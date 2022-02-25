Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #9
Posted on 6 March 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The problem of growth in a finite world, Russian official apologises for war in Ukraine at UN climate meet, Dockers refuse to unload Russian gas tanker as vessel ban takes shape, Revealed: How rich and at-risk nations fought over science of climate impacts, Forget ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.’ A new book suggests that the best way to save the planet is through abundance, and In-depth Q&A: The IPCC’s sixth assessment on how climate change impacts the world.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Analysis: Geopolitical clouds gather over Europe's climate change plans by Kate Abnett, Reuters, Feb 25, 2022
- Forget ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.’ A new book suggests that the best way to save the planet is through abundance. by Derek Thompson, The Atlantic, Feb 25, 2022
- U.S. Oil Industry Uses Ukraine Invasion to Push for More Drilling at Home by Hiroko Tabuchi, Climate, New York Times, Feb 26, 2022
- Russian official apologises for war in Ukraine at UN climate meet by AFP staff, France24, Feb. 27 2022
- The problem of growth in a finite world by Evan, Skeptical Science, Feb 28, 2022
- In-depth Q&A: The IPCC’s sixth assessment on how climate change impacts the world by CB Staff, Carbon Brief, Feb 28, 2022
- Humanity has a ‘brief and rapidly closing window’ to avoid a hotter, deadly future, U.N. climate report says by Sarah Kaplan & Brady Dennis , Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Feb 28, 2022
- Revealed: How rich and at-risk nations fought over science of climate impacts by Patrick Galey, Climate Home News, Feb 28, 2022
- New IPCC report highlights urgency of climate change impacts by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Feb 28, 2022
- Republicans Seize the ‘Major Questions Doctrine’ to Block Biden’s Climate Agenda by Marianne Lavelle, Politics & Policy, Inside Climate News, Feb 28, 2022
- Scientists react: What are the key new insights from the IPCC’s WG2 report? by CB Staff, Carbon Brief, Mar 1, 2022
- How climate data scarcity costs lives by Paula Dupraz-Dobias, The New Humanitarian, Mar 01, 2022
- 5 signs of how climate change is unraveling Earth’s ecosystems by Benji Jones, Down to Earth, Vox, Mar 1, 2022
- These Climate Scientists Are Fed Up and Ready to Go on Strike by Raymond Zhong, Climate, New York Times, Mar 1, 2022, Mar 1, 2022
- War Abroad and Politics at Home Push U.S. Climate Action Aside by Somini Sengupta & Lisa Friedman, Climate, New York Times , Mar 2, 2022
- “A misinformation ecosystem:” Scott Morrison’s climate ads given Public Disservice Award by Michael Mazengarb, Renew Economy, Mar 3, 2022
- IPCC shows Climate Change hurting us... Today by Adam Levy, ClimateAdam on YouTube, Feb 28, 2022
- Dockers refuse to unload Russian gas tanker as vessel ban takes shape by Scarlett Evans, Offshore Technology,
- Our rapidly closing climate window by Kevin Trenberth, Newsroom, Mar 4, 2022
- Addressing the Climate Crisis: Evolution or Revolution by Evan, Skeptical Science, March 4, 2022
