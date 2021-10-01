Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #48, 2021
Posted on 2 December 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack
117 articles in 88 journals by 779 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Relative humidity gradients as a key constraint on terrestrial water and energy fluxes
Kim et al. Hydrology and Earth System Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.31223/x59880
Improving Ground Heat Flux Estimation: Considering the Effect of Freeze/thaw Process on the Seasonally Frozen Ground
Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jd035445
Observations of climate change, effects
Multi-decadal increase of forest burned area in Australia is linked to climate change
Canadell et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27225-4
Observed increases in extreme fire weather driven by atmospheric humidity and temperature
Jain et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01224-1
Precipitation climatology and spatiotemporal trends over the Arabian Peninsula
Alsaaran & Alghamdi Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03878-5
Changes in the groundwater levels and regimes in the taiga zone of Western Siberia as a result of global warming
Savichev et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03879-4
(provisional link) Strengthening Southern Hemisphere westerlies and Amundsen Sea Low deepening over the 20th century revealed by proxy-data assimilation
10.1029/2021GL095999
Ocean warming and accelerating Southern Ocean zonal flow
Shi et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01212-5
Atmospheric circulation patterns conducive to severe haze in eastern China have shifted under climate change
Yang et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095011
The effect of changing sea ice on nearshore wave climate trends along Alaska’s central Beaufort Sea coast
Nederhoff et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-343
Decadal change of extreme consecutive dry days in spring over the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River around the early 2000s: The synergistic effect of mega-El Niño/Southern Oscillation, Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, and Arctic sea ice
Zeng & Sun Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105936
Recent changes to Arctic river discharge
Feng et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27228-1
Observed spatiotemporal changes in air temperature, dew point temperature and relative humidity over Myanmar during 2001–2019
Sein et al. Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics
10.1007/s00703-021-00837-7
Rapid Atlantification along the Fram Strait at the beginning of the 20th century
Tesi et al. Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abj2946
Long-term trends in extreme precipitation indices in Ireland
Ryan et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7475
Delayed Impacts of Arctic Sea-Ice Loss on Eurasian Severe Cold Winters
Jang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035286
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
A pluralist approach to epistemic dilemmas in event attribution science
Thorén et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03263-1
(provisional link) International Satellite Cloud Climatology Project: Extending the Record
10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0157.1
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
New climate models reveal faster and larger increases in Arctic precipitation than previously projected
McCrystall et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27031-y
Intercomparison of historical simulation and future projections of rainfall and temperature by CMIP5 and CMIP6 GCMs over Egypt
Hamed et al. International Journal of Climatology
Open Access 10.1002/joc.7468
Improving the estimation of human climate influence by selecting appropriate forcing simulations
Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095500
Twenty-first century drought analysis across China under climate change
Zhang et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access 10.1007/s00382-021-06064-5
Assessment of mudflow risk in Uzbekistan using CMIP5 models
Mamadjanova & Leckebusch Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100403
Climate change projection of wave climate due to Vardah cyclone in the Bay of Bengal
Bhavithra & Sannasiraj Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans
10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101279
Anthropogenic influence on compound dry and hot events in China based on CMIP6 models
Wu et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7473
Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA
On the appropriate and inappropriate uses of probability distributions in climate projections and some alternatives
Katzav et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03267-x
Increasing the Depth of a Land Surface Model. Part I: Impacts on the Subsurface Thermal Regime and Energy Storage
González-Rouco et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology
10.1175/jhm-d-21-0024.1
Increasing the Depth of a Land Surface Model. Part II: Temperature Sensitivity to Improved Subsurface Thermodynamics and Associated Permafrost Response
Steinert et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology
10.1175/jhm-d-21-0023.1
Evaluation of statistical downscaling methods for climate change projections over Spain: future conditions with pseudo reality (transferability experiment)
Hernanz et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7464
Midlatitude error growth in atmospheric GCMs: the role of eddy growth rate
Sheshadri et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096126
Is there added value in the EURO-CORDEX hindcast temperature simulations? Assessing the added value using climate distributions in Europe
Cardoso & Soares International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7472
(provisional link) Inter-model spreading of changes in East Asian winter monsoon circulation under 1.5°C and 2.0°C global warming targets
10.1029/2020JD033016
Alternative implementations of the “pseudo-global-warming” methodology for event-based simulations
Trapp et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035017
Cryosphere & climate change
Transient Increase in Arctic Deep-Water Formation and Ocean Circulation under Sea Ice Retreat
Bretones et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0152.1
Mapping the sensitivity of the Amundsen Sea Embayment to changes in external forcings using Automatic Differentiation
Morlighem et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095440
Helheim Glacier Poised for Dramatic Retreat
Williams et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094546
Degrading permafrost river catchments and their impact on Arctic Ocean nearshore processes
Mann et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01666-z
Antarctic fast-ice trends
Wake Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01240-1
Sea level & climate change
Assessing population exposure to coastal flooding due to sea level rise
Hauer et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27260-1
Marsh resilience to sea-level rise reduced by storm-surge barriers in the Venice Lagoon
Tognin et al. Nature Geoscience
10.1038/s41561-021-00853-7
Paleoclimate
Poleward Shift in Tropical Cyclone Tracks in the Northwest Pacific during Warm Periods: Past and Future
Tao et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology
10.1029/2021pa004367
Global warming-induced Asian hydrological climate transition across the Miocene–Pliocene boundary
Ao et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27054-5
Changes in sulfur cycling in a large lake during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum and implications for lake deoxygenation
Wang et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103716
California's Volatile Hydroclimate: Lessons From the Paleoclimate Record
Johnson Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl095512
Biology & climate change
A hierarchical approach to understanding physiological associations with climate
Anderson et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography
10.1111/geb.13431
Can a key boreal Calanus copepod species now complete its life-cycle in the Arctic? Evidence and implications for Arctic food-webs
Tarling et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01667-y
Extreme temperatures help in identifying thresholds in phenological responses
Askeyev et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography
10.1111/geb.13430
Shine a light: Under-ice light and its ecological implications in a changing Arctic Ocean
Castellani et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01662-3
Responses of biogenic sulfur compounds concentrations to dust aerosol enrichment and ocean acidification in the western Pacific Ocean
Gao et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095527
Differential susceptibility of reef-building corals to deoxygenation reveals remarkable hypoxia tolerance
Johnson et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01078-9
Shift in demographic structure and increased reproductive activity of loggerhead turtles in the French Mediterranean Sea revealed by long-term monitoring
Girard et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-02629-w
Altitudinal trends in climate change result in radial growth variation of Pinus yunnanensis at an arid-hot valley of southwest China
Zhou et al. Dendrochronologia
10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125914
Climate-growth relations of congeneric tree species vary across a tropical vegetation gradient in Brazil
José Roberto et al. Dendrochronologia
10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125913
Vertebrate population trends are influenced by interactions between land use, climatic position, habitat loss and climate change
Williams et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15978
Two divergent haplogroups of a sacsin-like gene in Acropora corals
Takahashi-Kariyazono & Terai Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-02386-w
Climate and land-use changes reduce the benefits of terrestrial protected areas
Asamoah et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01223-2
Monitoring a changing Arctic: Recent advancements in the study of sea ice microbial communities
Campbell et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01658-z
Thermal conditions predict intraspecific variation in senescence rate in frogs and toads
Cayuela et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
10.1073/pnas.2112235118
Rapid evolution of life-history traits in response to warming, predation and competition: A meta-analysis
Grainger & Levine Ecology Letters
10.1111/ele.13934
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Observation Based Budget and Lifetime of Excess Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide
Schwartz
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-924
Carbon response of tundra ecosystems to advancing greenup and snowmelt in Alaska
Kim et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26876-7
Countries with sustained greenhouse gas emissions reductions: an analysis of trends and progress by sector
Lamb et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1990831
Improved ELMv1-ECA simulations of zero-curtain periods and cold-season CH4 and CO2 emissions at Alaskan Arctic tundra sites
Tao et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5281-2021
Improving Predictions of Stream CO2 Concentrations and Fluxes using a Stream Network Model: a Case Study in the East River Watershed, CO, USA
Saccardi & Winnick Winnick Global Biogeochemical Cycles
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506262.1
Assessing nitrous oxide emissions in time and space with minimal uncertainty using static chambers and eddy covariance from a temperate grassland
Murphy et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108743
Enteric methane emission estimates for Kenyan cattle in a nighttime enclosure using a backward Lagrangian Stochastic dispersion technique
Wolz et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03868-7
Equilibrium in soil respiration across a climosequence indicates its resilience to climate change in a glaciated valley, western Himalaya
Tiwari et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-02199-x
Methane in Zackenberg Valley, NE Greenland: multidecadal growing season fluxes of a high-Arctic tundra
Scheller et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-70
Sensitivity of steady state, deep ocean dissolved organic carbon to surface boundary conditions
Matsumoto et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles
10.1029/2021gb007102
Physical mechanisms for biological carbon uptake during the onset of the spring phytoplankton bloom in the northwestern Mediterranean Sea (BOUSSOLE site)
Merlivat et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-315
Reconciling the Carbon Balance of Northern Sweden through Integration of Observations and Modelling
Sathyanadh et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035185
Interannual variability of methane storage and emission during autumn overturn in a small lake
Ragg et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006388
Quantification of CH4 coal mining emissions in Upper Silesia by passive airborne remote sensing observations with the Methane Airborne MAPper (MAMAP) instrument during the CO2 and Methane (CoMet) campaign
Krautwurst et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-17345-2021
CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering
Trees outside of forests as natural climate solutions
Skole et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01230-3
Effects of Conspiracy Rhetoric on Views About the Consequences of Climate Change and Support for Direct Carbon Capture
Bolsen et al. Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1991967
Decarbonization
Are electric vehicles getting too big and heavy? Modelling future vehicle journeying demand on a decarbonized US electricity grid
Galvin Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112746
Location-specific co-benefits of carbon emissions reduction from coal-fired power plants in China
Wang et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27252-1
Economic, environmental and grid-resilience benefits of converting diesel trains to battery-electric
Popovich et al. Nature Energy
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41560-021-00915-5
Impact of declining renewable energy costs on electrification in low-emission scenarios
Luderer et al. Nature Energy
10.1038/s41560-021-00937-z
Geoengineering climate
Arguments and architectures: Discursive and institutional structures shaping global climate engineering governance
Boettcher & Kim Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.015
Black carbon
Exploring the uncertainties in the aviation soot–cirrus effect
Righi et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-17267-2021
Aerosols
(provisional link) Assessment of NAAPS-RA performance in Maritime Southeast Asia during CAMP2Ex
(provisional link) Reduced effective radiative forcing from cloud–aerosol interactions (ERFaci) with improved treatment of early aerosol growth in an Earth system model
Model evaluation of short-lived climate forcers for the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme: a multi-species, multi-model study
Whaley et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-975
Climate change communications & cognition
Communications in the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report cycle
Lynn & Peeva Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03233-7
The role of public relations firms in climate change politics
Brulle & Werthman Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03244-4
Incendiary Humor: Climate Change, Biodiversity, and Politics in Wildfire Cartoons
Moret-Soler et al. Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.2000466
Major Media Outlets and Climate Change Action: Comparing US Media Coverage of the Green New Deal
Bhatti et al. Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1995457
Are You Threatening Me? Identity Threat, Resistance to Persuasion, and Boomerang Effects in Environmental Communication
Ma & Hmielowski Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1994442
Effects of Conspiracy Rhetoric on Views About the Consequences of Climate Change and Support for Direct Carbon Capture
Bolsen et al. Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1991967
Hydrology & climate change
Understanding the uncertainty of the long-term precipitation trend under global warming through the water cycle
Tu & Lu International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7463
Precipitation climatology and spatiotemporal trends over the Arabian Peninsula
Alsaaran & Alghamdi Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03878-5
Spatio-temporal analysis of copula based probabilistic Multivariate drought index using CMIP6 model
Dixit & Jayakumar International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7469
Spatiotemporal changes of precipitation extremes in Bangladesh during 1987–2017 and their connections with climate changes, climate oscillations, and monsoon dynamics
Ezaz et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103712
Recent changes to Arctic river discharge
Feng et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27228-1
California's Volatile Hydroclimate: Lessons From the Paleoclimate Record
Johnson Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl095512
Reduced Rainfall in Future Heavy Precipitation Events Related to Contracted Rain Area Despite Increased Rain Rate
Armon et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507881.1
Climate change economics
Cost and attainability of meeting stringent climate targets without overshoot
Riahi et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01215-2
Protecting the poor with a carbon tax and equal per capita dividend
Budolfson et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01228-x
Net zero-emission pathways reduce the physical and economic risks of climate change
Drouet et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01218-z
Climate action with revenue recycling has benefits for poverty, inequality and well-being
Budolfson et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01217-0
Demand-side solutions to climate change mitigation consistent with high levels of well-being
Creutzig et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01219-y
Climate change mitigation public policy research
What makes people act climate-friendly? A decision-making path model for designing effective climate change policies
Otte Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
10.1016/j.cosust.2021.10.003
Discounting under Severe Weather Threat
Cox et al. Weather, Climate, and Society
10.1175/wcas-d-20-0178.1
Do environmental regulations promote low-carbon diffusion among different scales of enterprise? A complex network-based evolutionary game approach
Wei et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.2009572
Energy consumption and energy efficiency trends in Singapore: The case of a meticulously planned city
Su et al. Energy Policy SSRN Electronic Journal
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112732
Identifying buildings with rising electricity-consumption and those with high energy-saving potential for government's management by data mining approaches
Zhou et al. Energy for Sustainable Development
Open Access 10.1016/j.esd.2021.11.001
Sustainable Power Generation in Europe: A Panel Data Analysis of the Effects of Market and Environmental Regulations
Bigerna et al. Environmental and Resource Economics
10.1007/s10640-021-00631-4
(provisional link) Probability-based accounting for carbon in forests to consider wildfire and other stochastic events: synchronizing science, policy, and carbon offsets
10.1007/s11027-021-09983-0
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research Climate change impacts on human health
Health co-benefits of climate change mitigation depend on strategic power plant retirements and pollution controls
Tong et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01216-1
Climate change impacts on human culture
Projecting long-term armed conflict risk: An underappreciated field of inquiry?
de Bruin et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102423
Assessing population exposure to coastal flooding due to sea level rise
Hauer et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27260-1
Other
Climate and Seasonal Temperature Controls on Biogeochemical Transformations in Unconfined Coastal Aquifers
Cogswell & Heiss Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006605
Climate ethics and population policy: A review of recent philosophical work
Cafaro WIREs Climate Change
10.1002/wcc.748
Are fossil fuel CEOs responsible for climate change? Social structure and criminal law approaches to climate litigation
Gunderson & Fyock Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
10.1007/s13412-021-00735-9
Demonstrating the potential of Picture Pile as a citizen science tool for SDG monitoring
Fraisl et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.034
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Meaningful climate science
Shepherd & Lloyd Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03246-2
(provisional link) The lesson learned from COVID-19 and the climate crisis is not to let experts decide on policies: a response to Robert C. Schmidt
10.1007/s13412-021-00737-7
Studying climate stabilization at Paris Agreement levels
King et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01225-0
Bridging research and policy
Chappell et al. Canadian Public Policy / Analyse de Politiques
Open Access 10.2307/3551544
Shaming as pressure
Yan Nature Climate Change Childhood Education CEA Critic Gender and Emotion Social Behavior and Personality: an international journal Ethnicity & Disease Journal of the Korean Society of Clothing and Textiles Law & Policy Australian Journal of International Affairs Political Behavior
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01241-0
Effective forest-based climate change mitigation requires our best science
Anderson?Teixeira & Belair Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16008
Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change
No New Coal by 2021, The Collapse of the Global Coal Pipeline (pdf), Littlecott et al., E3G, September 2021
National Recycling Strategy (pdf), US EPA, November 2021
Net-Zero America: Potential Pathways, Infrastructure, and Impacts (pdf), Larson et al., Princeton University, October 2021
Climate Change in the American Mind (pdf), September 2021, Leiserowitz et al., Yale University and George Mason University, November 2021
Life Cycle Assessment of Electricity Generation Options (pdf), Gibon et al., United Nations Economic Commission for Europe
Renewables 2021; Analysis and forecast to 2026 (pdf), International Energy Agency
Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
What does "(provisional link)" mean?
When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.
Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
Comments