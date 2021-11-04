Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #46
Posted on 14 November 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The Keeling Curve: What path will we take, Extreme Makeover: Human Activities Are Making Some Extreme Events More Frequent or Intense, The Keeling Curve: Monitoring our progress to Net-0, Explainer: What's the difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming?, Oklahoma Proposes Letting Gas Utility Charge A $1,400 ‘Exit Fee’ To Go Electric, and Scientists extend and straighten iconic climate “hockey stick”.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- The Keeling Curve: Monitoring our progress to Net-0 by Evan, Skeptical Science, Nov 5, 2021
- COP26: it’s half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here’s the score by Wesley Morgan, COP26, The Conversation AU,
- We Can't Defuse the Climate Crisis Without Tougher, Louder News Coverage by Mark Hertsgaard, Common Dreams, Nov 5, 2021
- The Big Tobacco of Our Generation': Study Shows Huge Scale of Facebook Climate Lies by Jake Johnson, Common Dreams, Nov 4, 2021
- Technology Fetishism Reigns at COP26. It’ll Keep Us Burning Fossil Fuels. by Opinion by Gareth Dale, Environment & Health, Truthout, Nov 6, 2021
- Oklahoma Proposes Letting Gas Utility Charge A $1,400 ‘Exit Fee’ To Go Electric by Alexander Kaufman, HuffPost, Nov 05, 2021
- Explainer: What's the difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming? by Kate Abnett, Reuters, Nov 7, 2021
- Tens of thousands of activists march outside U.N. climate summit in Glasgow by , AP/CBS News, Nov 6, 2021
- Countries’ climate pledges built on flawed data, Post investigation finds by Chris Mooney, Juliet Eilperin, Desmond Butler, John Muyskens, Anu Narayanswamy & Naema Ahmed, Climate & Environemnt, Washingtonm Post, Nov 7, 2021
- Cop26 week one: the impression of progress – but not nearly enough by Jonathan Watts, Environment, The Guardian, Nov 6, 2021
- Climate change: What do scientists want from COP26 this week? by Joe Whitwell, Science, BBC News, Nov 8, 2021
- The Keeling Curve: What path will we take by Evan, Skeptical Science, Nov 9, 2021
- Cop26 sets course for disastrous heating of more than 2.4C, says key report by Fiona Harvey, Guardian, November 11, 2021
- Climate Negotiators Confront a Key Question: How Hot Will the Planet Get? by Fred Pearce, Yale Environment 360, Nov 8, 2021
- Let’s emerge from Glasgow still in the fight by Susan Joy Hassol and Michael E. Mann, The Boston Globe, Nov 9, 2021
- COP26 Presented Forests as a Climate Solution, But May Not Be Able to Keep Them Standing by Bob Berwyn, Ploitics & Policy, Inside Climate News, Nov 9, 2021
- Laurence Tubiana leads call for crackdown on climate misinformation in Glasgow pact by Isabelle Gerretsen, Climate Home News, Nov 9, 2021
- Nations Most Impacted by Global Warming Kept Out of Key Climate Meetings in Glasgow by Bob Berwyn, Justice, Inside Climate News, Nov 9, 2021
- Extreme Makeover: Human Activities Are Making Some Extreme Events More Frequent or Intense by Alan Buis, NASA - Vital Signs of the Climate, Nov 8, 2021
- China says agreed with U.S. to boost cooperation on climate change by Jake Spring & William James, Reuters, Nov 10, 2021
- Scientists extend and straighten iconic climate “hockey stick” by Howard Lee, ArsTechnica, Nov 10, 2021
- Analysis: Do COP26 promises keep global warming below 2C? by Zeke Hausfather & Piers, Forster, Carbon Brief, Nov 10, 2021
- A space is opening to discuss oil and gas exit at Cop26. Lobbyists are pushing back by Chloé Farand, Climate Home News, Nov 11, 2021
- 2C or 1.5C? How global climate targets are set and what they mean by Adam Taylor & Harry Stevens, orld, Washington Post,, Nov 10, 2021
- COP26: Surging wood pellet industry threatens climate, say experts by Sharon Guynup, Mongabay, Nov 9, 2021
- ‘We are not on course’: scientists warn action must match words at Cop26 by Jonathan Watts, Environment, The Guardian, Nov 11, 2021
- Meet the ‘inactivists’, tangling up the climate crisis in culture wars by Jack Shenker, The Guardian, Nov. 10, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #45, 2021 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Nov. 11, 2021
- New draft of COP26 agreement includes weakened but unprecedented language on fossil fuels by Ivana Kottasová, Angela Dewan & Helen Regan, CNN, Nov 12, 2021
- COP26: Fear of failure as climate summit enters final day by , Environment, BBC News, Nov 12, 2021
- Climate change: These charts show what carbon emissions are doing to the planet by Chloe Taylor, The Road to COP26, CNBC, Nov 12, 2021
- Climate change: The everyday actions that can help save the planet by https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-59266610, BBC News, Nov 13, 2021
