Evolution of Winter Polynyas over North of Greenland

Lee et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-279

Isolated cavities dominate Greenland Ice Sheet dynamic response to lake drainage

Mejia et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507339.1

On the importance of subsurface heat flux for estimating the mass balance of alpine glaciers

Yang et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103651

Sea level & climate change

A Century of Tidal Variability in the North Pacific Extracted from Hourly Geomagnetic Observatory Measurements at Honolulu

Tyler Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094435

Coastal subsidence increases vulnerability to sea level rise over twenty first century in Cartagena, Caribbean Colombia

Restrepo-Ángel et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-98428-4

Paleoclimate

Beyond the hockey stick: Climate lessons from the Common Era

Mann Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2112797118

Stalagmite carbon isotopes suggest deglacial increase in soil respiration in western Europe driven by temperature change

Lechleitner et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.31223/x5f60h

Biology & climate change

Temperature increase and frost decrease driving upslope elevational range shifts in Alpine grouse and hares

Schai?Braun et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15909

Earlier snowmelt and reduced summer precipitation alter floral traits important to pollination

Powers et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15908

Climate cascades affect coastal Antarctic seafloor ecosystem functioning

Lohrer et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15907

Hydraulic adaptability promotes tree life spans under climate dryness

Xu et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

10.1111/geb.13410

A doubling of stony coral cover on shallow forereefs at Carrie Bow Cay, Belize from 2014 to 2019

de Pablo et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-96799-2

Great tit response to climate change

Bonamour Nature Climate Change International Journal of Biometeorology International Journal of Biometeorology

10.1038/s41558-021-01160-0

Variation in thermal performance curves for oxygen consumption and loss of critical behaviors in co-occurring species indicate the potential for ecosystem stability under ocean warming

Anderson & Falkenberg Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105487

Atmospheric brightening counteracts warming-induced delays in autumn phenology of temperate trees in Europe

Wu et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

10.1111/geb.13404

Pathogen infection influences the relationship between spring and autumn phenology at the seedling and leaf level

Mutz et al. Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05044-0

Trait-mediated shifts and climate velocity decouple an endothermic marine predator and its ectothermic prey

Thorne & Nye Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-97318-z

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Regional trends and drivers of the global methane budget

Stavert et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15901

Saturation of global terrestrial carbon sink under a high warming scenario

Shi et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2020gb006800

Prolonged impacts of extreme precipitation events weakened annual ecosystem CO2 sink strength in a coastal wetland

Wei et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108655

Updated respiration routines alter spatio-temporal patterns of carbon cycling in a global land surface model

Butler et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2528

What drives the temporal and spatial differences of CO2 emissions in the transport sector? Empirical evidence from municipalities in China

Liu et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112607

Ecosystem carbon balance in the Hawaiian Islands under different scenarios of future climate and land use change

Selmants et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2347

(provisional link) Methane accumulation affected by particulate organic carbon in upper Yangtze deep valley dammed cascade reservoirs, China

10.1016/j.watres.2020.116193

Climate change can accelerate depletion of montane grassland C stocks

Wang et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2020gb006792

Virtual carbon emissions in the big cities of middle-income countries

Hachaichi & Baouni Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100986

(provisional link) Continuous CH4 and δ13CH4 measurements in London demonstrate under-reported natural gas leakage



Sustained methane emissions from China after 2012 despite declining coal production and rice-cultivated area

Sheng et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac24d1

Spatial and temporal variability of pCO2 and CO2 emissions from the Dong River in south China

Liu et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5231-2021

The CO2 record at the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory: a new opportunity to study processes on seasonal and inter-annual scales

Botia et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15905

Direct GHG emissions from a pilot scale MBR-process treating municipal wastewater

Baresel et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.006

An intensification of atmospheric CO2 concentrations due to the surface temperature extremes in India

Gupta et al. Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

10.1007/s00703-021-00834-w

Carbon flows from trade in harvested wood products using different accounting approaches

Guan et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1981455

A robust initialization method for accurate soil organic carbon simulations

Kanari et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-246

Methane removal and the proportional reductions in surface temperature and ozone

Abernethy et al. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1098/rsta.2021.0104

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Assessing the sequestration time scales of some ocean-based carbon dioxide reduction strategies

Siegel et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0be0

Bringing greenhouse gas removal down to earth: Stakeholder supply chain appraisals reveal complex challenges

Clery et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102369

A review on carbon pools and sequestration as influenced by long-term management practices in a rice–wheat cropping system

Dheri & Nazir Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1976674

Prioritizing forestation based on biogeochemical and local biogeophysical impacts

Windisch et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01161-z

Decarbonization

Low-carbon transformation of cities: Understanding the demand for dockless bike sharing in China

Li et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112631

Dynamic scenario simulations of carbon emission peak in China's city-scale urban residential building sector through 2050

Huo et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112612

A U.S.?China coal phaseout and the global 1.5 °C pathway

Cui et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.005

Black carbon

The outflow of Asian biomass burning carbonaceous aerosol into the upper troposphere and lower stratosphere in spring: radiative effects seen in a global model

Chavan et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-14371-2021

Climate change communications & cognition

Tourists’ Perceptions of Climate: Application of Machine Learning to Climate and Weather Data from Chinese Social Media

Tao et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas-d-21-0039.1

Perceived links between climate change and weather forecast accuracy: new barriers to tools for agricultural decision-making

Guido et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03207-9

Perspectives of climate change: A comparison of scientific understanding and local interpretations by different Western Siberian communities

Rakhmanova et al. Ambio

10.1007/s13280-021-01621-y

Transformations for climate change mitigation: A systematic review of terminology, concepts, and characteristics

Moore et al. WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.738

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Climate change impacts and adaptation for dryland farming systems in Zimbabwe: a stakeholder-driven integrated multi-model assessment

Tui et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03151-8

Links between food trade, climate change and food security in developed countries: A case study of Sweden

Horn et al. Ambio

10.1007/s13280-021-01623-w

Can Tanzania’s adaptation measures prevent future maize yield decline? A simulation study from Singida region

Volk et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01812-z

Extreme climate increased crop nitrogen surplus in the United States

Zhang et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108632

Evaluating the long-term impact of projected climate on rice-lentil-groundnut cropping system in Lower Gangetic Plain of India using crop simulation modelling

Chandran M. A. et al. International Journal of Biometeorology

10.1007/s00484-021-02189-8

CO2 fluxes over two paddy fields with different management practices in Southern China

Liu et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108650

Tailored climate projections to assess site-specific vulnerability of tea production

Mittal et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100367

Exploring the solution space for different forestry management structures in New Zealand under climate change

Wreford et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.010

Hydrology & climate change

Climatic and landscape changes as drivers of environmental feedback that influence rainfall frequency in the United States

Moore et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15876

(provisional link) Residual flood damage under intensive adaptation

10.1038/s41558-021-01158-8

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Does public participation lead to more ambitious and transformative local climate change planning?

Cattino & Reckien Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

Open Access 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.08.004

Climate change acts non-adoption as potential for renewed expertise and climate activism: the Belgian case

Orsini et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1978052

Convergent evolution: framework climate legislation in Australia

Christoff & Eckersley Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1979927

Environmental co-benefits and trade-offs of climate mitigation strategies applied to net-zero-emission neighbourhoods

Lausselet & Brattebø The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11367-021-01973-3

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Improving the evidence base: A methodological review of the quantitative climate migration literature

Hoffmann et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102367

(provisional link) Extreme Heat Protections Should Include Incarcerated Workers



Are cities prepared for climate change? An analysis of adaptation readiness in 104 German cities

Otto et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09971-4

(provisional link) Residual flood damage under intensive adaptation

10.1038/s41558-021-01158-8

Other

Climatology of cloud-top radiative cooling in marine shallow clouds

Zheng et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507448.1

Climate: change, crisis, and contention

Perkins Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

10.1007/s13412-021-00724-y

Funding flows for climate change research on Africa: where do they come from and where do they go?

Overland et al. Climate and Development

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17565529.2021.1976609

The fundamental links between climate change and marine plastic pollution

Ford et al. Science of The Total Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2021.150392

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Climate change research and action must look beyond 2100

Lyon et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15871

Intergenerational inequities in exposure to climate extremes

Thiery et al. Science

10.1126/science.abi7339

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.