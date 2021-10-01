Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #46, 2021
Posted on 18 November 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack
Housekeeping: New content
New Research is primarily focused on reports published in "the academic literature." Thanks to a diversity of publishers, journals, editors, reviewers, researchers and institutional affiliations, such publications are statistically highly successful at approximating and reflecting our best dispassionate understanding of research topics. Any given personal agenda not primarily connected to expanding our horizon of understanding is more or less necessarily diluted in the baroque review/publication process.
While acknowledging the intentional effects of the academic publication system, it does not follow that what is printed elsewhere cannot also enhance our current understanding of climate change. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) publish reports and reviews relevant to particular organizational missions and it's not axiomatic that these connections mean such material is so colored by their agenda and stated mission so as to be unworthy of our attention. Meanwhile, government agencies are frequently charged with producing assessment and analysis reports for lawmakers, other researchers and the general public, frequently compiled to a very high standard As with NGO work these publications often serve as highly valuable big picture snapshots, synthesizing a lot of sources into a coherent narrative and exposition. Meanwhile, some civilian and military agencies produce formal primary research essentially lacking only a DOI in distinction against academic publications. These alternate sources often benefit from reasonably rigorous peer-review processes that while not identical to those in the academic world do still serve to form a baseline of reliability.
So, we’re leaving a bit of dessert on the table by ignoring a lot of good work. Now that Marc Kodack has signed on to New Research we have some freeboard to deal with the problem.Marc is accustomed to swimming in the ocean of material we've been missing and— quite frankly— brings the time and energy needed to contemplate taking on more publications. Taking all of this into account New Research will feature a new topic section composed of climate-related publications from the NGO/government wellsprings.
As with other New Research sections, edition-to-edition our new feature will grow, shrink or even vanish as suitable material is or is not available. What appears in this new section will be publications of NGO/government provenance leaning hard in the direction of straight information, with minimal mission-specific coloration; we'll of course strive to identify reports with solid value. Links to these publications will be a bit different than for academic publications given that NGO/governmental publication are not part of the DOI system. As we become accustomed to this new input we may adjust our methods.
In order to clearly delineate between academic research and that with a more objective purpose in mind, listings of NGO/government reports appear in their own section, after our "traditional" fare.
112 articles by 654 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Drawdown of Atmospheric pCO2 via Variable Particle Flux Stoichiometry in the Ocean Twilight Zone
Tanioka et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507405.2
(provisional link) On the Controlling Factors for Globally Extreme Humid Heat
10.1029/2021GL096082
A review of interactions between ocean heat transport and Arctic sea ice
Docquier & Königk Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30be
Observations of climate change, effects
Physical manifestations and ecological implications of Arctic Atlantification
Ingvaldsen et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
10.1038/s43017-021-00228-x
Atmospheric variability contributes to increasing wildfire weather but not as much as global warming
Diffenbaugh et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2117876118
Large Internal Variability Dominates over Global Warming Signal in Observed Lower Stratospheric QBO Amplitude
Match & Fueglistaler Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0270.1
Rapid mass loss and disappearance of summer-accumulation type hanging glacier
Chun-hai et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.11.001
Observed and CMIP6 multimodel simulated changes in near-surface temperature properties over Ghana during the twentieth century
Oduro et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7439
Spatial and temporal trends of extreme temperature and precipitation in the Daqing River Basin, North China
Jiao et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03835-2
Shifting seasonality of cyclones and western boundary current interactions in Bay of Bengal as observed during Amphan and Fani
Sil et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01607-6
(provisional link) Morphological consequences of climate change for resident birds in intact Amazonian rainforest
10.1126/sciadv.abk1743
Attribution of global lake systems change to anthropogenic forcing
Grant et al. Nature Geoscience Nature Geoscience
Open Access 10.1038/s41561-021-00833-x
Observed changes of Köppen climate zones based on high-resolution data sets in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Guan et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl096159
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Global patterns of disaster and climate risk—an analysis of the consistency of leading index-based assessments and their results
Garschagen et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03209-7
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Divergent Causes of Terrestrial Water Storage Declines between Drylands and Humid Regions Globally
An et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095035
The 3D Structure of Northern Hemisphere Blocking Events: Climatology, Role of Moisture, and Response to Climate Change
Nabizadeh et al. Journal of Climate
Open Access 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0141.1
Contributions of anthropogenic forcings to evapotranspiration changes over 1980–2020 using GLEAM and CMIP6 simulations
Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035367
Enhanced eastern Pacific ENSO-tropical north Atlantic connection under greenhouse warming
Liu et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095332
Extreme Water Vapor Transport during the March 2021 Sydney Floods in the Context of Climate Projections
Reid et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095335
Predicting thermal responses of an arctic lake to whole-lake warming manipulation
Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl092680
Bias-corrected CMIP6 climate model projection over Southeast Asia
Supharatid et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03844-1
Future changes of drought characteristics in CMIP6 SSP scenarios over Central Asia
Guo et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7450
Future Global Convective Environments in CMIP6 Models
Lepore et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002277
Distinct ocean responses to Greenland’s liquid runoff and iceberg melt
Marson et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2021jc017542
Mechanisms of Fast Walker Circulation Responses to CO2 Forcing
Lu et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504576.1
On the detection of COVID-driven changes in atmospheric carbon dioxide
Lovenduski et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095396
A very likely weakening of Pacific Walker Circulation in constrained near-future projections
Wu et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26693-y
Assessing the impact of suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability in a coupled climate model
Purich et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01306-2
Performance-based projection of precipitation extremes over China based on CMIP5/6 models using integrated quadratic distance
Veiga & Yuan Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100398
Network-based forecasting of climate phenomena
Ludescher et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
10.1073/pnas.1922872118
Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA
Inconsistency in historical simulations and future projections of temperature and rainfall: A comparison of CMIP5 and CMIP6 models over Southeast Asia
Hamed et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105927
Evaluation of the seasonality and spatial aspects of the Southern Annular Mode in CMIP6 models
Zhang et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7447
Assessment of CMIP6 global climate models in reconstructing rainfall climatology of Bangladesh
Kamruzzaman et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7452
A modified evaporation model indicates that the effects of air warming on global drying trends have been overestimated
Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035153
Double ITCZs in Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Models: Progress in CMIP6
Si et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094779
CMIP6 Multi-Model Evaluation of Present-Day Heatwave Attributes
Hirsch et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095161
An Assessment of Climate Feedbacks in Observations and Climate Models Using Different Energy Balance Frameworks
Chao & Dessler Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0226.1
Development of Early Sea Surface Temperature biases in the tropical Indian Ocean in a Coupled Model
Gupta et al. Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans
10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101269
Variations of Tropical Lapse Rates in Climate Models and Their Implications for Upper-Tropospheric Warming
Keil et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0196.1
Cryosphere & climate change
Rapid mass loss and disappearance of summer-accumulation type hanging glacier
Chun-hai et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.11.001
Sea level & climate change
Anticipating sea-level rise and human migration: A review of empirical evidence and avenues for future research
Duijndam et al. WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.747
Paleoclimate
(provisional link) Air-sea coupling shapes North American hydroclimate response to ice sheets during the Last Glacial Maximum
10.1016/j.epsl.2021.117271
Southern Ocean contribution to both steps in deglacial atmospheric CO2 rise
Ronge et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01657-w
Biology & climate change
The importance of 1.5°C warming for the Great Barrier Reef
McWhorter et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15994
Physical manifestations and ecological implications of Arctic Atlantification
Ingvaldsen et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
10.1038/s43017-021-00228-x
(provisional link) Morphological consequences of climate change for resident birds in intact Amazonian rainforest
10.1126/sciadv.abk1743
A regional view of the linkages between hydro-climatic changes and deforestation in the Southern Amazon
Wongchuig et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7443
Lengthened flowering season under climate warming: Evidence from manipulative experiments
Zhou et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108713
Climate change impacts on seabirds and marine mammals: The importance of study duration, thermal tolerance and generation time
Orgeret et al. Ecology Letters
10.1111/ele.13920
Forest fires and climate-induced tree range shifts in the western US
Hill & Field Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26838-z
Diversity for Restoration (D4R): guiding the selection of tree species and seed sources for climate-resilient restoration of tropical forest landscapes
Fremout et al. Journal of Applied Ecology
10.1111/1365-2664.14079
Cold-water species deepen to escape warm water temperatures
Chaikin et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography
10.1111/geb.13414
Novel environmental conditions due to climate change in the world's largest marine protected areas
Johnson & Watson One Earth
10.1016/j.oneear.2021.10.016
Shallow-emerged coral may warn of deep-sea coral response to thermal stress
Johnstone et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01948-2
Combined effects of heatwaves and micropollutants on freshwater ecosystems: Towards an integrated assessment of extreme events in multiple stressors research
Polazzo et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15971
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Invasive wild pigs (Sus scrofa) as a human-mediated source of soil carbon emissions: uncertainties and future directions
O’Bryan et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15992
No threat to global soil carbon stocks by wild boar grubbing
Don Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15990
Data-based estimates of interannual sea–air CO2 flux variations 1957–2020 and their relation to environmental drivers
Rödenbeck et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-304
Multi-century changes in the ocean carbon cycle controlled by the tropical oceans and the Southern Ocean
Chikamoto & DiNezio Global Biogeochemical Cycles
10.1029/2021gb007090
Carbon emissions from the edge of the Greenland Ice sheet reveal subglacial processes of methane and carbon dioxide turnover
Christiansen et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1002/essoar.10506400.1
Seasonal Variability in Local Carbon Dioxide Biomass Burning Sources over the Central and Eastern US using Airborne In Situ Enhancement Ratios
DiGangi et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2020jd034525
Reconstructing and quantifying methane emissions from the full duration of a 38-day natural gas well blowout using space-based observations
Maasakkers et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112755
Near-surface Stratification Due to Ice Melt Biases Arctic Air-Sea CO2 Flux Estimates
Dong et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl095266
Impacts of the 2012-2015 Californian Drought on Carbon, Water and Energy Fluxes in Californian Sierras: Results from an Imaging Spectrometry-Constrained Terrestrial Biosphere Model
Antonarakis et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15995
Regional and national changes in soil carbon stocks with land-use change from 1990 to 2016 for New Zealand
Whitehead et al. Regional Environmental Change
10.1007/s10113-021-01837-4
Soil burial reduces decomposition and offsets erosion-induced soil carbon losses in the Indian Himalaya
Mariappan et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15987
Estimated Amounts and Rates of Carbon Mobilized by Landsliding in Old-Growth Temperate Forests of SE Alaska
Vascik et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006321
Massive C loss from subalpine grassland soil with seasonal warming larger than 1.5 °C in an altitudinal transplantation experiment
Volk et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-287
Updated Global Fuel Exploitation Inventory (GFEI) for methane emissions from the oil, gas, and coal sectors: evaluation with inversions of atmospheric methane observations
Scarpelli et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-911
CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering
Is the climate change mitigation effect of enhanced silicate weathering governed by biological processes?
Vicca et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15993
Soil carbon stocks in temperate grasslands differ strongly across sites but are insensitive to decade-long fertilization
Keller et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15988
Tidal and nontidal marsh restoration: a trade-off between carbon sequestration, methane emissions, and soil accretion
Arias?Ortiz et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006573
(provisional link) Highly efficient reduction of CO2 by magnesium and calcium hydride producing H2-mixed CH4: Effect of the particle size and the molar ratio of reactant
10.1002/ghg.2132
(provisional link) Effect of Ni/Cu ratio on activity and selectivity of CO2 methanation over Ni-Cu/SiO2 catalysts
10.1002/ghg.2133
The response of coarse root biomass to long-term CO2 enrichment and nitrogen application in a maturing Pinus taeda stand with a large broadleaved component
Maier et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15999
Decarbonization
Contribution of China's online car-hailing services to its 2050 carbon target: Energy consumption assessment based on the GCAM-SE model
Wu et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112714
A perspective on treaties, maximum wages, and carbon currencies: Innovative policy instruments for global decarbonization
Sovacool Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112702
Geoengineering climate
Impacts of three types of solar geoengineering on the North Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation
Xie et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-877
Social science research to inform solar geoengineering
Aldy et al. Science
10.1126/science.abj6517
Toward constructive disagreement about geoengineering
Keith Science
10.1126/science.abj1587
Black carbon
(provisional link) The effect of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown on atmospheric black carbon levels in northeastern Greenland
10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118853
Climate change communications & cognition
Upping the ante? The effects of “emergency” and “crisis” framing in climate change news
Feldman & Hart Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03219-5
Perceptions of climate change in China: Open-ended surveys in six cities
Yang et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002144
Building Consensus for Ambitious Climate Action through the World Climate Simulation
Rooney-Varga et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507402.1
(provisional link) Climate Action for (My) Children
(provisional link) How COVID-19 Displaced Climate Change: Mediated Climate Change Activism and Issue Attention in the Swiss Media and Online Sphere
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Effects of Surface Ozone and Climate on Historical (1980–2015) Crop Yields in the United States: Implication for Mid-21st Century Projection
Da et al. Environmental and Resource Economics
10.1007/s10640-021-00629-y
Nitrogen management under increased atmospheric CO2 concentration in cucumber (Cucumis sativus L.): ameliorating environmental impacts of fertilization
Piñero et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01882-3
Regional disparities and seasonal differences in climate risk to rice labour
Simpson et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3288
Climatic limit for agriculture in Brazil
Rattis et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01214-3
Climate change risk perception and adaptive behavior of coffee farmers: the mediating role of climate-related attitudinal factors and moderating role of self-efficacy
Tran & Chen Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
10.1007/s13412-021-00732-y
Spatial difference of climate change effects on wheat protein concentration in China
Zhou et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3401
Hydrology & climate change
Future changes of drought characteristics in CMIP6 SSP scenarios over Central Asia
Guo et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7450
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Delaying carbon dioxide removal in the European Union puts climate targets at risk
Galán-Martín et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26680-3
The relationship between net GHG emissions and radiative forcing with an application to Article 4.1 of the Paris Agreement
Wigley Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03249-z
(provisional link) Surviving the jungle of soil organic carbon certification standards: an analytic and critical review
10.1007/s11027-021-09980-3
Implementation of Maritime Transport Mitigation Measures according to their marginal abatement costs and their mitigation potentials
Nepomuceno de Oliveira et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112699
How effective is carbon taxation on residential heating demand? A household-level analysis
Ott & Weber Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112698
Contested climate policies and the four Ds of public participation: From normative standards to what people want
Perlaviciute WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.749
International Environmental Agreement and Trade in Environmental Goods: The Case of Kyoto Protocol
Tran Environmental and Resource Economics
10.1007/s10640-021-00625-2
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Climate change adaptation across businesses in Australia: interpretations, implementations, and interactions
Forino & von Meding Environment, Development and Sustainability
10.1007/s10668-021-01468-z
Global vulnerability hotspots: differences and agreement between international indicator-based assessments
Feldmeyer et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03203-z
Climate change, social vulnerability and child nutrition in South Asia
McMahon & Gray Global Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102414
Anticipating sea-level rise and human migration: A review of empirical evidence and avenues for future research
Duijndam et al. WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.747
Systematic over-crediting in California's forest carbon offsets program
Badgley et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15943
Why do people persist in sea-level rise threatened coastal regions? Empirical evidence on risk aversion and place attachment
Steimanis et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100377
Untangling adaptive capacity in tourism: a narrative and systematic review
Phan et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac32fa
Assessing future vulnerability and risk of humanitarian crises using climate change and population projections within the INFORM framework
Marzi et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102393
Climate change impacts on human health
Regional disparities and seasonal differences in climate risk to rice labour
Simpson et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3288
Heat-attributable hospitalisation costs in Sydney: Current estimations and future projections in the context of climate change
Tong et al. Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101028
Climate change, social vulnerability and child nutrition in South Asia
McMahon & Gray Global Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102414
The effect of deforestation and climate change on all-cause mortality and unsafe work conditions due to heat exposure in Berau, Indonesia: a modelling study
Wolff et al. The Lancet Planetary Health
Open Access pdf 10.1016/s2542-5196(21)00279-5
Other
(provisional link) Greening-induced increase in evapotranspiration over Eurasia offset by CO 2 -induced vegetational stomatal closure
10.1175/2008JAMC1662.1
Climate change affects land-disposed waste
Fei et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01220-5
(provisional link) Covid-19 and Climate Change: Crises of Structural Racism
10.2105/AJPH.2020.305886
Population, Ecological Footprint and the Sustainable Development Goals
Dasgupta et al. Environmental and Resource Economics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00595-5
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
The cost of mitigation revisited
Köberle et al. Nature Climate Change Energy Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01203-6
Improving the social cost of nitrous oxide
Kanter et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01226-z
Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change
Renewables on the Rise 2021, The rapid growth of renewables, electric vehicles and other building blocks of a clean energy future (pdf), Nick et al, Environment America, November 2021
Strategies and Actions for Achieving a 50% Reduction in U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030 (pdf), EPRI, November 2021
Climate Change, Slow-Onset Disasters, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (pdf), Horen et al., Congressional Research Service, November 2021
No New Coal by 2021, The Collapse of the Global Coal Pipeline (pdf), Littlecott et al., E3G, September 2021
Net-Zero America: Potential Pathways, Infrastructure, and Impacts (pdf), Larson et al., Princeton University
On Thin Ice, How the NHL is Cheating the Climate (pdf), Environmental Investigation Agency
2021 State of the Beach Report (pdf), Surfrider Foundation
Obtaining articles without journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
What does "(provisional link)" mean?
When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.
Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
