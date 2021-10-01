Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #46, 2021

Posted on 18 November 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

Housekeeping: New content

New Research is primarily focused on reports published in "the academic literature." Thanks to a diversity of publishers, journals, editors, reviewers, researchers and institutional affiliations, such publications are statistically highly successful at approximating and reflecting our best dispassionate understanding of research topics. Any given personal agenda not primarily connected to expanding our horizon of understanding is more or less necessarily diluted in the baroque review/publication process.

While acknowledging the intentional effects of the academic publication system, it does not follow that what is printed elsewhere cannot also enhance our current understanding of climate change. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) publish reports and reviews relevant to particular organizational missions and it's not axiomatic that these connections mean such material is so colored by their agenda and stated mission so as to be unworthy of our attention. Meanwhile, government agencies are frequently charged with producing assessment and analysis reports for lawmakers, other researchers and the general public, frequently compiled to a very high standard As with NGO work these publications often serve as highly valuable big picture snapshots, synthesizing a lot of sources into a coherent narrative and exposition. Meanwhile, some civilian and military agencies produce formal primary research essentially lacking only a DOI in distinction against academic publications. These alternate sources often benefit from reasonably rigorous peer-review processes that while not identical to those in the academic world do still serve to form a baseline of reliability.

So, we’re leaving a bit of dessert on the table by ignoring a lot of good work. Now that Marc Kodack has signed on to New Research we have some freeboard to deal with the problem.Marc is accustomed to swimming in the ocean of material we've been missing and— quite frankly— brings the time and energy needed to contemplate taking on more publications. Taking all of this into account New Research will feature a new topic section composed of climate-related publications from the NGO/government wellsprings.

As with other New Research sections, edition-to-edition our new feature will grow, shrink or even vanish as suitable material is or is not available. What appears in this new section will be publications of NGO/government provenance leaning hard in the direction of straight information, with minimal mission-specific coloration; we'll of course strive to identify reports with solid value. Links to these publications will be a bit different than for academic publications given that NGO/governmental publication are not part of the DOI system. As we become accustomed to this new input we may adjust our methods.

In order to clearly delineate between academic research and that with a more objective purpose in mind, listings of NGO/government reports appear in their own section, after our "traditional" fare.

112 articles by 654 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Drawdown of Atmospheric pCO2 via Variable Particle Flux Stoichiometry in the Ocean Twilight Zone

Tanioka et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507405.2

(provisional link) On the Controlling Factors for Globally Extreme Humid Heat

10.1029/2021GL096082

A review of interactions between ocean heat transport and Arctic sea ice

Docquier & Königk Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30be

Observations of climate change, effects

Physical manifestations and ecological implications of Arctic Atlantification

Ingvaldsen et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

10.1038/s43017-021-00228-x

Atmospheric variability contributes to increasing wildfire weather but not as much as global warming

Diffenbaugh et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2117876118

Large Internal Variability Dominates over Global Warming Signal in Observed Lower Stratospheric QBO Amplitude

Match & Fueglistaler Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0270.1

Rapid mass loss and disappearance of summer-accumulation type hanging glacier

Chun-hai et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.11.001

Observed and CMIP6 multimodel simulated changes in near-surface temperature properties over Ghana during the twentieth century

Oduro et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7439

Decreasing spring persistent rainfall over the Yangtze-Huai River valley of China during 1960–2019 and its possible causes

Tang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7446

Spatial and temporal trends of extreme temperature and precipitation in the Daqing River Basin, North China

Jiao et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03835-2

Shifting seasonality of cyclones and western boundary current interactions in Bay of Bengal as observed during Amphan and Fani

Sil et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01607-6

(provisional link) Morphological consequences of climate change for resident birds in intact Amazonian rainforest

10.1126/sciadv.abk1743

Attribution of global lake systems change to anthropogenic forcing

Grant et al. Nature Geoscience Nature Geoscience

Open Access 10.1038/s41561-021-00833-x

Observed changes of Köppen climate zones based on high-resolution data sets in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Guan et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl096159

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Global patterns of disaster and climate risk—an analysis of the consistency of leading index-based assessments and their results

Garschagen et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03209-7

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Divergent Causes of Terrestrial Water Storage Declines between Drylands and Humid Regions Globally

An et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095035

The 3D Structure of Northern Hemisphere Blocking Events: Climatology, Role of Moisture, and Response to Climate Change

Nabizadeh et al. Journal of Climate

Open Access 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0141.1

Contributions of anthropogenic forcings to evapotranspiration changes over 1980–2020 using GLEAM and CMIP6 simulations

Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035367

Enhanced eastern Pacific ENSO-tropical north Atlantic connection under greenhouse warming

Liu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095332

Extreme Water Vapor Transport during the March 2021 Sydney Floods in the Context of Climate Projections

Reid et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095335

Predicting thermal responses of an arctic lake to whole-lake warming manipulation

Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl092680

Bias-corrected CMIP6 climate model projection over Southeast Asia

Supharatid et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03844-1

Future changes of drought characteristics in CMIP6 SSP scenarios over Central Asia

Guo et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7450

Future Global Convective Environments in CMIP6 Models

Lepore et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002277

Distinct ocean responses to Greenland’s liquid runoff and iceberg melt

Marson et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017542

Mechanisms of Fast Walker Circulation Responses to CO2 Forcing

Lu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504576.1

On the detection of COVID-driven changes in atmospheric carbon dioxide

Lovenduski et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095396

A very likely weakening of Pacific Walker Circulation in constrained near-future projections

Wu et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26693-y

Assessing the impact of suppressing Southern Ocean SST variability in a coupled climate model

Purich et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01306-2

Performance-based projection of precipitation extremes over China based on CMIP5/6 models using integrated quadratic distance

Veiga & Yuan Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100398

Network-based forecasting of climate phenomena

Ludescher et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.1922872118

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

Inconsistency in historical simulations and future projections of temperature and rainfall: A comparison of CMIP5 and CMIP6 models over Southeast Asia

Hamed et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105927

Evaluation of the seasonality and spatial aspects of the Southern Annular Mode in CMIP6 models

Zhang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7447

Assessment of CMIP6 global climate models in reconstructing rainfall climatology of Bangladesh

Kamruzzaman et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7452

A modified evaporation model indicates that the effects of air warming on global drying trends have been overestimated

Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035153

Double ITCZs in Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Models: Progress in CMIP6

Si et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094779

CMIP6 Multi-Model Evaluation of Present-Day Heatwave Attributes

Hirsch et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095161

An Assessment of Climate Feedbacks in Observations and Climate Models Using Different Energy Balance Frameworks

Chao & Dessler Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0226.1

Development of Early Sea Surface Temperature biases in the tropical Indian Ocean in a Coupled Model

Gupta et al. Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans

10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101269

Variations of Tropical Lapse Rates in Climate Models and Their Implications for Upper-Tropospheric Warming

Keil et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0196.1

Cryosphere & climate change

Sea level & climate change

Anticipating sea-level rise and human migration: A review of empirical evidence and avenues for future research

Duijndam et al. WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.747

Paleoclimate

(provisional link) Air-sea coupling shapes North American hydroclimate response to ice sheets during the Last Glacial Maximum

10.1016/j.epsl.2021.117271

Southern Ocean contribution to both steps in deglacial atmospheric CO2 rise

Ronge et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01657-w

Biology & climate change

The importance of 1.5°C warming for the Great Barrier Reef

McWhorter et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15994

(provisional link) Morphological consequences of climate change for resident birds in intact Amazonian rainforest

10.1126/sciadv.abk1743

A regional view of the linkages between hydro-climatic changes and deforestation in the Southern Amazon

Wongchuig et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7443

Lengthened flowering season under climate warming: Evidence from manipulative experiments

Zhou et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108713

Climate change impacts on seabirds and marine mammals: The importance of study duration, thermal tolerance and generation time

Orgeret et al. Ecology Letters

10.1111/ele.13920

Forest fires and climate-induced tree range shifts in the western US

Hill & Field Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26838-z

Diversity for Restoration (D4R): guiding the selection of tree species and seed sources for climate-resilient restoration of tropical forest landscapes

Fremout et al. Journal of Applied Ecology

10.1111/1365-2664.14079

Cold-water species deepen to escape warm water temperatures

Chaikin et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

10.1111/geb.13414

Novel environmental conditions due to climate change in the world's largest marine protected areas

Johnson & Watson One Earth

10.1016/j.oneear.2021.10.016

Shallow-emerged coral may warn of deep-sea coral response to thermal stress

Johnstone et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01948-2

Combined effects of heatwaves and micropollutants on freshwater ecosystems: Towards an integrated assessment of extreme events in multiple stressors research

Polazzo et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15971

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Invasive wild pigs (Sus scrofa) as a human-mediated source of soil carbon emissions: uncertainties and future directions

O’Bryan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15992

No threat to global soil carbon stocks by wild boar grubbing

Don Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15990

Data-based estimates of interannual sea–air CO2 flux variations 1957–2020 and their relation to environmental drivers

Rödenbeck et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-304

Multi-century changes in the ocean carbon cycle controlled by the tropical oceans and the Southern Ocean

Chikamoto & DiNezio Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2021gb007090

Carbon emissions from the edge of the Greenland Ice sheet reveal subglacial processes of methane and carbon dioxide turnover

Christiansen et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1002/essoar.10506400.1

Seasonal Variability in Local Carbon Dioxide Biomass Burning Sources over the Central and Eastern US using Airborne In Situ Enhancement Ratios

DiGangi et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2020jd034525

Reconstructing and quantifying methane emissions from the full duration of a 38-day natural gas well blowout using space-based observations

Maasakkers et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112755

Near-surface Stratification Due to Ice Melt Biases Arctic Air-Sea CO2 Flux Estimates

Dong et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl095266

Impacts of the 2012-2015 Californian Drought on Carbon, Water and Energy Fluxes in Californian Sierras: Results from an Imaging Spectrometry-Constrained Terrestrial Biosphere Model

Antonarakis et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15995

Regional and national changes in soil carbon stocks with land-use change from 1990 to 2016 for New Zealand

Whitehead et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01837-4

Soil burial reduces decomposition and offsets erosion-induced soil carbon losses in the Indian Himalaya

Mariappan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15987

Estimated Amounts and Rates of Carbon Mobilized by Landsliding in Old-Growth Temperate Forests of SE Alaska

Vascik et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006321

Massive C loss from subalpine grassland soil with seasonal warming larger than 1.5 °C in an altitudinal transplantation experiment

Volk et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-287

Updated Global Fuel Exploitation Inventory (GFEI) for methane emissions from the oil, gas, and coal sectors: evaluation with inversions of atmospheric methane observations

Scarpelli et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-911

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Is the climate change mitigation effect of enhanced silicate weathering governed by biological processes?

Vicca et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15993

Soil carbon stocks in temperate grasslands differ strongly across sites but are insensitive to decade-long fertilization

Keller et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15988

Tidal and nontidal marsh restoration: a trade-off between carbon sequestration, methane emissions, and soil accretion

Arias?Ortiz et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006573

(provisional link) Highly efficient reduction of CO2 by magnesium and calcium hydride producing H2-mixed CH4: Effect of the particle size and the molar ratio of reactant

10.1002/ghg.2132

(provisional link) Effect of Ni/Cu ratio on activity and selectivity of CO2 methanation over Ni-Cu/SiO2 catalysts

10.1002/ghg.2133

The response of coarse root biomass to long-term CO2 enrichment and nitrogen application in a maturing Pinus taeda stand with a large broadleaved component

Maier et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15999

Decarbonization

Contribution of China's online car-hailing services to its 2050 carbon target: Energy consumption assessment based on the GCAM-SE model

Wu et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112714

A perspective on treaties, maximum wages, and carbon currencies: Innovative policy instruments for global decarbonization

Sovacool Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112702

Geoengineering climate

Impacts of three types of solar geoengineering on the North Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

Xie et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-877

Social science research to inform solar geoengineering

Aldy et al. Science

10.1126/science.abj6517

Toward constructive disagreement about geoengineering

Keith Science

10.1126/science.abj1587

Black carbon

(provisional link) The effect of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown on atmospheric black carbon levels in northeastern Greenland

10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118853

Climate change communications & cognition

Upping the ante? The effects of “emergency” and “crisis” framing in climate change news

Feldman & Hart Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03219-5

Perceptions of climate change in China: Open-ended surveys in six cities

Yang et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002144

Building Consensus for Ambitious Climate Action through the World Climate Simulation

Rooney-Varga et al. Earth's Future

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507402.1

(provisional link) Climate Action for (My) Children



(provisional link) How COVID-19 Displaced Climate Change: Mediated Climate Change Activism and Issue Attention in the Swiss Media and Online Sphere



Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Effects of Surface Ozone and Climate on Historical (1980–2015) Crop Yields in the United States: Implication for Mid-21st Century Projection

Da et al. Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00629-y

Nitrogen management under increased atmospheric CO2 concentration in cucumber (Cucumis sativus L.): ameliorating environmental impacts of fertilization

Piñero et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01882-3

Regional disparities and seasonal differences in climate risk to rice labour

Simpson et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3288

Climatic limit for agriculture in Brazil

Rattis et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01214-3

Climate change risk perception and adaptive behavior of coffee farmers: the mediating role of climate-related attitudinal factors and moderating role of self-efficacy

Tran & Chen Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

10.1007/s13412-021-00732-y

Spatial difference of climate change effects on wheat protein concentration in China

Zhou et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3401

Hydrology & climate change

Future changes of drought characteristics in CMIP6 SSP scenarios over Central Asia

Guo et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7450

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Delaying carbon dioxide removal in the European Union puts climate targets at risk

Galán-Martín et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26680-3

The relationship between net GHG emissions and radiative forcing with an application to Article 4.1 of the Paris Agreement

Wigley Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03249-z

(provisional link) Surviving the jungle of soil organic carbon certification standards: an analytic and critical review

10.1007/s11027-021-09980-3

Implementation of Maritime Transport Mitigation Measures according to their marginal abatement costs and their mitigation potentials

Nepomuceno de Oliveira et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112699

How effective is carbon taxation on residential heating demand? A household-level analysis

Ott & Weber Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112698

Contested climate policies and the four Ds of public participation: From normative standards to what people want

Perlaviciute WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.749

International Environmental Agreement and Trade in Environmental Goods: The Case of Kyoto Protocol

Tran Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00625-2

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Climate change adaptation across businesses in Australia: interpretations, implementations, and interactions

Forino & von Meding Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-021-01468-z

Global vulnerability hotspots: differences and agreement between international indicator-based assessments

Feldmeyer et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03203-z

Climate change, social vulnerability and child nutrition in South Asia

McMahon & Gray Global Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102414

Systematic over-crediting in California's forest carbon offsets program

Badgley et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15943

Why do people persist in sea-level rise threatened coastal regions? Empirical evidence on risk aversion and place attachment

Steimanis et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100377

Untangling adaptive capacity in tourism: a narrative and systematic review

Phan et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac32fa

Assessing future vulnerability and risk of humanitarian crises using climate change and population projections within the INFORM framework

Marzi et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102393

Climate change impacts on human health

Heat-attributable hospitalisation costs in Sydney: Current estimations and future projections in the context of climate change

Tong et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101028

The effect of deforestation and climate change on all-cause mortality and unsafe work conditions due to heat exposure in Berau, Indonesia: a modelling study

Wolff et al. The Lancet Planetary Health

Open Access pdf 10.1016/s2542-5196(21)00279-5

Other

(provisional link) Greening-induced increase in evapotranspiration over Eurasia offset by CO 2 -induced vegetational stomatal closure

10.1175/2008JAMC1662.1

Climate change affects land-disposed waste

Fei et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01220-5

(provisional link) Covid-19 and Climate Change: Crises of Structural Racism

10.2105/AJPH.2020.305886

Population, Ecological Footprint and the Sustainable Development Goals

Dasgupta et al. Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00595-5

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

The cost of mitigation revisited

Köberle et al. Nature Climate Change Energy Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01203-6

Improving the social cost of nitrous oxide

Kanter et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01226-z

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

Renewables on the Rise 2021, The rapid growth of renewables, electric vehicles and other building blocks of a clean energy future (pdf), Nick et al, Environment America, November 2021

Strategies and Actions for Achieving a 50% Reduction in U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030 (pdf), EPRI, November 2021

Climate Change, Slow-Onset Disasters, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (pdf), Horen et al., Congressional Research Service, November 2021

No New Coal by 2021, The Collapse of the Global Coal Pipeline (pdf), Littlecott et al., E3G, September 2021

Net-Zero America: Potential Pathways, Infrastructure, and Impacts (pdf), Larson et al., Princeton University

On Thin Ice, How the NHL is Cheating the Climate (pdf), Environmental Investigation Agency

2021 State of the Beach Report (pdf), Surfrider Foundation

Obtaining articles without journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

