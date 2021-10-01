Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #48, 2021

Posted on 2 December 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

117 articles in 88 journals by 779 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Relative humidity gradients as a key constraint on terrestrial water and energy fluxes

Kim et al. Hydrology and Earth System Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.31223/x59880

Improving Ground Heat Flux Estimation: Considering the Effect of Freeze/thaw Process on the Seasonally Frozen Ground

Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jd035445

Observations of climate change, effects

Multi-decadal increase of forest burned area in Australia is linked to climate change

Canadell et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27225-4

Observed increases in extreme fire weather driven by atmospheric humidity and temperature

Jain et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01224-1

Changes in the groundwater levels and regimes in the taiga zone of Western Siberia as a result of global warming

Savichev et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03879-4

(provisional link) Strengthening Southern Hemisphere westerlies and Amundsen Sea Low deepening over the 20th century revealed by proxy-data assimilation

10.1029/2021GL095999

Ocean warming and accelerating Southern Ocean zonal flow

Shi et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01212-5

Atmospheric circulation patterns conducive to severe haze in eastern China have shifted under climate change

Yang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095011

The effect of changing sea ice on nearshore wave climate trends along Alaska’s central Beaufort Sea coast

Nederhoff et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-343

Decadal change of extreme consecutive dry days in spring over the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River around the early 2000s: The synergistic effect of mega-El Niño/Southern Oscillation, Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, and Arctic sea ice

Zeng & Sun Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105936

Observed spatiotemporal changes in air temperature, dew point temperature and relative humidity over Myanmar during 2001–2019

Sein et al. Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

10.1007/s00703-021-00837-7

Rapid Atlantification along the Fram Strait at the beginning of the 20th century

Tesi et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abj2946

Long-term trends in extreme precipitation indices in Ireland

Ryan et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7475

Delayed Impacts of Arctic Sea-Ice Loss on Eurasian Severe Cold Winters

Jang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035286

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

A pluralist approach to epistemic dilemmas in event attribution science

Thorén et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03263-1

(provisional link) International Satellite Cloud Climatology Project: Extending the Record

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0157.1

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

New climate models reveal faster and larger increases in Arctic precipitation than previously projected

McCrystall et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27031-y

Intercomparison of historical simulation and future projections of rainfall and temperature by CMIP5 and CMIP6 GCMs over Egypt

Hamed et al. International Journal of Climatology

Open Access 10.1002/joc.7468

Improving the estimation of human climate influence by selecting appropriate forcing simulations

Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095500

Twenty-first century drought analysis across China under climate change

Zhang et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access 10.1007/s00382-021-06064-5

Assessment of mudflow risk in Uzbekistan using CMIP5 models

Mamadjanova & Leckebusch Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100403

Climate change projection of wave climate due to Vardah cyclone in the Bay of Bengal

Bhavithra & Sannasiraj Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans

10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101279

Anthropogenic influence on compound dry and hot events in China based on CMIP6 models

Wu et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7473

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

On the appropriate and inappropriate uses of probability distributions in climate projections and some alternatives

Katzav et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03267-x

Increasing the Depth of a Land Surface Model. Part I: Impacts on the Subsurface Thermal Regime and Energy Storage

González-Rouco et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology

10.1175/jhm-d-21-0024.1

Increasing the Depth of a Land Surface Model. Part II: Temperature Sensitivity to Improved Subsurface Thermodynamics and Associated Permafrost Response

Steinert et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology

10.1175/jhm-d-21-0023.1

Evaluation of statistical downscaling methods for climate change projections over Spain: future conditions with pseudo reality (transferability experiment)

Hernanz et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7464

Midlatitude error growth in atmospheric GCMs: the role of eddy growth rate

Sheshadri et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096126

Is there added value in the EURO-CORDEX hindcast temperature simulations? Assessing the added value using climate distributions in Europe

Cardoso & Soares International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7472

(provisional link) Inter-model spreading of changes in East Asian winter monsoon circulation under 1.5°C and 2.0°C global warming targets

10.1029/2020JD033016

Alternative implementations of the “pseudo-global-warming” methodology for event-based simulations

Trapp et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035017

Cryosphere & climate change

Transient Increase in Arctic Deep-Water Formation and Ocean Circulation under Sea Ice Retreat

Bretones et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0152.1

Mapping the sensitivity of the Amundsen Sea Embayment to changes in external forcings using Automatic Differentiation

Morlighem et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095440

Helheim Glacier Poised for Dramatic Retreat

Williams et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094546

Degrading permafrost river catchments and their impact on Arctic Ocean nearshore processes

Mann et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01666-z

Antarctic fast-ice trends

Wake Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01240-1

Sea level & climate change

Marsh resilience to sea-level rise reduced by storm-surge barriers in the Venice Lagoon

Tognin et al. Nature Geoscience

10.1038/s41561-021-00853-7

Paleoclimate

Poleward Shift in Tropical Cyclone Tracks in the Northwest Pacific during Warm Periods: Past and Future

Tao et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

10.1029/2021pa004367

Global warming-induced Asian hydrological climate transition across the Miocene–Pliocene boundary

Ao et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27054-5

Changes in sulfur cycling in a large lake during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum and implications for lake deoxygenation

Wang et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103716

Biology & climate change

A hierarchical approach to understanding physiological associations with climate

Anderson et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

10.1111/geb.13431

Can a key boreal Calanus copepod species now complete its life-cycle in the Arctic? Evidence and implications for Arctic food-webs

Tarling et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01667-y

Extreme temperatures help in identifying thresholds in phenological responses

Askeyev et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

10.1111/geb.13430

Shine a light: Under-ice light and its ecological implications in a changing Arctic Ocean

Castellani et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01662-3

Responses of biogenic sulfur compounds concentrations to dust aerosol enrichment and ocean acidification in the western Pacific Ocean

Gao et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095527

Differential susceptibility of reef-building corals to deoxygenation reveals remarkable hypoxia tolerance

Johnson et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01078-9

Shift in demographic structure and increased reproductive activity of loggerhead turtles in the French Mediterranean Sea revealed by long-term monitoring

Girard et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-02629-w

Altitudinal trends in climate change result in radial growth variation of Pinus yunnanensis at an arid-hot valley of southwest China

Zhou et al. Dendrochronologia

10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125914

Climate-growth relations of congeneric tree species vary across a tropical vegetation gradient in Brazil

José Roberto et al. Dendrochronologia

10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125913

Vertebrate population trends are influenced by interactions between land use, climatic position, habitat loss and climate change

Williams et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15978

Two divergent haplogroups of a sacsin-like gene in Acropora corals

Takahashi-Kariyazono & Terai Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-02386-w

Climate and land-use changes reduce the benefits of terrestrial protected areas

Asamoah et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01223-2

Monitoring a changing Arctic: Recent advancements in the study of sea ice microbial communities

Campbell et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01658-z

Thermal conditions predict intraspecific variation in senescence rate in frogs and toads

Cayuela et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2112235118

Rapid evolution of life-history traits in response to warming, predation and competition: A meta-analysis

Grainger & Levine Ecology Letters

10.1111/ele.13934

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Observation Based Budget and Lifetime of Excess Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide

Schwartz

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-924

Carbon response of tundra ecosystems to advancing greenup and snowmelt in Alaska

Kim et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26876-7

Countries with sustained greenhouse gas emissions reductions: an analysis of trends and progress by sector

Lamb et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1990831

Improved ELMv1-ECA simulations of zero-curtain periods and cold-season CH4 and CO2 emissions at Alaskan Arctic tundra sites

Tao et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5281-2021

Improving Predictions of Stream CO2 Concentrations and Fluxes using a Stream Network Model: a Case Study in the East River Watershed, CO, USA

Saccardi & Winnick Winnick Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506262.1

Assessing nitrous oxide emissions in time and space with minimal uncertainty using static chambers and eddy covariance from a temperate grassland

Murphy et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108743

Enteric methane emission estimates for Kenyan cattle in a nighttime enclosure using a backward Lagrangian Stochastic dispersion technique

Wolz et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03868-7

Equilibrium in soil respiration across a climosequence indicates its resilience to climate change in a glaciated valley, western Himalaya

Tiwari et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-02199-x

Methane in Zackenberg Valley, NE Greenland: multidecadal growing season fluxes of a high-Arctic tundra

Scheller et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-70

Sensitivity of steady state, deep ocean dissolved organic carbon to surface boundary conditions

Matsumoto et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2021gb007102

Physical mechanisms for biological carbon uptake during the onset of the spring phytoplankton bloom in the northwestern Mediterranean Sea (BOUSSOLE site)

Merlivat et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-315

Reconciling the Carbon Balance of Northern Sweden through Integration of Observations and Modelling

Sathyanadh et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035185

Interannual variability of methane storage and emission during autumn overturn in a small lake

Ragg et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006388

Quantification of CH4 coal mining emissions in Upper Silesia by passive airborne remote sensing observations with the Methane Airborne MAPper (MAMAP) instrument during the CO2 and Methane (CoMet) campaign

Krautwurst et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-17345-2021

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Trees outside of forests as natural climate solutions

Skole et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01230-3

Effects of Conspiracy Rhetoric on Views About the Consequences of Climate Change and Support for Direct Carbon Capture

Bolsen et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1991967

Decarbonization

Are electric vehicles getting too big and heavy? Modelling future vehicle journeying demand on a decarbonized US electricity grid

Galvin Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112746

Location-specific co-benefits of carbon emissions reduction from coal-fired power plants in China

Wang et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27252-1

Economic, environmental and grid-resilience benefits of converting diesel trains to battery-electric

Popovich et al. Nature Energy

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41560-021-00915-5

Impact of declining renewable energy costs on electrification in low-emission scenarios

Luderer et al. Nature Energy

10.1038/s41560-021-00937-z

Geoengineering climate

Arguments and architectures: Discursive and institutional structures shaping global climate engineering governance

Boettcher & Kim Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.015

Black carbon

Exploring the uncertainties in the aviation soot–cirrus effect

Righi et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-17267-2021

Aerosols

Model evaluation of short-lived climate forcers for the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme: a multi-species, multi-model study

Whaley et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-975

Climate change communications & cognition

Communications in the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report cycle

Lynn & Peeva Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03233-7

The role of public relations firms in climate change politics

Brulle & Werthman Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03244-4

Incendiary Humor: Climate Change, Biodiversity, and Politics in Wildfire Cartoons

Moret-Soler et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.2000466

Major Media Outlets and Climate Change Action: Comparing US Media Coverage of the Green New Deal

Bhatti et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1995457

Are You Threatening Me? Identity Threat, Resistance to Persuasion, and Boomerang Effects in Environmental Communication

Ma & Hmielowski Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1994442

Hydrology & climate change

Understanding the uncertainty of the long-term precipitation trend under global warming through the water cycle

Tu & Lu International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7463

Spatio-temporal analysis of copula based probabilistic Multivariate drought index using CMIP6 model

Dixit & Jayakumar International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7469

Spatiotemporal changes of precipitation extremes in Bangladesh during 1987–2017 and their connections with climate changes, climate oscillations, and monsoon dynamics

Ezaz et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103712

Reduced Rainfall in Future Heavy Precipitation Events Related to Contracted Rain Area Despite Increased Rain Rate

Armon et al. Earth's Future

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507881.1

Climate change economics

Cost and attainability of meeting stringent climate targets without overshoot

Riahi et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01215-2

Protecting the poor with a carbon tax and equal per capita dividend

Budolfson et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01228-x

Net zero-emission pathways reduce the physical and economic risks of climate change

Drouet et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01218-z

Climate action with revenue recycling has benefits for poverty, inequality and well-being

Budolfson et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01217-0

Demand-side solutions to climate change mitigation consistent with high levels of well-being

Creutzig et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01219-y

Climate change mitigation public policy research

What makes people act climate-friendly? A decision-making path model for designing effective climate change policies

Otte Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2021.10.003

Discounting under Severe Weather Threat

Cox et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas-d-20-0178.1

Do environmental regulations promote low-carbon diffusion among different scales of enterprise? A complex network-based evolutionary game approach

Wei et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.2009572

Energy consumption and energy efficiency trends in Singapore: The case of a meticulously planned city

Su et al. Energy Policy SSRN Electronic Journal

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112732

Identifying buildings with rising electricity-consumption and those with high energy-saving potential for government's management by data mining approaches

Zhou et al. Energy for Sustainable Development

Open Access 10.1016/j.esd.2021.11.001

Sustainable Power Generation in Europe: A Panel Data Analysis of the Effects of Market and Environmental Regulations

Bigerna et al. Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00631-4

(provisional link) Probability-based accounting for carbon in forests to consider wildfire and other stochastic events: synchronizing science, policy, and carbon offsets

10.1007/s11027-021-09983-0

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research Climate change impacts on human health

Health co-benefits of climate change mitigation depend on strategic power plant retirements and pollution controls

Tong et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01216-1

Climate change impacts on human culture

Projecting long-term armed conflict risk: An underappreciated field of inquiry?

de Bruin et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102423

Other

Climate and Seasonal Temperature Controls on Biogeochemical Transformations in Unconfined Coastal Aquifers

Cogswell & Heiss Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006605

Climate ethics and population policy: A review of recent philosophical work

Cafaro WIREs Climate Change

10.1002/wcc.748

Are fossil fuel CEOs responsible for climate change? Social structure and criminal law approaches to climate litigation

Gunderson & Fyock Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

10.1007/s13412-021-00735-9

Demonstrating the potential of Picture Pile as a citizen science tool for SDG monitoring

Fraisl et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.034

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Meaningful climate science

Shepherd & Lloyd Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03246-2

(provisional link) The lesson learned from COVID-19 and the climate crisis is not to let experts decide on policies: a response to Robert C. Schmidt

10.1007/s13412-021-00737-7

Studying climate stabilization at Paris Agreement levels

King et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01225-0

Bridging research and policy

Chappell et al. Canadian Public Policy / Analyse de Politiques

Open Access 10.2307/3551544

Shaming as pressure

Yan Nature Climate Change Childhood Education CEA Critic Gender and Emotion Social Behavior and Personality: an international journal Ethnicity & Disease Journal of the Korean Society of Clothing and Textiles Law & Policy Australian Journal of International Affairs Political Behavior

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01241-0

Effective forest-based climate change mitigation requires our best science

Anderson?Teixeira & Belair Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16008

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

No New Coal by 2021, The Collapse of the Global Coal Pipeline (pdf), Littlecott et al., E3G, September 2021

National Recycling Strategy (pdf), US EPA, November 2021

Net-Zero America: Potential Pathways, Infrastructure, and Impacts (pdf), Larson et al., Princeton University, October 2021

Climate Change in the American Mind (pdf), September 2021, Leiserowitz et al., Yale University and George Mason University, November 2021

Life Cycle Assessment of Electricity Generation Options (pdf), Gibon et al., United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

Renewables 2021; Analysis and forecast to 2026 (pdf), International Energy Agency

