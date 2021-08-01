Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #51, 2021
Posted on 23 December 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack
122 articles in 90 journals by 735 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Interpreting Observed Temperature Probability Distributions Using a Relationship between Temperature and Temperature Advection
Linz & Chen Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0920.1
An assessment of radiative impacts of CO2 on baroclinic instability using idealized life cycles
Kaviani et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
10.1002/qj.4237
Observations of climate change, effects
Emerging Trends in Arctic Solar Absorption
Sledd & L’Ecuyer Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095813
Variations in the probability distribution function of air temperature anomalies in winter and summer from 1961 to 2016 over China
Wu et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7501
Temperature extremes and circulation types in the Czech Republic, 1961–2020
Zahradní?ek et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7505
Variations in Eurasian surface air temperature over multiple timescales and their possible causes
Qiao et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7504
Historical trend of probable maximum precipitation in Utah and associated weather types
Gu et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7503
Tibetan dust accumulation linked to ecological and landscape response to global climate change
Huang et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096615
(provisional link) Central equatorial Pacific warming and freshening in the 20th century: insights from a coral ensemble approach
10.1029/2021GL094051
Evidence of elevation-dependent warming from the Chinese Tian Shan
Gao et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5765-2021
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, contributors, effects
Quantifying and reducing researcher subjectivity in the generation of climate indices from documentary sources
Adamson et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-167
Deep Argo reveals bottom water properties and pathways in the Australian-Antarctic Basin
Foppert et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2021jc017935
Detection of Climate Transitions and Discontinuities by Hurst Rescaling
Legates & Outcalt International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7502
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Climate Model Projections for Canada: A Comparison of CMIP5 and CMIP6
Sobie et al. Atmosphere-Ocean
Open Access pdf 10.1080/07055900.2021.2011103
Comparison of elevation-dependent warming and its drivers in the tropical and subtropical Andes
Toledo et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-06081-4
The response of the East Asian summer rainfall to more extreme El Niño events in future climate scenarios
Veiga & Yuan Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105983
Influence of retreating Barents–Kara sea ice on the periodicity of El Niño-Southern Oscillation
Heo et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7509
(provisional link) Meteorological Influences on Anthropogenic PM2.5 in Future Climates: Species Level Analysis in the Community Earth System Model v2
10.1029/2021EF002298
Extreme Tropical Precipitation Clusters show strong increases in frequency under Global Warming in CMIP6 modessls
Dulguerov et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096037
Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA
(provisional link) What contributes to the inter-annual variability in tropical lower stratospheric temperatures?
10.1029/2021JD035548
Evaluation of Soil Moisture in CMIP6 Simulations
Qiao et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-0827.1
Precipitation–temperature relationships over Europe in CORDEX regional climate models
Lhotka & Kyselý International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7508
Identifying and correcting biases in localized downscaling estimates of daily precipitation return values
Risser et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03265-z
(provisional link) Object-based evaluation of precipitation systems in convection-permitting regional climate simulation over eastern China
10.1029/2021JD035645
Review article: Parameterizations of snow-related physical processes in land surface models
Lee et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-319
Cryosphere & climate change
Suppression of Arctic Sea Ice Growth in the Eurasian–Pacific Seas by Winter Clouds and Snowfall
Lim et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0282.1
Review article: Existing and potential evidence for Holocene grounding-line retreat and readvance in Antarctica
Johnson et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-360
Parker Ice Tongue collapse, Antarctica, triggered by loss of stabilizing land-fast sea ice
Gomez?Fell et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096156
Surface mass balance controlled by local surface slope in inland Antarctica: implications for ice-sheet mass balance and Oldest Ice delineation in Dome Fuji
Van Liefferinge et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094966
Impact of the melt–albedo feedback on the future evolution of the Greenland Ice Sheet with PISM-dEBM-simple
Zeitz et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5739-2021
Uncertainties in mass balance estimation of the Antarctic Ice Sheet using the input and output method
Lin & Liu Liu
Open Access 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-5589
(provisional link) Accelerated mass loss of Himalayan glaciers since the Little Ice AgeAccelerated mass loss of Himalayan glaciers since the Little Ice Age
10.1038/s41598-021-03805-8
Observing, Measuring, and Assessing the Consequences of Snow Drought
Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-20-0243.1
Sea level & climate change
Coastal Landfills and Rising Sea Levels: A Challenge for the 21st Century
Nicholls et al. Frontiers in Marine Science Coastal Management 2019
Open Access pdf 10.3389/fmars.2021.710342
Brief communication: A roadmap towards credible projections of ice sheet contribution to sea level
Aschwanden et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5705-2021
The Antarctic contribution to 21st century sea-level rise predicted by the UK Earth System Model with an interactive ice sheet
Siahaan et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-371
Paleoclimate
Paleohydrological context for recent floods and droughts in the Fraser River Basin, British Columbia, Canada
Brice et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3daf
The blue suns of 1831: was the eruption of Ferdinandea, near Sicily, one of the largest volcanic climate forcing events of the nineteenth century?
Garrison et al. Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2607-2021
Applying climwin to dendrochronology: A breakthrough in the analyses of tree responses to environmental variability
Rubio-Cuadrado et al. Dendrochronologia
10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125916
Little Ice Age abruptly triggered by intrusion of Atlantic waters into the Nordic Seas
Lapointe & Bradley Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abi8230
Biology & climate change
Compound hot temperature and high chlorophyll extreme events in global lakes
Woolway et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d5a
Nutrient pathways and their susceptibility to past and future change in the Eurasian Arctic Ocean
Tuerena et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01673-0
Marine sponges in the once and future ocean
Mills & Sperling Xue Global Change Biology Biomolecular Engineering
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16053
High CO2 expands where plants can grow in CESM-CLM4-CNDV
Kowalczyk & Lee Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035158
Ecosystem response through a resilience lens: do differences in the Illinois river over 150 y indicate regime shifts?
DeBoer et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006553
Detecting climate signals in populations across life histories
Jenouvrier et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access 10.1111/gcb.16041
Decadal trend of plankton community change and habitat shoaling in the Arctic gateway recorded by planktonic foraminifera
Greco et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.08.26.457757
Protected area characteristics that help waterbirds respond to climate warming
Gaget et al. Conservation Biology
10.1111/cobi.13877
Phenological mismatches between above- and belowground plant responses to climate warming
Liu et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01244-x
Climate-Driven Tree Mortality and Fuel Aridity Increase Wildfire's Potential Heat Flux
Goodwin et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094954
Exploring Populus phenological response to climate change using observational data and ecosystem modelling
Svystun & Jönsson Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108766
High resilience of carbon transport in long-term drought stressed mature Norway spruce trees within two weeks after drought release
Hikino et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16051
Non-stationary and interactive effects of climate and competition on pink salmon productivity
Ohlberger et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16049
Stepping stones towards Antarctica: Switch to southern spawning grounds explains an abrupt range shift in krill
Atkinson et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16009
Ocean warming and acidification degrade shoaling performance and lateralization of novel tropical–temperate fish shoals
Mitchell et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16022
Understanding and managing the interactive impacts of growth in urban land use and climate change on freshwater biota: A case study using the platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus)
Coleman et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16015
Correction to: Forecasting intraspecific changes in distribution of a wide-ranging marine predator under climate change
Niella et al. Oecologia
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00442-021-05092-6
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Estimated regional CO2 flux and uncertainty based on an ensemble of atmospheric CO2 inversions
Chandra et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1039
Dynamics of the Swedish forest carbon pool between 2010 and 2015 estimated from satellite L-band SAR observations
Santoro et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
10.1016/j.rse.2021.112846
Carbon accumulation rates of Holocene peatlands in central–eastern Europe document the driving role of human impact over the past 4000 years
Longman et al. Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2633-2021
Summer surface CO2 dynamics on the Bering Sea and eastern Chukchi Sea shelves from 1989 to 2019
Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2021jc017424
Aerosol–light interactions reduce the carbon budget imbalance
O'Sullivan et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3b77
Assessment of the importance of increasing temperature and decreasing soil moisture on global ecosystem productivity using solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence
Dang et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16043
Contrasting biophysical controls on carbon dioxide and methane outgassing from streams
Rovelli et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006328
Increasing river alkalinity slows ocean acidification in the northern Gulf of Mexico
Gomez et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096521
Evaluating alternative ebullition models for predicting peatland methane emission and its pathways via data-model fusion
Ma et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-316
Response to concerns regarding the role of Antarctic blue carbon habitats in a global context
Zwerschke et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16048
Can carbon storage in West Antarctic fjords have an impact on climate change, following glacier retreat?
Ross Hunter Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16047
Ecoregion-wide, multi-sensor biomass mapping highlights a major underestimation of dry forests carbon stocks
Pötzschner et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
10.1016/j.rse.2021.112849
(provisional link) Measurement report: Source apportionment of carbonaceous aerosol using dual-carbon isotopes (13C and 14C) and levoglucosan in three northern Chinese cities during 2018–2019
10.5194/acp-2021-916
(provisional link) Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic related to lockdown measures on tropospheric NO2 columns over Île-de-France
10.5194/acp-21-18303-2021
Downscaling CMIP6 Global Solutions to Regional Ocean Carbon Model: Connecting the Mississippi, Gulf of Mexico, and Global Ocean
Zhang & Xue Xue
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-339
Observational constraints on methane emissions from Polish coal mines using a ground-based remote sensing network
Luther et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-978
CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering
Editorial: Hydrogenation of CO2 in the absence of noble metals
Pan et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2139
Investigating climate tipping points under various emission reduction and carbon capture scenarios with a stochastic climate model
Mendez & Farazmand Proceedings of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1098/rspa.2021.0697
Decarbonization
Effects of perceived social norms on support for renewable energy transition: Moderation by national culture and environmental risks
Chan et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology
10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101750
Assessing the rapidly-emerging landscape of net zero targets
Hale et al. Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.2013155
The prospects for decarbonisation in the context of reported resources and energy policy goals: The case of Poland
Malec Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112763
Converting oil wells to geothermal resources: Roadmaps and roadblocks for energy transformation
Nadkarni et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112705
Major US electric utility climate pledges have the potential to collectively reduce power sector emissions by one-third
Godlevskaya et al. One Earth
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.oneear.2021.11.008
Black carbon
Contribution of coal combustion to black carbon: Coupling tracers with the aethalometer model
Blanco-Alegre et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105980
Aerosols
The role of anthropogenic aerosols in the anomalous cooling from 1960 to 1990 in the CMIP6 Earth system models
Zhang et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-570
Anthropogenic aerosol effects on tropospheric circulation and sea surface temperature (1980–2020): separating the role of zonally asymmetric forcings
Diao et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-407
Climate change communications & cognition
Enhancing environmental resource sustainability by imagining oneself in the future
Engle-Friedman et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology
10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101746
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Commercial fishery disturbance of the global ocean biological carbon sink
Cavan & Hill Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16019
Do rice varieties matter? Climate change adaptation and livelihood diversification among rural smallholder households in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam
Ho et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09978-x
Wildlife impacts and changing climate pose compounding threats to human food security
Salerno et al. Current Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.cub.2021.08.074
Hydrology & climate change
Mean states and future projections of precipitation over the monsoon transitional zone in China in CMIP5 and CMIP6 models
Piao et al. Climatic Change
Open Access 10.1007/s10584-021-03286-8
Will anthropogenic warming increase Evapotranspiration? Examining Irrigation Water Demand Implications of Climate Change in California
Vahmani et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506985.1
Increasing cloud water resource in a warming world
Cheng et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3db0
Stable isotopes in global lakes integrate catchment and climatic controls on evaporation
Vystavna et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27569-x
Climate change economics
Stranded Assets: How Policy Uncertainty affects Capital, Growth, and the Environment
Bretschger & Soretz Soretz Environmental and Resource Economics SSRN Electronic Journal
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00632-3
Fiscal decentralization and public budgets for energy RD&D: A race to the bottom?
Kassouri Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112761
Monetising behavioural change as a policy measure to support energy management in the residential sector: A case study in Greece
Koasidis et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112759
The effect of EPU, trade policy, and financial regulation on CO2 emissions in the United States: evidence from wavelet coherence and frequency domain causality techniques
Kirikkaleli & Alola Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.2014361
Does Transfer Payments Promote Low-Carbon Development of Resource-Exhausted Cities in China?
Li & Wang Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002339
Averaging or multi-year accounting? Environmental integrity implications for using international carbon markets in the context of single-year targets
Chen et al. Climate Policy
Open Access 10.1167/tvst.5.1.1
Are tenants willing to pay for energy efficiency? Evidence from a small-scale spatial analysis in Germany
März et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112753
Climate change mitigation public policy research
The Glasgow leaders’ declaration on forests and land use: Significance toward “Net Zero”
Nasi Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16039
Achieving consensus in multilateral international negotiations: The case study of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change
Bernardo et al. Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abg8068
Addressing climate services in SouthAmerican Chaco region through a knowledge coproduction process
Hernández et al. Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102443
Demand vs supply-side approaches to mitigation: What final energy demand assumptions are made to meet 1.5 and 2 °C targets?
Scott et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102448
The electricity- and CO2-saving potentials offered by regulation of European video-streaming services
Madlener et al. Energy Policy SSRN Electronic Journal
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112716
Factors promoting business strategies, activities, and long-term commitment for climate change mitigation: a survey of Japanese enterprises
Hori et al. Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.2012120
Trend towards virtual and hybrid conferences may be an effective climate change mitigation strategy
Tao et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27251-2
Unpacking democracy: The effects of different democratic qualities on climate change performance over time
Selseng et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.12.009
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
The myth of urban poor climate adaptation idiosyncrasy
Cobbinah et al. Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.12.008
Digital technologies can enhance global climate resilience of critical infrastructure
Argyroudis et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100387
Heat vulnerability and adaptation of low-income households in Germany
Osberghaus & Abeling Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102446
Private adaptation to climate risks: Evidence from the world’s largest mining companies
Gustafsson et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100386
Public support for climate adaptation aid and migrants: a conjoint experiment in Japan
Uji et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3b7b
Intersectional climate justice: A conceptual pathway for bridging adaptation planning, transformative action, and social equity
Amorim-Maia et al. Urban Climate
Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101053
Climate change impacts on human health
Associations between 8 Earth Observation-derived climate variables and enteropathogen infection: An Independent Participant Data Meta-Analysis of surveillance studies with broad spectrum nucleic acid diagnostics
Colston et al. GeoHealth
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gh000452
Physiological costs of undocumented human migration across the southern United States border
Campbell-Staton et al. Science
10.1126/science.abh1924
Environmental factors in declining human fertility
Skakkebæk et al. Nature Reviews Endocrinology
10.1038/s41574-021-00598-8
Climate change impacts on human culture
Projecting armed conflict risk in Africa towards 2050 along the SSP-RCP scenarios: a machine learning approach
Hoch et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3db2
Societal implications of a changing Arctic Ocean
Huntington et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01601-2
The social dynamics in establishing complex community climate change initiatives: the case of a community fridge in Scotland
Carmen et al. Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01075-x
Other
Concentration-Discharge Patterns Across the Gulf of Alaska Reveal Geomorphological and Glacierization Controls on Stream Water Solute Generation and Export
Jenckes et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1029/2021gl095152
Large-scale Afforestation over the Loess Plateau in China Contributes to the Local Warming Trend
Tian et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035730
Contrasting drivers of belowground nitrogen cycling in a montane grassland exposed to a multifactorial global change experiment with elevated CO2, warming and drought
Maxwell et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16035
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
The meaning of net zero and how to get it right
Fankhauser et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01245-w
Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change
Consumer Activism on Global Warming (pdf), Leiserowitz et al., Yale Program on Climate Change Communication
"Drawing on a nationally representative survey (n = 1,006), this report describes Americans’ willingness to engage in consumer activism to reduce global warming. The survey was conducted from September 10 – 20, 2021. 33% of Americans say they have rewarded companies that are taking steps to reduce global warming by buying their products in the past 12 months, and 28% say they have punished companies that are opposing steps to reduce global warming by not buying their products. 41% of Americans say that, over the next 12 months, they intend to reward companies that are taking steps to reduce global warming more frequently than they do now; the same percentage (41%) say they intend to punish companies that are opposing steps to reduce global warming more frequently than they do now."
Principles for Climate-Related Financial Risk Management for Large Banks (pdf), Staff, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
"The draft Principles are designed to support the identification and management of climate-related financial risks by OCC-supervised banks with more than $100 billion in total consolidated assets. The principles are intended to support banks’ efforts to focus on key aspects of climate-related financial risk management and provide a high-level framework for climate-related financial risk management consistent with existing OCC rules and guidance. The OCC is seeking feedback on all aspects of these draft principles. It will use this feedback to inform any future guidance on climate-related financial risk."
12 Insights on Hydrogen (pdf), Gniewomir Flis and Matthias Deutsch, Agora Energiewende and Agora Industry
"There is an emerging consensus that the role of hydrogen for climate neutrality is crucial but secondary to direct electrification. By 2050, carbon-free hydrogen or hydrogen-based fuels will supply roughly one fifth of final energy worldwide, with much of the rest supplied by renewable electricity. Everyone agrees that the priority uses for hydrogen are to decarbonise industry, shipping and aviation, and firming a renewable-based power system. Therefore, we should anchor a hydrogen infrastructure around no-regret industrial, port and power system demand. Gas distribution grids need to prepare for a disruptive end to their business model, because netzero scenarios see very limited hydrogen in buildings. To stay on track for 1.5C, Europe needs to reduce consumption of natural gas in buildings by 42 percent over the next decade, as per the EU Impact Assessment. Similarly, land-based hydrogen mobility will remain a niche application. Any low-pressure gas distribution grids that survive will be close to ports, where refuelling and storage infrastructure could provide an impetus for the decarbonisation of the maritime and aviation sectors."
Obtaining articles without journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate. Note that many articles marked as open access here in New Research are easier to locate in readable form with the help of Unpaywall's plugin.
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
What does "(provisional link)" mean?
When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.
Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
Comments