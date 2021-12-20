Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #52
Posted on 26 December 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Climate change: Small army of volunteers keeping deniers off Wikipedia , From the eMail Bag: the Beer-Lambert Law and CO2 Concentrations, At least 97% of experts agree that climate change is real and caused by humans. But only 3% of the 3% of climate change deniers are actually qualified in climate science, Demonetization of climate change misinformation on Youtube: a quick check on the implementation of Google Ads’ new policy, Florida Is Locking In Its Own Demise, 2021 Arctic Report Card reveals a (human) story of cascading disruptions, extreme events and global connections, and The race to defuse Congo’s carbon bomb.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- At least 97% of experts agree that climate change is real and caused by humans. But only 3% of the 3% of climate change deniers are actually qualified in climate science by Tibi Puiu, ZME Science, Dec 17, 2021
- 2021 Arctic Report Card reveals a (human) story of cascading disruptions, extreme events and global connections by Matthew Druckenmille, Rick Thoman & Twila Moon, Environment & Energy, The Conversation US, Dec 14, 2021
- The climate policy effects of Manchin's "no" on Build Back Better by Andrew Freedman, Energy & Environment, Axios, Dec 19, 2021
- The race to defuse Congo’s carbon bomb by Max Bearak, Chris Mooney and John Muyskens , Washington Post, Dec 16, 2021
- The Amazon is the Planet’s Counterweight to Global Warming, a Place of Stupefying Richness Under Relentless Assault by Georgina Gustin, Justice, Inside Climate News, Dec 19, 2021
- Florida Is Locking In Its Own Demise by Molly Taft, Gizmondo, Dec 20, 2021
- From the eMail Bag: the Beer-Lambert Law and CO2 Concentrations by Bob Loblaw, Skeptical Science, Dec 20, 2021
- This Surprise Super Typhoon Is Further Proof the Climate Crisis Is Here by JC Cotnga, Vice, Dec 20, 2021
- Demonetization of climate change misinformation on Youtube: a quick check on the implementation of Google Ads’ new policy by Bastien Carniel, Climate Feedback, Dec 20, 2021
- Psychology can help us as individuals avert the climate crisis by Beth Parkin, Psyche, Dec 20, 2021
- Texas Climate Deniers Are Trying to Kill a Massachusetts Wind Farm by Molly Taft, Gizmondo, Dec 21, 2021
- Coal-fired power generation on track to hit all-time high this year, IEA says by Anmar Frangoul, CNBC, Dec 20, 2021
- Did 2021 Deal a Fatal Blow to Climate-Change Denial? by Tom Yulsman, Discover, Dec 21, 2021
- How weather forecasts can spark a new kind of extreme-event attribution by Nicholas J. Leach, Antje Weisheimer, Myles R. Allen & Tim Palmer, CarbonBrief, Dec 21, 2021
- The Science of Cranky Uncle Part 2: Inoculation Theory by John Cook, YouTube, Dec 21, 2021
- The real mask-to-mask climate negotiations by Media and Climate Change Observatory, Media and Climate Change Observatory, Nov 2021
- Over half a dozen handy handbook translations published! by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Dec 22, 2021
- Himalayan glaciers are melting at an extraordinary rate, research finds by Emma Newburger, CNBC, Dec 20, 2021
- From floods and wildfires to inaction and urgency: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2021 by Rachel Ramirez, Brandon Miller & Bill Weir, CNN, Dec 22, 2021
- Military exempt from Biden order to cut federal emissions by Adam Aton, E&E News/Climatewire, Dec 22, 2021
- Using a City’s Excess Heat to Reduce Emissions by Tatiana Schlossberg, New York Times, Dec 22, 2021
- The ‘Sophistication’ of Climate Disinformation by Thomas Perrett, Byline Times, Dec 23, 2021
- Climate change: Small army of volunteers keeping deniers off Wikipedia by Marco Silva, BBC, Dec 23, 2021
- Climate Science Legal Defense Fund: now a decade old and busier than ever by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Sciecne, Dec 23, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #51, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Dec 23, 2021
