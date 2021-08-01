Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #51, 2021

Posted on 23 December 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

122 articles in 90 journals by 735 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Interpreting Observed Temperature Probability Distributions Using a Relationship between Temperature and Temperature Advection

Linz & Chen Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0920.1

An assessment of radiative impacts of CO2 on baroclinic instability using idealized life cycles

Kaviani et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4237

Observations of climate change, effects

Emerging Trends in Arctic Solar Absorption

Sledd & L’Ecuyer Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095813

Variations in the probability distribution function of air temperature anomalies in winter and summer from 1961 to 2016 over China

Wu et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7501

Temperature extremes and circulation types in the Czech Republic, 1961–2020

Zahradní?ek et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7505

Variations in Eurasian surface air temperature over multiple timescales and their possible causes

Qiao et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7504

Historical trend of probable maximum precipitation in Utah and associated weather types

Gu et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7503

Tibetan dust accumulation linked to ecological and landscape response to global climate change

Huang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096615

(provisional link) Central equatorial Pacific warming and freshening in the 20th century: insights from a coral ensemble approach

10.1029/2021GL094051

Evidence of elevation-dependent warming from the Chinese Tian Shan

Gao et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5765-2021

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, contributors, effects

Quantifying and reducing researcher subjectivity in the generation of climate indices from documentary sources

Adamson et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-167

Deep Argo reveals bottom water properties and pathways in the Australian-Antarctic Basin

Foppert et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017935

Detection of Climate Transitions and Discontinuities by Hurst Rescaling

Legates & Outcalt International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7502

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Climate Model Projections for Canada: A Comparison of CMIP5 and CMIP6

Sobie et al. Atmosphere-Ocean

Open Access pdf 10.1080/07055900.2021.2011103

Comparison of elevation-dependent warming and its drivers in the tropical and subtropical Andes

Toledo et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-06081-4

The response of the East Asian summer rainfall to more extreme El Niño events in future climate scenarios

Veiga & Yuan Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105983

Influence of retreating Barents–Kara sea ice on the periodicity of El Niño-Southern Oscillation

Heo et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7509

(provisional link) Meteorological Influences on Anthropogenic PM2.5 in Future Climates: Species Level Analysis in the Community Earth System Model v2

10.1029/2021EF002298

Extreme Tropical Precipitation Clusters show strong increases in frequency under Global Warming in CMIP6 modessls

Dulguerov et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096037

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

(provisional link) What contributes to the inter-annual variability in tropical lower stratospheric temperatures?

10.1029/2021JD035548

Evaluation of Soil Moisture in CMIP6 Simulations

Qiao et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0827.1

Precipitation–temperature relationships over Europe in CORDEX regional climate models

Lhotka & Kyselý International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7508

Identifying and correcting biases in localized downscaling estimates of daily precipitation return values

Risser et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03265-z

(provisional link) Object-based evaluation of precipitation systems in convection-permitting regional climate simulation over eastern China

10.1029/2021JD035645

Review article: Parameterizations of snow-related physical processes in land surface models

Lee et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-319

Cryosphere & climate change

Suppression of Arctic Sea Ice Growth in the Eurasian–Pacific Seas by Winter Clouds and Snowfall

Lim et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0282.1

Review article: Existing and potential evidence for Holocene grounding-line retreat and readvance in Antarctica

Johnson et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-360

Parker Ice Tongue collapse, Antarctica, triggered by loss of stabilizing land-fast sea ice

Gomez?Fell et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096156

Surface mass balance controlled by local surface slope in inland Antarctica: implications for ice-sheet mass balance and Oldest Ice delineation in Dome Fuji

Van Liefferinge et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094966

Impact of the melt–albedo feedback on the future evolution of the Greenland Ice Sheet with PISM-dEBM-simple

Zeitz et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5739-2021

Uncertainties in mass balance estimation of the Antarctic Ice Sheet using the input and output method

Lin & Liu Liu

Open Access 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-5589

(provisional link) Accelerated mass loss of Himalayan glaciers since the Little Ice AgeAccelerated mass loss of Himalayan glaciers since the Little Ice Age

10.1038/s41598-021-03805-8

Observing, Measuring, and Assessing the Consequences of Snow Drought

Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-20-0243.1

Sea level & climate change

Coastal Landfills and Rising Sea Levels: A Challenge for the 21st Century

Nicholls et al. Frontiers in Marine Science Coastal Management 2019

Open Access pdf 10.3389/fmars.2021.710342

Brief communication: A roadmap towards credible projections of ice sheet contribution to sea level

Aschwanden et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5705-2021

The Antarctic contribution to 21st century sea-level rise predicted by the UK Earth System Model with an interactive ice sheet

Siahaan et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-371

Paleoclimate

Paleohydrological context for recent floods and droughts in the Fraser River Basin, British Columbia, Canada

Brice et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3daf

The blue suns of 1831: was the eruption of Ferdinandea, near Sicily, one of the largest volcanic climate forcing events of the nineteenth century?

Garrison et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2607-2021

Applying climwin to dendrochronology: A breakthrough in the analyses of tree responses to environmental variability

Rubio-Cuadrado et al. Dendrochronologia

10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125916

Little Ice Age abruptly triggered by intrusion of Atlantic waters into the Nordic Seas

Lapointe & Bradley Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abi8230

Biology & climate change

Compound hot temperature and high chlorophyll extreme events in global lakes

Woolway et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d5a

Nutrient pathways and their susceptibility to past and future change in the Eurasian Arctic Ocean

Tuerena et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01673-0

Marine sponges in the once and future ocean

Mills & Sperling Xue Global Change Biology Biomolecular Engineering

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16053

High CO2 expands where plants can grow in CESM-CLM4-CNDV

Kowalczyk & Lee Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035158

Ecosystem response through a resilience lens: do differences in the Illinois river over 150 y indicate regime shifts?

DeBoer et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006553

Detecting climate signals in populations across life histories

Jenouvrier et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access 10.1111/gcb.16041

Decadal trend of plankton community change and habitat shoaling in the Arctic gateway recorded by planktonic foraminifera

Greco et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.08.26.457757

Protected area characteristics that help waterbirds respond to climate warming

Gaget et al. Conservation Biology

10.1111/cobi.13877

Phenological mismatches between above- and belowground plant responses to climate warming

Liu et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01244-x

Climate-Driven Tree Mortality and Fuel Aridity Increase Wildfire's Potential Heat Flux

Goodwin et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094954

Exploring Populus phenological response to climate change using observational data and ecosystem modelling

Svystun & Jönsson Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108766

High resilience of carbon transport in long-term drought stressed mature Norway spruce trees within two weeks after drought release

Hikino et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16051

Non-stationary and interactive effects of climate and competition on pink salmon productivity

Ohlberger et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16049

Stepping stones towards Antarctica: Switch to southern spawning grounds explains an abrupt range shift in krill

Atkinson et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16009

Ocean warming and acidification degrade shoaling performance and lateralization of novel tropical–temperate fish shoals

Mitchell et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16022

Understanding and managing the interactive impacts of growth in urban land use and climate change on freshwater biota: A case study using the platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus)

Coleman et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16015

Correction to: Forecasting intraspecific changes in distribution of a wide-ranging marine predator under climate change

Niella et al. Oecologia

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00442-021-05092-6

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Estimated regional CO2 flux and uncertainty based on an ensemble of atmospheric CO2 inversions

Chandra et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1039

Dynamics of the Swedish forest carbon pool between 2010 and 2015 estimated from satellite L-band SAR observations

Santoro et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112846

Carbon accumulation rates of Holocene peatlands in central–eastern Europe document the driving role of human impact over the past 4000 years

Longman et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2633-2021

Summer surface CO2 dynamics on the Bering Sea and eastern Chukchi Sea shelves from 1989 to 2019

Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017424

Aerosol–light interactions reduce the carbon budget imbalance

O'Sullivan et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3b77

Assessment of the importance of increasing temperature and decreasing soil moisture on global ecosystem productivity using solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence

Dang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16043

Contrasting biophysical controls on carbon dioxide and methane outgassing from streams

Rovelli et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006328

Increasing river alkalinity slows ocean acidification in the northern Gulf of Mexico

Gomez et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096521

Evaluating alternative ebullition models for predicting peatland methane emission and its pathways via data-model fusion

Ma et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-316

Response to concerns regarding the role of Antarctic blue carbon habitats in a global context

Zwerschke et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16048

Can carbon storage in West Antarctic fjords have an impact on climate change, following glacier retreat?

Ross Hunter Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16047

Ecoregion-wide, multi-sensor biomass mapping highlights a major underestimation of dry forests carbon stocks

Pötzschner et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112849

(provisional link) Measurement report: Source apportionment of carbonaceous aerosol using dual-carbon isotopes (13C and 14C) and levoglucosan in three northern Chinese cities during 2018–2019

10.5194/acp-2021-916

(provisional link) Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic related to lockdown measures on tropospheric NO2 columns over Île-de-France

10.5194/acp-21-18303-2021

Downscaling CMIP6 Global Solutions to Regional Ocean Carbon Model: Connecting the Mississippi, Gulf of Mexico, and Global Ocean

Zhang & Xue Xue

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-339

Observational constraints on methane emissions from Polish coal mines using a ground-based remote sensing network

Luther et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-978

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Editorial: Hydrogenation of CO2 in the absence of noble metals

Pan et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2139

Investigating climate tipping points under various emission reduction and carbon capture scenarios with a stochastic climate model

Mendez & Farazmand Proceedings of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1098/rspa.2021.0697

Decarbonization

Effects of perceived social norms on support for renewable energy transition: Moderation by national culture and environmental risks

Chan et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101750

Assessing the rapidly-emerging landscape of net zero targets

Hale et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.2013155

The prospects for decarbonisation in the context of reported resources and energy policy goals: The case of Poland

Malec Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112763

Converting oil wells to geothermal resources: Roadmaps and roadblocks for energy transformation

Nadkarni et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112705

Major US electric utility climate pledges have the potential to collectively reduce power sector emissions by one-third

Godlevskaya et al. One Earth

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.oneear.2021.11.008

Black carbon

Contribution of coal combustion to black carbon: Coupling tracers with the aethalometer model

Blanco-Alegre et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105980

Aerosols

The role of anthropogenic aerosols in the anomalous cooling from 1960 to 1990 in the CMIP6 Earth system models

Zhang et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-570

Anthropogenic aerosol effects on tropospheric circulation and sea surface temperature (1980–2020): separating the role of zonally asymmetric forcings

Diao et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-407

Climate change communications & cognition

Enhancing environmental resource sustainability by imagining oneself in the future

Engle-Friedman et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101746

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Commercial fishery disturbance of the global ocean biological carbon sink

Cavan & Hill Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16019

Do rice varieties matter? Climate change adaptation and livelihood diversification among rural smallholder households in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam

Ho et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09978-x

Wildlife impacts and changing climate pose compounding threats to human food security

Salerno et al. Current Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.cub.2021.08.074

Hydrology & climate change

Mean states and future projections of precipitation over the monsoon transitional zone in China in CMIP5 and CMIP6 models

Piao et al. Climatic Change

Open Access 10.1007/s10584-021-03286-8

Will anthropogenic warming increase Evapotranspiration? Examining Irrigation Water Demand Implications of Climate Change in California

Vahmani et al. Earth's Future

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506985.1

Increasing cloud water resource in a warming world

Cheng et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3db0

Stable isotopes in global lakes integrate catchment and climatic controls on evaporation

Vystavna et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27569-x

Climate change economics

Stranded Assets: How Policy Uncertainty affects Capital, Growth, and the Environment

Bretschger & Soretz Soretz Environmental and Resource Economics SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00632-3

Fiscal decentralization and public budgets for energy RD&D: A race to the bottom?

Kassouri Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112761

Monetising behavioural change as a policy measure to support energy management in the residential sector: A case study in Greece

Koasidis et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112759

The effect of EPU, trade policy, and financial regulation on CO2 emissions in the United States: evidence from wavelet coherence and frequency domain causality techniques

Kirikkaleli & Alola Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.2014361

Does Transfer Payments Promote Low-Carbon Development of Resource-Exhausted Cities in China?

Li & Wang Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002339

Averaging or multi-year accounting? Environmental integrity implications for using international carbon markets in the context of single-year targets

Chen et al. Climate Policy

Open Access 10.1167/tvst.5.1.1

Are tenants willing to pay for energy efficiency? Evidence from a small-scale spatial analysis in Germany

März et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112753

Climate change mitigation public policy research

The Glasgow leaders’ declaration on forests and land use: Significance toward “Net Zero”

Nasi Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16039

Achieving consensus in multilateral international negotiations: The case study of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change

Bernardo et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abg8068

Addressing climate services in SouthAmerican Chaco region through a knowledge coproduction process

Hernández et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102443

Demand vs supply-side approaches to mitigation: What final energy demand assumptions are made to meet 1.5 and 2 °C targets?

Scott et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102448

The electricity- and CO2-saving potentials offered by regulation of European video-streaming services

Madlener et al. Energy Policy SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112716

Factors promoting business strategies, activities, and long-term commitment for climate change mitigation: a survey of Japanese enterprises

Hori et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.2012120

Trend towards virtual and hybrid conferences may be an effective climate change mitigation strategy

Tao et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27251-2

Unpacking democracy: The effects of different democratic qualities on climate change performance over time

Selseng et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.12.009

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

The myth of urban poor climate adaptation idiosyncrasy

Cobbinah et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.12.008

Digital technologies can enhance global climate resilience of critical infrastructure

Argyroudis et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100387

Heat vulnerability and adaptation of low-income households in Germany

Osberghaus & Abeling Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102446

Private adaptation to climate risks: Evidence from the world’s largest mining companies

Gustafsson et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100386

Public support for climate adaptation aid and migrants: a conjoint experiment in Japan

Uji et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3b7b

Intersectional climate justice: A conceptual pathway for bridging adaptation planning, transformative action, and social equity

Amorim-Maia et al. Urban Climate

Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101053

Climate change impacts on human health

Associations between 8 Earth Observation-derived climate variables and enteropathogen infection: An Independent Participant Data Meta-Analysis of surveillance studies with broad spectrum nucleic acid diagnostics

Colston et al. GeoHealth

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gh000452

Physiological costs of undocumented human migration across the southern United States border

Campbell-Staton et al. Science

10.1126/science.abh1924

Environmental factors in declining human fertility

Skakkebæk et al. Nature Reviews Endocrinology

10.1038/s41574-021-00598-8

Climate change impacts on human culture

Projecting armed conflict risk in Africa towards 2050 along the SSP-RCP scenarios: a machine learning approach

Hoch et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3db2

Societal implications of a changing Arctic Ocean

Huntington et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01601-2

The social dynamics in establishing complex community climate change initiatives: the case of a community fridge in Scotland

Carmen et al. Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01075-x

Other

Concentration-Discharge Patterns Across the Gulf of Alaska Reveal Geomorphological and Glacierization Controls on Stream Water Solute Generation and Export

Jenckes et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1029/2021gl095152

Large-scale Afforestation over the Loess Plateau in China Contributes to the Local Warming Trend

Tian et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035730

Contrasting drivers of belowground nitrogen cycling in a montane grassland exposed to a multifactorial global change experiment with elevated CO2, warming and drought

Maxwell et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16035

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

The meaning of net zero and how to get it right

Fankhauser et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01245-w

Brief communication: A roadmap towards credible projections of ice sheet contribution to sea level

Aschwanden et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5705-2021

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

Consumer Activism on Global Warming (pdf), Leiserowitz et al., Yale Program on Climate Change Communication

"Drawing on a nationally representative survey (n = 1,006), this report describes Americans’ willingness to engage in consumer activism to reduce global warming. The survey was conducted from September 10 – 20, 2021. 33% of Americans say they have rewarded companies that are taking steps to reduce global warming by buying their products in the past 12 months, and 28% say they have punished companies that are opposing steps to reduce global warming by not buying their products. 41% of Americans say that, over the next 12 months, they intend to reward companies that are taking steps to reduce global warming more frequently than they do now; the same percentage (41%) say they intend to punish companies that are opposing steps to reduce global warming more frequently than they do now."



Principles for Climate-Related Financial Risk Management for Large Banks (pdf), Staff, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

"The draft Principles are designed to support the identification and management of climate-related financial risks by OCC-supervised banks with more than $100 billion in total consolidated assets. The principles are intended to support banks’ efforts to focus on key aspects of climate-related financial risk management and provide a high-level framework for climate-related financial risk management consistent with existing OCC rules and guidance. The OCC is seeking feedback on all aspects of these draft principles. It will use this feedback to inform any future guidance on climate-related financial risk."

12 Insights on Hydrogen (pdf), Gniewomir Flis and Matthias Deutsch, Agora Energiewende and Agora Industry

"There is an emerging consensus that the role of hydrogen for climate neutrality is crucial but secondary to direct electrification. By 2050, carbon-free hydrogen or hydrogen-based fuels will supply roughly one fifth of final energy worldwide, with much of the rest supplied by renewable electricity. Everyone agrees that the priority uses for hydrogen are to decarbonise industry, shipping and aviation, and firming a renewable-based power system. Therefore, we should anchor a hydrogen infrastructure around no-regret industrial, port and power system demand. Gas distribution grids need to prepare for a disruptive end to their business model, because netzero scenarios see very limited hydrogen in buildings. To stay on track for 1.5C, Europe needs to reduce consumption of natural gas in buildings by 42 percent over the next decade, as per the EU Impact Assessment. Similarly, land-based hydrogen mobility will remain a niche application. Any low-pressure gas distribution grids that survive will be close to ports, where refuelling and storage infrastructure could provide an impetus for the decarbonisation of the maritime and aviation sectors."

