Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #33
Posted on 21 August 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week (bolded articles are from SkS authors): The Arctic has warmed ‘nearly four times faster’ than the global average, Skeptical Science New Research for Week #33 2022, IPCC Explainer: Mitigation of Climate Change, and Halfway point in this year's run of Denial101x - 6 more months to go!.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- The Arctic has warmed ‘nearly four times faster’ than the global average by Ayesha Tandon, CarbonBrief, Aug 11, 2022
- Do volcanoes produce more CO2 than human activity — a look at Ian Plimer's claim. by Peter Hadfield, Potholer54 on Youtube, Aug 14, 2022
- IPCC Explainer: Mitigation of Climate Change by John Lang, Skeptical Science, Aug 16, 2022
- Every Dollar Spent on This Climate Technology Is a Waste by Charles Harvey and Kurt House, New York Times, Aug 16, 2022
- Climate impacts of the #IRA by Gavin Schmidt, RealClimate, Aug 17, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #33 2022 by Doug Bostrom @ Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Aug 18, 2022
- Chevron Jumps Into Texas' News Desert With Stories About Puppies, Football, and Oil by Molly Taft, Gizmondo, Aug 19, 2022
- Halfway point in this year's run of Denial101x - 6 more months to go! by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Aug 19, 2022
